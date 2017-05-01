Issue 62 – Motherhood: An Enduring Love

Buy Single Issue

Features:

Celebrating the Love and Strength of Women in Our Lives

In celebration of Mother’s Day, autism advocate and attorney Areva Martin shares an intimate look at the enduring effect of strong and loving women.

Areva Martin, Esq.

Top Ways Autistic Teens Can Transition to the Workplace

An autistic job recruiter provides points to consider before jumping into the job hunt.

Samantha Craft

Cup Stacking Champion Races to the Top of the Pyramid

A young man with autism shares his remarkable journey from being a nonverbal toddler to becoming a fast-paced cup stacking world competitor.

Jesse Horn and Lola Longyhore

Raising Children with Autism: Mothers Share Their Amazing Stories

The mother of a young man with autism shares the remarkable results she obtained while preparing her dissertation on the maternal experience of raising a child with high-functioning autism.

Sharon Link-Wyer, PhD

An Aspie Life Living the College Life

A first-year college student with Asperger’s syndrome shares her experience in making the transition from home to college.

Sydney Holmes

Valuable Ways You Can Talk About Autism to Your Child’s Classmates

The mother of a six-year-old boy with autism reveals how sharing her son’s diagnosis with his classmates in a presentation led to a better understanding of his challenges and strengths.

Jaimie Coleman

Simple Ways Video Self-Modeling Can Help Your ASD Child

Learn how video self-modeling can be used to help your child become more independent and successful.

Melissa M. Root, PhD

A Child with a Disability in a Cold World

A registered nurse who writes interactive workbooks for children with autism shares the need for autism advocacy and societal understanding.

Maria Rohan BSN, RN

Keeping Kids with Autism Safe When Violence Erupts

Expert advice from a director of school safety regarding the need to prepare all children for an emergency situation at school.

Lieutenant Joseph Pangaro (Ret.)



10 Benefits of Jigsaw Puzzles For People with Special Needs

A puzzle company owner and mother of a child with autism shares the value of introducing people with ASD to puzzles.

Beverly Nance

I Can Hear You with My Heart

A thoughtful and tender look at autism from the mother of an 18-year-old son with nonverbal autism.

Colleen Nagle Tryner

Easy Ways to Create A Sensory Space for Kids with Autism

Great tips for creating a sensory space in your home on a budget.

Christina Kozlowski, OTR/L

Jack: My Boy, My Son, My Life

A devoted mother shares the details of her of 16-year-old son with autism’s extraordinary education journey.

Sharon Roberts

New Thriller Will Keep Readers in Suspense

Take a look at Idelle Kursman’s new book, which features a recently-widowed man whose adult son with autism wants to help save a young woman trapped by the terror of human trafficking.

Motherhood: A Proud Profession for Life

An enthusiastic mom describes her unconditional and never-ending love for all her children.

Lynne White

Exciting Campaign Launched to Tackle the Autism Employment Gap

Learn how the National Autistic Society has launched a campaign to get the government to tackle the autism employment gap and get more people into full-time employment.

Fred Bromwich

A Private Look at Autism and Motherhood

A devoted mother shares an intimate look at her autistic daughter’s life.

Teresa Potter

Simple Ways to Make Social Skill Connections Using Games

Learn about a social skill software that may improve the social interactions of students with autism.

Casey Wimsatt

An Exclusive Look at AUTISM with Luis Bayardo

An author, motivational speaker, and paraprofessional shares a personal AUTISM Interview with the author of the book Autism: A Dad’s Journey, who has two sons with autism.

Derrick Hayes

Hot Off the Press!

Can Probiotics Help Your Child with Autism Feel Better?

The latest research regarding the link between autism and GI disorders, the gut-brain connection, and the potential benefits of probiotics.

L. Eugene Arnold, MD

HELP: My Autistic Teen Keeps Picking Fights with Me

Expert advice on how to identify behavior and ways to create positive connections with your child.

Angelina M., MS, BCBA, MFTI

Expert Advice on Ways to Help a Child with a Sensorial Issue

Professional tips on how to identify the source of a challenging behavior and develop a customized plan for handling it.

Sarah Kupferschmidt, MA, BCBA

Should Our Family Move to Improve Special Need Services?

Expert advice for families considering moving to another school district to improve the school experience and special needs services.

Ryan F. Platt, MBA, ChFC, ChSNC

Savory Singapore Stir Fry Recipe is Sure To Delight

This tempting stir fry recipe can be made to suit using the vegetables and proteins your family already loves.

Elouise Robinson, Autism Food Club



Dear Readers,

A mother’s love for her child is like nothing else in the world. It knows no law, no pity, it dares all things and crushes down remorselessly all that stands in its path. — Agatha Christie

A mother’s love is extraordinary—it is strong, protective, emotional, and everlasting. We work tirelessly, we worry, and we love without judgment. I’ve treasured my role as mom to two girls for more than 20 years—it’s time I would never trade.

Balancing family life can be both physically and emotionally exhausting for any parent—and even more so when there are special needs to consider. In honor of Mother’s Day this month, we asked women who contribute to the autism community to share what it means to “mother.” These special moms are advocates for change, run autism-centered non-profits, and act as loving teachers to their children. This tribute to the magnificence of motherhood, whether or not the same genes are shared, is definitely an issue you will savor.

First, we reached out to Areva Martin, founder of the Special Needs Network, a non-profit organization created specifically to help minorities and low-income families advocate for their autistic children. A leading attorney and children’s rights advocate, Areva first and foremost is the proud mother of two daughters and a teenage son who is on the autism spectrum (see cover). Please take a look at her exclusive piece, Celebrating the Love and Strength of Women in Our Lives, as Areva shares an intimate look at the enduring effect of strong and loving women throughout her life.

We would also like to introduce you to Colleen Nagle Tryner, a devoted mom to an 18-year-old son with nonverbal autism. In addition to homeschooling, Colleen researches communication and ways to teach him the skills he needs, including American Sign Language. Her piece, I Can Hear You with My Heart, is a thoughtful and tender look at their lives together.

We also have a lovely personal narrative from Sharon Roberts, the dedicated mother of a 16-year-old son with autism. Take a look at her piece, Jack: My Boy, My Son, My Life, as Sharon shares the details of her son’s extraordinary education journey. Her love and support is sure to inspire.

For another insightful look at mothering, please read Teresa Potter’s piece called A Private Look at Autism and Motherhood, as a loving mom shares a very personal look her autistic daughter’s life. We are also happy to share Lynne White’s touching narrative called Motherhood: A Proud Profession for Life. This enthusiastic mom of four, one of whom is on the spectrum, beautifully shares her unconditional love for family and the need to make the future brighter for autistic teens and adults.

It’s a top priority here at Autism Parenting Magazine to share the latest information on preparing children with autism for the future. As we all know well, every child is vastly different, making it imperative to include many layers of advice.

Over the years, we have asked autism experts to advise the best ways to work with schools regarding a child’s autism diagnosis. This communication is meant to lead to a better understanding of physical and educational needs so your child can reach his/her potential. Have you ever considered, however, sharing the diagnosis with your child’s peers? Please take a look at the piece Valuable Ways You Can Talk About Autism to Your Child’s Classmates, as Jaimie Coleman, the mother of a first grader, reveals how sharing her son’s diagnosis with his classmates in a presentation led to a better understanding of his strengths and challenges.

Helping children with autism develop social skills is integral for the long term. If you’re in search of new ways to help your child with his/her social skills, read software designer Casey Wimsatt’s article called Simple Ways to Make Social Skill Connections Using Games. In his piece, Casey describes FaceSay, a social skills software game he developed for school-aged children with autism.

As we look toward the future, we think about life for young people with autism after high school. It’s discouraging to learn that, according to a study published in 2012, more than 50% of these youth who had left high school in the previous two years had no participation in employment or education. Clearly, more steps need to be taken in order to assist young people in reaching their individual goals as they enter adulthood.

Could someone you know with autism benefit from employment advice before jumping into the job market? If so, please take a look at job recruiter Samatha Craft’s piece called Tops Ways Autistic Teens Can Transition to the Workplace, as the CEO of Spectrum Suite LLC provides tips on building a support system and identifying your personal needs.

In light of the challenges many young people with autism face when they head to college, we asked one of our young contributors to provide us with a snapshot of her experience as a first-year college student. Please read Sydney Holmes’ article called An Aspie Life Living the College Life, as the student with Asperger’s syndrome shares her experience in making the transition from home to college.

As parents, keeping our kids safe is always on our minds, especially when we trust other people with their care. But what about when your child with autism is on school grounds? Would he/she be able to handle an emergency situation? Should your child participate in emergency drills and practice lockdowns at school? Please take a look at Keeping Kids with Autism Safe When Violence Erupts, a piece written for us by Lieutenant Joseph Pangaro (Ret.), as the director of school safety thoughtfully weighs the multitude of benefits.

Wishing all mothers the love and gratitude they so deserve this month, and always.

Kind regards,

Amy KD Tobik

Editor-in-Chief

