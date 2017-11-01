Issue 68 – ASD Strategies in Action

Buy Single Issue

Expert Ways to Help Tame Tantrums and Manage Meltdowns

An occupational therapist and assistive technology practitioner explains the fundamental differences between temper tantrums and meltdowns and shares strategies to help address them.

Alicia Ford-Lanza, MS, OTR/L, ATP

Choosing The Best Childcare For Your ASD Child

Learn great tips for finding the right daycare to meet your child’s individual needs with autism.

Jackie Edwards

Survival Tips for In-Home Therapy You Need to Know

The mom of twins with autism gives excellent advice on ways to help make your child’s therapy sessions a positive and successful experience for everyone.

Caroline Mitchell

Hope for a Better Tomorrow

The mother of five children, two of whom are on the autism spectrum, lovingly shares her family’s personal journey.

Janele Hoerner

Music Therapy Can Create Amazing Results for People With Autism

Learn how music intervention can improve social behaviors, increase focus and attention, increase verbalizations, reduce anxiety, and improve body awareness and coordination.

Lindsay Diamond

Learning Life’s Important Lessons from a Kindergartner

A teacher describes the unique bond that has formed between herself and a delightful young student with autism in her classroom.

Ellen Javernick

Every Day is a Success Story

The mother of a young woman with autism creatively shares life’s challenges and victories.

Gill Marshall

Seeing Autism Through My Child’s Eyes

A photographer explains how some autism symptoms may come to light in early childhood and ways she uses her art to share knowledge.

Jana Tams

These Autism Mom Hacks Will Make Your Day

The mom of six children, three of whom have autism, shares her personal tips in an effort to bring some calm to otherwise chaotic days.

Ginger Strivelli

Autism Warrior

Asperger’s Expert Wants a World Where People with Autism Fulfill Their Dreams

Meet Southeast Psych’s cofounder Dr. Frank Gaskill, creator of the Aspire program, which provides a space for families on the autism spectrum to thrive and aspire toward their dreams.

Amazing Ways the Arts Can Help People with ASD Develop Regulation

Learn how creative writing has been instrumental in helping a nonverbal typer develop greater emotional regulation and self control.

Joyce Show, MD

Life Advice from a Young Adult On The Spectrum

Introducing a video- and voice-based app developed to boost children’s imitation and speaking abilities through play.

Help: Why Has Our Teen With Autism Stopped Talking to Us?

An educational therapist specializing in autism focuses on a young woman with Asperger’s syndrome who may be experiencing depression.

Rob Bernstein

10 Ways an Assistance Dog Can Help Your ASD Child Sleep

Learn how the successful integration of assistance dogs is providing young people with autism much needed support.

Caroline Preston

An Exclusive Look At AUTISM With Nancy Wells

A special interview with Nancy Wells, LPC, who founded AbleTalks, a new approach to education, career development, and independent therapies for adults with autism and other intellectual disabilities.

Derrick Hayes

Novel Explores Loving Relationships And Autism

Learn about Karla Clark’s third novel which lovingly explores a professor’s relationship with her brothers when she moves back home to care for an adult brother with autism.

Innovative Book Helps Parents Identify Pain In Autistic Children

Discover a new learning tool created for families, and a support tool for medical professionals to help diagnose pain when communication is a challenge.

New Memoir Highlights The Loving Bonds Within A Special Family

Teresa Sullivan gives an insightful look at the relationship between two sisters–one blind, with profound developmental disabilities, and the other with the heart to be her voice.



What You Need To Know About Head Banging And Self Harming Behavior

Learn about what triggers head banging, how to protect your child with autism from self harm, and treatment for injurious behavior.

Katherine G. Hobbs

New Technology Helps ASD Students Succeed At University

Learn about the challenges college-bound students with autism face and how Brain in Hand can make a difference in everyday achievement.

Tina Sharpe

Special Needs Financial Planning When Life Changes

Read expert advice on when to update your longterm financial plan to ensure a lifetime of care for your special needs loved one.

Ryan F. Platt, MBA, ChFC, ChSNC