Are you looking for Autism Resources to help you and your child? With its vast amount of data and accessibility, the Internet has become a powerful tool in the search for up-to-date information. Chances are, however, you don’t have the extra time needed to filter the infinite amount of autism resources and information as you balance daily life.

As part of our ongoing endeavor to provide families affected by autism with the latest information and advice, we have compiled a list of autism resources for parents. Whether you are a parent, family member, caregiver or teacher of someone with autism, or you are on the spectrum yourself, we hope the following autism websites and articles can help guide you in the right direction.

Access to Autism Services

The U.S. federal government website for information on disability programs and services nationwide connects people with disabilities, their families and caregivers with helpful resources on topics such as how to apply for disability benefits, find a job, get health care or pay for accessible housing. Includes supportive community organizations.

This excellent resource includes vast information on programs, services, government agencies and organizations that can help you as you care for a spouse, child, parent or other family member. It includes multiple links to help get you started.

Excellent source for up-to-the-minute developmental disability news.

HomeAdvisor has provided a Disability Accommodation Cost Guide which gives people an idea how much certain special needs accommodations cost, such as a wheelchair ramp or an elevator/stair lift.

Federal policy and program information about Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program and the Basic Health Program.

Operation Autism directly supports U.S. military families touched by autism spectrum disorders. It serves as an introduction to autism, a guide for the life journey with autism, and a ready reference for available resources, services, and support.

Activities and Play Therapy for Kids with Special Needs

Great suggestions from experts in various special needs areas such as AD/HD, Asperger syndrome, communication disorders and Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities for appropriate and enjoyable activities.

Does the thought of taking your child with ASD to the dentist fill you with anxiety? Do you dread making the trip to get a haircut? Learn how to take the sting out of necessary outings.

APM reached out to Amy Wagenfeld, PhD, OTR/L, SCEM, Research Coordinator at the Els Center of Excellence, to provide an article on what makes LEGO® bricks an applicable intervention for therapists as well as an activity for groups. In her piece, Wagenfeld explains the fundamentals, the process and the valuable social connections that can be made.

Birthday parties play an important role in childhood, but for kids on the spectrum, they can also be overwhelming. Learn some excellent party-planning advice from a mother of seven children, two of whom have vastly different sensory needs.

Meet a Music Therapist who provides parents, educators and therapists with educational and helpful tools on supporting children with special needs.

Parenting a child on the autism spectrum can be very rewarding, however, it also comes with a multitude of challenges. That’s why parents of children with autism need to remember to take good care of themselves as well. Learn from Siobhán Wilcox, a stress management expert, how to take a new approach to self-care.

For many children on the autism spectrum, reading facial expressions is a constant struggle. It can be a challenge to determine what other people are thinking and feeling, and because of this, a great number struggle to participate in typical social interactions. Read about the benefits of visual supports, such as a feelings and emotions chart, PECs, and social stories when working with your child with autism.

Fantastic information from Jaco Aerospacefor parents and caregivers who are planning a flight with an autistic child. Comprehensive article includes a checklist for before, during, and after takeoff to provide a good travel experience.

Learn about how children with autism can gain the kind of skills beneficial to everyday life by participating in a specialized recreation program.

Adults with Autism and Independent Living

First-rate resource filled with good jobs for people with disabilities that highlight a person’s strongest abilities and skills.

AFAA is a national consortium of organizations working together to promote a collaborative spirit and develop both public and private sector support that improve the lives of adults living with autism.

Autism Life Span Homes

These residential homes licensed by the California Department of Health Services can provide intermediate care habilitation services to teens and young adults who have been diagnosed with autism and or related developmental disabilities.

Advice on helping your child on the spectrum take the steps toward independent living through very structured learning, repetition, and functional task learning.

Interesting information on conferences for families, educators, employers and service providers focused on the practical information necessary to find or create employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

In an exclusive interview with Autism Parenting Magazine, Temple Grandin, Ph.D., shares her concerns and advice regarding young people on the spectrum who aren’t getting adequate training and structure to gain a sense of independence.

Fill-A-Need Foundation is a non-profit that supports adults with autism and other special needs by identifying, nurturing, and developing each adult’s individual potential.

Professional financial planning tips on determining whether your child needs a guardian when he/she turns 18 years old.

The longest-running national cross-disability, grassroots organization which represents thousands of organizations and individuals including: individuals with disabilities, Centers for Independent Living (CILs), Statewide Independent Living Councils (SILCs), and other organizations that advocate for the human and civil rights of people with disabilities throughout the U.S.

The father of a 13-year-old with “low-functioning” autism and the managing principal of a conference company which develops programs to serve the disability communities shares the employment possibilities for all people on the spectrum.

Autism Advocacy Resources

AUTCOM is an autism advocacy organization dedicated to “Social Justice for All Citizens with Autism” through a shared vision and a commitment to positive approaches.

Autism New Jersey is the largest statewide network of parents and professionals dedicated to improving lives of individuals with autism spectrum disorders.

This leading grassroots autism organization exists to improve the lives of all affected by autism by increasing public awareness about the day-to-day issues faced by people on the spectrum, advocating for appropriate services for individuals across the lifespan, and providing the latest information regarding treatment, education, research and advocacy.

Partnering with families and communities living with autism in Illinois by generating awareness and providing education, training, support, and guidance as a compassionate and caring authority. Excellent resources for all.

The Autistic Self Advocacy Network seeks to advance the principles of the disability rights movement with regard to autism.

Autism Help and Community Support Groups

A community of parents interested in autism, Pervasive Developmental Disorder (PDD) and Asperger syndrome.

AWN’s goal is to dispel stereotypes and misinformation which perpetuate unnecessary fears surrounding an autism diagnosis. They seek to share information which works to build acceptance and understanding of disability.

Excellent resource regarding the benefits of service dogs and opportunities for scholarship.

Website which acts as a portal for families trying to figure out the best course of action regarding working with children with special needs.

MyGrants.co.uk provides an impressive list of autism charities that specialize in offering emotional and financial support for families in need of external funding in the United Kingdom.

Ollibean connects families, self-advocates and professionals in the cross-disability community to help create online and offline communities in order to help us all make informed decisions, share stories and work together to create a more socially just, inclusive world.

Autism Daily Tips

Dr. Gaskill shares his passion to debunk the stereotypes attributed with people with Asperger syndrome while spreading the knowledge regarding their unique and commonly misunderstood minds. Watch his inspirational YouTube video called: Human 2.0 We Have Evolved: Aspergers Is Awesome!

Board Certified Behavior Analyst Angelina M. responds with some excellent advice regarding a 13-year-old autistic boy who has become withdrawn and does not want to work with his tutor.

Deanna Picon, author of the book Living Autism Day by Day, shares her inspiration and advice on keeping a household happy and strong.

This article will help you have find those “perfect times” to work on important skills along with your child on the spectrum without having to set up a structured clinical hour.

A certified, professional dog trainer and mother of identical twin boys with autism shares excellent advice on the essential role pets can play in a family’s life. The writer includes tips on ways animals can help autistic children learn valuable life skills.

Learn about Sensory Processing Disorder, its symptoms and advice for finding the right clothing that addresses your child’s sensory needs.

A BCBA who works primarily with children who have autism, Down syndrome, and other developmental delays shares her stories and connects with others who have a heart for special-needs individuals.

Diet & Health Resources for Kids with Autism

Dr. Kellman, a pioneer in functional medicine who has a holistic and visionary approach to healing, discusses a significant connection between the thyroid and the brain, urging parents to consider testing levels.

Sarah Patten, the author of the book What to Feed an Asperger – How to Go from Three Foods to Three Hundred with Love, Patience and a Little Sleight of Hand shares with Autism Parenting Magazine her successful food journey with her son with Asperger syndrome.

Either on-site or from a distance (via Skype or phone), Autism Fitness Founder Eric Chessen offers several packages for professionals and parents who want to begin developing a fitness/PE program for those with ASD or want to enhance an existing curriculum or practice.

An innovative website that helps turn global scientific research into affordable, simple and healthy family meals. Includes free family recipes, science, live feeds, news and autism announcements.

The owner of several Brain Balance Achievement Centers explains what Sensory Processing Disorder is in easy-to-understand terms while providing possible intervention goals to help a child with sensory processing.

Regent University’s Richard Clarke shares science coordinator for BASIS Kim Davies’ video regarding biological markers of autism at a young age using various behavioral observations and neuropsychological studies conducted at London’s Birkbeck Babylab.

An interview with Susan E. Tirella, M.Ed., BCBA concerning the recent changes to Medicaid to cover autism services and the Autism CARES Act of 2014 which was recently signed into law.

Learn about how yoga can have a positive effect on an ASD child’s communication skills and anxiety levels while possibly reducing challenging behaviors and providing a better sense of self. Tips for teaching yoga to children with ASD are also provided.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has composed an informational article explaining Autism Spectrum Disorder, the signs and symptoms, diagnosis, causes and risk factors, and suggestions on what to do if you are concerned.

A look at the impact of coordinated care on the I/DD community and how the Recovery Movement (client-centered services) could benefit people on the autism spectrum.

Researchers from CDC and the Health Resources and Services Administration report their recent findings regarding adolescent obesity and its connection to individuals with learning and behavioral developmental disabilities as well as those with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

This 52-page report and guide from AbilityPath.org gives families comprehensive information regarding obesity — from the obstacles to maintaining a healthy weight and the impact of obesity on people with special needs to tips for healthy snacking and ways to introduce exercise.

The mother of a young boy with autism and Bipolar disorder shares her personal success using essential oils to calm and relax her son.

Jennifer Giustra-Kozek, LPC, HpN, a board-certified psychotherapist and author of a book on treating ADHD, Apraxia and ASD, offers her personal advice on how to naturally improve the wellness of children on the spectrum.

– Autism Parenting Magazine

Learn from Dr. Jared M. Skowron, Biomedical Autism Expert, about one of the top five inherited genetic mutations called MTHFR and treatments available for the most important gene for the production and formation of chemicals in the brain, such as serotonin, melatonin, and dopamine.

Learn from an expert on the autism spectrum about the promising research surrounding a supplement called Trehalose and how it may help the brain.

Meet award-winning and celebrated entrepreneur Lisa Fraser, inventor of the innovative and sporty Snug Vest designed to relieve anxiety by regulating the sensory system when it is over-stimulated from environmental input and overload.

A lighting company In Manchester, England explains the calming, soothing effects certain types of lighting can provide people on the spectrum.

Autism Resources on Education

Able2learn Inc.

Able2learn Inc. provides free inclusive educational material with a special focus on autism and other learning disabilities for anyone, anywhere. Able2learn helps the parent/teacher with materials to help create a customized learning program suited to his or her needs. Make your own combination with our materials or use them in conjunction with another program.

Important information provided by US News and World Report on scholarships, grants and other options available for those with a ADHD.

Helpful tips for teachers on ways to help ASD students reach their personal goals and feel more comfortable in the classroom provided by a high schooler with Asperger syndrome.

Excellent advice for parents from the Creator/Director of The Timms Social Skills Program on transitioning a child with autism to middle school and guiding him/her through the ups and downs of friendships.

Board Certified Behavior Analyst Angelina M. provides excellent tips to help children on the spectrum tolerate lunch time at school.

The Home School Legal Defense Association, founded by two attorneys and homeschooling dads (Mike Farris and Mike Smith), provides substantial information on homeschooling special needs children, including rights.

Excellent research on the important connection between music and language written by a pianist and composer who recently completed a dissertation on the impact music has on speech and communication for individuals with special needs.

Sally Thibault, Dip. Prof. Counseling, professional speaker, author and EFT Practitioner, shares her advice and a video on helping families combat stress and anxiety as they enter a new school year.

Excellent article on the importance of routines for children with special needs. The Raisingchildren.net.auv website provides information on all aspects of autism including development, therapies and services.

Top educational advice from Temple Grandin, Ph.D., posted by the Indiana Resource Center for Autism.

Certified Autism Specialist and Licensed Christian Counselor Stephanie C. Holmes provides excellent school guidance on how to thoughtfully prepare your autistic child for the first day.

Beneficial advice from the University of Washington Autism Center regarding the importance of getting to know a child’s school support team to make the beginning of the school year less intimidating and stressful.

This advice from St. Joseph’s University aims to help identify certain unique personality traits and behaviors of those with autism and helps direct parents/caregivers/teachers in what to expect and how to provide proper care for them.

Financial Planning for Special Needs Children

Experts who can provide advice regarding the coordination of all the necessary legal, financial, government benefits, communication and tax strategies surrounding a family member with special needs.

Learn from a financial advisor who specializes in serving families with special needs about the ABLE Act which was passed at the end of 2014 as it changed the way people with disabilities can save money in specific accounts and not jeopardize necessary government benefits.

Excellent advice from a financial advisor who specializes in serving families with special needs regarding the importance of creating a comprehensive life plan for a child on the spectrum – beyond the basic will.

A resource guide for people with disabilities to help them manage their finances and meet their financial goals.

Professional financial advice regarding the top way to prepare for the future with a Special Needs Trust.

General Networking Information and Resources for Parents of Autistic Kids

An organization of 64,000 pediatricians committed to the optimal physical, mental, and social health and well-being for all infants, children, adolescents, and young adults. Website includes resources for those who care for children with autism and their families.

AANE works with individuals, families, and professionals to help people with Asperger Syndrome and similar autism spectrum profiles build meaningful, connected lives by providing information, education, community, support, and advocacy, all in an atmosphere of validation and respect.

AHA serves individuals on the autism spectrum, their families, and the professionals who work with them, providing crucial resources and support as they face challenges, build on their strengths and fulfill their potential.

An ASD community whose mission is to promote friendship through common understanding and to spread awareness to make the knowledge common.

Autism Matters provides autism awareness courses and talks as well as onsite training for therapists and employers. Also includes a blog about autism-related resources.

Autism Parental Advice

Board Certified Behavior Analyst Angelina M. supplies excellent tips to help parents who experience anxiety and struggle to leave the house because of anticipated ASD behaviors.

Founder of Your Autism Coach, Deanna Picon, provides her advice for overworked parents on how to reenergize their lives with a few simple tweaks.

Deanna Picon, author of The Autism Parents’ Guide to Reclaiming Your Life, provides tips for couples to help them work together to keep the love alive.

A comprehensive support program which includes individual, confidential coaching sessions which address issues and concerns important to families affected by autism. Coaching sessions available over the telephone to give parents convenience, flexibility and privacy. Seminars are designed to give parents coping strategies and proven techniques to maintain a healthy emotional outlook.

Potty Training, Diapers and Hygiene

It’s not always easy finding the larger-sized diaper products needed for children on the spectrum. Read about the financial assistance available to some families, from Medicare to private insurance, as well as a buying guide to finding the right product at a good price.

SOSecure Containment Swim Brief

SOSecure Containment Swim Brief (also known as a swim diaper or swim nappy) is an innovative design with a focus on practicality, durability and comfort. The brief is recommended by Occupational Therapists, Physiotherapists and caregivers all over the world.

Good Autism Websites

Excellent listing of information on autism insurance laws and treatment coverage.

Autism Parenting Magazine is the leading magazine for parents of autistic children as well as professionals seeking to work with children on the spectrum. The magazine features articles from hundreds of contributors including respected professionals, autism experts, parents of children on the spectrum and adults with autism.

The Autism Wandering Awareness Alerts Response and Education (AWAARE) Collaboration is a working group of six national non-profit autism organizations whose mission is to prevent autism-related wandering incidents and deaths.

Excellent resource to include facts, research, screening and diagnosis information and articles regarding autism.

The Center for the Developing Mind™ is a non-public agency within the state of California is a multidisciplinary treatment facility for children/adolescents with developmental delays and/or regulatory disorders.

Printable facts and figures on autism including information on employment, wandering and community inclusion.

St. Mary’s University of Minnesota has provided a useful resource for readers interested in learning more about the developmental signs of autism.

Els for Autism Foundation was established by Ernie and Liezl Els to focus on the issue of autism. Learn about The Els Center of Excellence, a 26-acre facility that will also have an on-site education for 300 students ages 3-21, medical and professional services, research, transition to adulthood, adult living and on-site job training.

The leading UK charity for people on the autism spectrum (including Asperger syndrome) and their families which provides information, support and pioneering services, and campaign for a better world for people with autism.

Led by these parents and grandparents of children and adults on the autism spectrum, OAR has set out to use applied science to answer questions that parents, families, individuals with autism, teachers and caregivers confront daily.

One of the largest and most innovative private psychology practices in the nation that has taken psychology beyond traditional therapy and assessment and offer presentations, webinars, podcasts, videos, and books relating to autism.

SarahKConsulting.com

Advice from a BCBA who work with children with autism address the unique and specific learning needs of kids with autism and other developmental delays. Her mission is to empower kids with autism, their families and the educators who work with them, with practical skills that will improve quality of life.

Excellent information on a variety of subjects provided by an autism activist, best-selling author, professor of animal science at Colorado State University and consultant to the livestock industry on animal behavior. Includes special conference dates.

A live, fun, interactive, peer-to-peer online social skills program designed to help students 6-18+ whose lives are affected by social skills issues.

A nonprofit organization devoted to supporting individuals and families affected by autism spectrum disorders. Offers exceptional clinical services, innovative scientific research and high-quality training.

Provides an array of services using the techniques of applied behavior analysis (ABA) in home-based, clinical, and educational settings to meet diverse behavioral needs via face-to-face and tele-health methods.

The Art of Autism

Raising awareness of the importance of the arts as viable tools for learning, growth and expression; especially for autistic artists and their valuable contributions to the world.

Autism Safety

According to research, nearly half of all children with autism attempt to elope from a safe environment which has led to numerous tragedies. Learn the facts about wandering and how to keep loved ones safe from the Autism Wandering Awareness Alerts Response and Education (AWAARE) Collaboration.

Their primary mission is to provide Autism Training for Emergency Responders and Emergency Preparedness information for autism families.

Autism Resources for Parents About Sleep

A licensed interior designer provides excellent advice for creating a calming bedroom space for children on the spectrum through the use of color, texture and furniture placement.

Does your child with autism have a difficult time falling to sleep? Learn from Board Certified Behavior Analyst Angelina M. about ways to create a comfortable environment. Behavior-related sleep issues are also discussed as well as the possibility medications are to blame for sleepless nights.

Great advice prepared for Autism Parenting Magazine by Sujay Kansagra, M.D., Director of the Pediatric Neurology Sleep Medicine Program at Duke University as he provides parents with essential behavioral strategies to help children on the spectrum sleep.

Board Certified Behavior Analyst Sarah Kupferschmidt believes the ability to fall to sleep, just like most behaviors, is a skill that can be learned. Her article focuses on tips and strategies to help children on the spectrum find the right bedtime routine and fall asleep.

