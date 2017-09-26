Issue 67 – Preparing for Adulthood With Autism

Buy Single Issue

How to Transition Your Young Adult with Asperger’s Into the World

Learn ways to help your adult child transition from living at home to successfully enter the adult world.

Safia Fatima Mohiuddin

What You Need to Know About the Benefits of AAC Evaluations

A certified speech-language pathologist answers five commonly asked questions of parents regarding AAC evaluations.

Rebecca Eisenberg, MS, CCC-SLP

Survey Says Autistic Kids are Made to Feel Isolated by Exclusion

An autism advocate and special education promoter reveals the results of a survey that shows ASD children are often wrongly excluded from clubs and activities.

Anna Kennedy, OBE

Important Life Skills You Need to Know for Adults with Autism

A former special education teacher and author describes the life skills, tasks, and activities that should be instilled prior to graduation.

Nicole Bovell

When Am I Fixing a Special Needs Child Versus Raising Him?

The nurse and life coach thoughtfully compares her need to help patients and a desire to guide her son with autism.

Gina Baker

How to Plan and Define the Years To Come with Autism

A mother offers ways to help a child with autism reach his/her potential as she explains the self-directed program she created that allowed her son to pursue his artistic dreams.

Ruth Cruz

Halloween Doesn’t Have to be Scary for Special Needs Kids

The father of a young, nonverbal boy describes how his family learned to make Halloween night a positive experience.

James Guttman

The Remarkable Influence of Music on Life with Autism

The mother describes how her autistic son’s gift for music changed his life forever; the article includes the young man’s viewpoint.

Nancy and James Burrows

Easy Ways to Increase Physical Activity Time with ASD Kids

Learn simple ways you can help a child with autism participate in activities to ensure a lifetime of good health.

Alfred Chavira, MS

Letting Go of the Anger with Autism

A mother uses her own experience with managing anger to help her young son with autism in need of a way to handle his emotions.

Allyson Tapley

Sensory Overload: How to Find What Works Best for Your ASD Child

The mother of a young boy with autism reiterates the importance of finding new solutions when a child experiences sensory overload.

Lyvonne Pfeffer

Top 8 Things I Wish Schools Understood about Autism

A devoted mother describes what she hopes schools will someday understand about all children with autism..

Sarah Hawkins

Great Job Opportunities for People With Documented Disabilities

Learn about Schedule A which allows people with documented disabilities in the US to easily apply for federal jobs. Includes helpful interviewing tips.

Philip Feldwisch

Life, Animated: Film Inspires Loving Mother to Embrace the Journey

The mother of a young boy with autism reflects upon her own son’s journey as she describes the documentary of a well-known young man with autism named Owen.

Ellie Fadden

A Unique Look at Autism Reflected in Powerful Poetry

A nonverbal typer with autism shares an excerpt from his remarkable award-winning piece, My World as a Poem.

Peter Show Tran

The Weight of It

The mother of two sons on the autism spectrum lovingly shares how she feels as she imagines their futures.

Kim McCafferty

Do You Need to Be a Special Ed Teacher to Homeschool a Child with ASD?

An educational therapist specializing in autism shares information parents interested in homeschooling need to know before making any schooling decisions.

Rob Bernstein

Innovative Product Helps Kids with Special Needs Learn to Skate

Expert Advice on How to Help Your Teenager with Autism Thrive

Learn expert advice on how parents can help teenagers with autism prosper in the real world.

Sarah Kupferschmidt, MA, BCBA

A Letter of Understanding and Unconditional Love

A young boy writes of his perspective in a letter to anyone who loves a person on the spectrum or wants a better understanding.

Johanna and Chadwin Taylor

An Exclusive Look at AUTISM with Julie Laurent

An author and motivational speaker shares his special interview with the country manager in charge of developing CommunicoTool, an app to help nonverbal individuals communicate by using pictures and sounds.

Derrick Hayes

Helpful New Book Offers Encouragement to Parents of Fussy Eaters

In this new book, Shannon Thiry provides the support families with picky eaters need as they work to feed their children.

New Book Will Resonate with Special Needs Families

This uplifting story from Janey H. Bailey focuses on the family of a young boy with autism as he struggles with many basic life skills, but musically is a prodigy.

Remarkable Narrative Illustrates Autism Has No Barriers

This heartfelt story by Janet Walmsley relays the importance of courage, perseverance, and the strength of a loving mother-daughter relationship.

Autism Warrior

Amazing Dad Inspires Autism Families to Stay Strong and Focused

Meet Brian Higginbotham, President of US Operations for Fighting for Autism,

a global, nonprofit organization that brings awareness and inclusion through Fighting For Autism, Fitness For Autism, and Racing For Autism.

Innovative Voting Passport Can Help Disabled People Vote

Learn about a new document which can help polling stations become more accessible for people in the UK with learning disabilities and autism.

Forging the Path to a Dream Job with Autism

Find out about a young woman with autism who landed her dream job after learning vital job skills through a nonprofit that fosters independence.

Karen Scott

What You Need to Know About Special Needs Advocacy and Money

Expert advice on why families need to create a vision, and build a framework in which they can support their children’s needs regardless of changes at a macro-level.

Ryan F. Platt, MBA, ChFC, ChSNC

Yummy Soups to Boost Immune System and Help with Leaky Gut

Learn how to make nutritious chicken bone broth to be used in a variety of recipes including a special Thai soup.

Elouise Robinson, Autism Food Club