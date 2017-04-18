As we all know, no two children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder are alike. Experts agree, children with autism learn differently and have a wide range of developmental and educational needs. Unfortunately, teachers and support staff are often unfamiliar with the special needs of kids diagnosed with autism and struggle to teach them effectively. And, too often, administrators and teachers don’t fully understand the autism diagnosis and deem meltdowns and other communication challenges as “bad” behavior.

This typically makes it a huge challenge for families to find the “right” educational fit. All kids deserve to be surrounded by people who believe in them, understand them, and support their needs. Children with autism can be compared to little trees who need special care in order to blossom, develop and reach their full potential. We recognize the desire to find schools for autistic children where a child can grow, be understood, accepted, and learn effectively with the guidance of professional school staff fully-trained in dealing with special needs children. Here at Autism Parenting Magazine, we strive to change the way children with autism are treated and educated. If you are in search of an autism friendly school, please take a look at the following list of autism schools and education facilities that make children special needs a priority.

Download FREE PDF Copy of Autism Schools and Education Facilities – The Ultimate Guide Click here to download your FREE PDF

United States of America (USA)

Alabama

Oxford Learning Alabama Birmingham Tutoring

1401 Doug Baker Blvd Suite 105 Birmingham, Alabama 35242 Telephone: 205.980.5745 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/alabama-birmingham/

Oxford Learning Alabama Pelham Tutoring

349 Huntley Pkwy Pelham, AL 35124 Telephone: 205.620.2373 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/tutor-alabama-pelham/

Bob Jones High School

650 Hughes Road Madison, AL 35758 Phone: (256) 772-2547 Fax: (256) 772-6698 w: http://www.madisoncity.k12.al.us/Default.asp?L=0&LMID=&PN=Schools2&DivisionID=&DepartmentID=&SubDepartmentID=&SubP=School&SchoolID=4281

Columbia Elementary School

667 Balch Road Madison, AL 35758 Phone: 256-430-2751 Fax: 256-430-2794 w: http://www.madisoncity.k12.al.us/Default.asp?L=0&LMID=&PN=Schools2&DivisionID=&DepartmentID=&SubDepartmentID=&SubP=School&SchoolID=430

Discovery Middle School

1304 Hughes Road Madison, AL 35758 Phone: 256-837-3735 Fax: 256-837-1573 w: http://www.madisoncity.k12.al.us/Default.asp?L=0&LMID=&PN=Schools2&DivisionID=&DepartmentID=&SubDepartmentID=&SubP=School&SchoolID=4309

Heritage Elementary School

11775 County Line Road Madison, AL 35758 Phone: 256-772-2075 Fax: 256-772-6580 w: http://www.madisoncity.k12.al.us/Default.asp?L=0&LMID=&PN=Schools2&DivisionID=&DepartmentID=&SubDepartmentID=&SubP=School&SchoolID=4310

Horizon Elementary School

7855 Madison Pike Madison, AL 35758 Phone: 256-464-3614 Fax: 256-464-3689 w: http://www.madisoncity.k12.al.us/Default.asp?L=0&LMID=&PN=Schools2&DivisionID=&DepartmentID=&SubDepartmentID=&SubP=School&SchoolID=4311

James Clemens High School

11306 County Line Road Madison, AL 35756 Phone: 256-216-5313 Fax: 256-216-5314 w: http://www.madisoncity.k12.al.us/Default.asp?L=0&LMID=&PN=Schools2&DivisionID=&DepartmentID=&SubDepartmentID=&SubP=School&SchoolID=4641

Liberty Middle School

281 Dock Murphy Dr. Madison, AL 35758 Phone: 256-430-0001 Fax: 256-430-0282 w: http://www.madisoncity.k12.al.us/Default.asp?L=0&LMID=&PN=Schools2&DivisionID=&DepartmentID=&SubDepartmentID=&SubP=School&SchoolID=431

Madison City Schools First Class Pre-K Center

74 Nance Road Madison, AL 35758 Phone: 256-824-8080 w: http://www.madisoncity.k12.al.us/Default.asp?L=0&LMID=&PN=Schools2&DivisionID=&DepartmentID=&SubDepartmentID=&SubP=School&SchoolID=4797

Madison Elementary School

17 College Street Madison, AL 35758 Phone: 256-772-9255 Fax: 256-461-8300 w: http://www.madisoncity.k12.al.us/Default.asp?L=0&LMID=&PN=Schools2&DivisionID=&DepartmentID=&SubDepartmentID=&SubP=School&SchoolID=4314

Mill Creek Elementary School

847 Mill Road Madison, AL 35758 Phone: 256-774-4690 Fax: 256-774-4691 w: http://www.madisoncity.k12.al.us/Default.asp?L=0&LMID=&PN=Schools2&DivisionID=&DepartmentID=&SubDepartmentID=&SubP=School&SchoolID=4313

Rainbow Elementary School

50 Nance Road Madison, AL 35758 Phone: 256-824-8106 Fax: 256-824-8110 w: http://www.madisoncity.k12.al.us/Default.asp?L=0&LMID=&PN=Schools2&DivisionID=&DepartmentID=&SubDepartmentID=&SubP=School&SchoolID=4316

The Academy

11306 County Line Road Madison, AL 35756 Phone: 256-216-5313 x 95073 Fax: 256-216-5314 w: http://www.madisoncity.k12.al.us/Default.asp?L=0&LMID=&PN=Schools2&DivisionID=&DepartmentID=&SubDepartmentID=&SubP=School&SchoolID=4315

West Madison Elementary School

4976 Wall Triana Highway Madison, AL 35758 Phone: 256-837-1189 Fax: 256-837-1258 w: http://www.madisoncity.k12.al.us/Default.asp?L=0&LMID=&PN=Schools2&DivisionID=&DepartmentID=&SubDepartmentID=&SubP=School&SchoolID=4317

Arizona

Devereux Arizona Contact Us

2025 N. 3rd Street, Suite 250 Phoenix, AZ 85004 (602) 283-1573 – Phone (480) 443-5587 – Fax w: http://www.devereux.org/site/PageServer?pagename=az_contact

Oak Creek Ranch School

David Wick, Jr., Headmaster P.O. Box 4329 West Sedona, AZ 86340 Toll-free: 1-877-554-OCRS w: http://www.ocrs.com/index.ph

Arkansas

Oxford Learning Arkansas Conway Tutoring

2225 Prince Street, Suite 5 Conway, Arkansas 72034 Telephone: 501.329.3232 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/arkansas-conway/

California

Chartwell

2511 Numa Watson Road Seaside, CA 93955 Phone: (831) 394-3468 Fax: (831) 394-6809 info@chartwell.org w: http://www.chartwell.org/support-us/contact

Dublin Kendall Center

5601 Arnold Road Suite 100 Dublin, California 94568 tel: (925) 833-7789 w: http://www.tpathways.org/contact.html

Devereux California

P.O. Box 6784 Santa Barbara CA, 93160 (805) 968-2525, ext. 1266/1202 w: http://www.devereux.org/site/PageServer?pagename=sb_contact

Devereux California

6980 Falberg Way Goleta, CA 93117 (805) 968-2525, ext. 1266/1202 w: http://www.devereux.org/site/PageServer?pagename=sb_contact

Modesto Kendall Center

1115 14th St.Modesto, CA 95354 tel: 209.572.2589 fax: 209.572.1461 w: http://www.tpathways.org/contact.html

Sacramento Kendall Center

2775 Cottage Way, Suite 8 Sacramento, CA 95825 tel: 916.489.1376 fax: 916.489.1386 w: http://www.tpathways.org/contact.html

Tracy Kendall Center

510 Whispering Wind Dr. Suite 110 Tracy, CA 95377 tel: 209.832.7756 fax: 209.832.7942 w: http://www.tpathways.org/contact.html

Elk Grove Kendall Center

7801 Laguna Blvd. Suite 100 Elk Grove, CA 95758 tel: 916.683.1109 fax: 916.683.1140 w: http://www.tpathways.org/contact.html

Land Park Academy

2751 Wilmington Ave. Sacramento, Ca 95820 916.427.2273 916.427.1071 (fax) info@landparkacademy.com w: http://capitolautismservices.com/LPA/contact.html

Capitol Autism Services

1901 Royal Oaks Drive, Suite 201 Sacramento, Ca 95815 916.923.1789 w: http://capitolautismservices.com/LPA/contact.html

Capitol Autism Services

120 Independence Circle, Suite D Chico, CA 95973 Phone: 530.228.9500 Fax: 530.267.4848 info@capitolautismservices.com w: http://capitolautismservices.com/LPA/contact.html

The Bay School

1026 Capitola Road, Santa Cruz, CA 95062. E-mail: info@thebayschool.org Phone: (831) 462-9620 Fax: (831) 462-9616 w: http://www.thebayschool.org/contact/

ABC School Sacramento

4540 Harlin Drive Sacramento, CA 95827 P: (916) 364-7800 Ext 112 F: (916) 364-9928 kmadden@appliedbehavior.com w: http://www.appliedbehaviorconsultants.com/Locations/Northern-California/Sacramento

ABC School Ontario

2234 E 4th St, Ontario, CA 91764, USA Phone: 909-204-4142 w: http://www.appliedbehaviorconsultants.com/

School of Education UC Davis

One Shields Avenue Davis, CA 95616 Telephone: (530) 752-0757 E-mail: edschool@ucdavis.ed w: http://education.ucdavis.edu/footer-quick-link/location-and-contacts

Gevirtz School

University of California Santa Barbara, CA 93106-9490 Telephone: 805-893-5492 E-mail: dorothy@education.ucsb.edu w: http://education.ucsb.edu/about/contacts

Oxford Learning California Elk Grove Tutoring

9261 Laguna Springs Drive Suite 120 Elk Grove, California 95758 Telephone: 916.683.1115 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/tutor-california-elk-grove/

Leeway School

9 North Almansor St. Alhambra, CA 91801 Phone: (626) 308-4521 Fax:(626) 284-8176 Email: lchow@leewayschool.com w: http://www.leewayschool.com/#contact

Colorado

Denver Academy

4400 E. Iliff Ave. Denver CO, 80222 Main: 303.777.5870 Admissions: 303.777.5161 info@denveracademy.org

Devereux Colorado

8405 Church Ranch Blvd. Westminster, CO 80021 (800) 456-2536 (303) 466-7391 w: http://www.devereux.org/site/PageServer?pagename=co_contact

Humanex Academy

2700 S Zuni St, Englewood, CO 80110 Phone: (303) 783-0137 Fax: (303) 783-9159 w: http://www.humanexacademy.com/contact-us/

Oxford Learning Aurora Tutoring

Southlands Mall in SE Aurora 6235 S Main St Suite 210 Aurora, Colorado 80016 Telephone: 303.928.7644 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/tutor-aurora/

The Joshua School

2303 E Dartmouth Ave. Englewood, CO 80113 Tel: (303) 758-7171 w: https://www.joshuaschool.org/contact

Connecticut

The Glenholme School

81 Sabbaday Lane Washington Connecticut 06793 Phone 860-868-7377 Fax 860-868-7894 w: http://www.theglenholmeschool.org/

The Woodhall School

PO Box 550 58 Harrison Lane Bethlehem, CT 06751 woodhallschool@woodhallschool.org main: 203 266-7788 fax: 203-266-5896 Admissions: admissions@woodhallschool.org Alumni: alumni@woodhallschool.org w: http://woodhallschool.org/contact/

The John Crosland School

5146 Parkway Plaza Blvd. Charlotte, NC 28217 Telephone: 704-365-5490 info@johncroslandschool.org w: http://johncroslandschool.org/contact-us/

1393 Boston Post Road

Westbrook, CT 06498 (860) 399-6247 admissions@oxfordacademy.net http://www.oxfordacademy.net/

Forman School

12 Norfolk Road, P.O. Box 80, Litchfield, CT 06759 Phone: 860.567.8712 Fax: 860.567.8317 w: https://www.formanschool.org/page.cfm?p=1014

AIS Magnet School

201 University Blvd, Danbury, CT 06811 Phone: 203-778-7462 w: https://sites.google.com/danbury.k12.ct.us/ais/home

Ellsworth Avenue School

53 Ellsworth Avenue, Danbury, CT 06810 Telephone: 203-797-4740 Fax: 203-830-6527 E-mail: roccoa@danbury.k12.ct.us w: https://sites.google.com/a/danbury.k12.ct.us/ellsworth-avenue-school-2/

Great Plain Elementary School

10 Stadley Rough Rd. Danbury, CT. 06811 Phone: 203-797-4749 Fax: 203-830-6581 w: http://www.danbury.k12.ct.us/elemweb/gpweb/GPS/HOME.html

Hayestown Ave. School

42 Tamarack Ave, Danbury, CT 06811 Phone: 203-797-4771 Fax: 203-830-6505 w: https://sites.google.com/a/danbury.k12.ct.us/hayestown-avenue-school/directions

King Street Campus Elementary School

151 South King St, Danbury, CT 06811 Phone: 203-797-4744 Fax: 203-830-6596 E-mail: hislot@danbury.k12.ct.us w: https://sites.google.com/a/danbury.k12.ct.us/ksc_elementary_school/directions

Mill Ridge Primary School

49 A High Ridge Road Danbury CT 06811 Phone: 203-797-4781 Fax: 203-830-6583 E-mail: cronim@danbury.k12.ct.us w: https://sites.google.com/a/danbury.k12.ct.us/mrp/

Morris Street Elementary School

28 Morris Street Danbury, Ct 06810 Telephone: (203) 797-4809 w: https://sites.google.com/a/danbury.k12.ct.us/morris-street-elementary/

Park Avenue Elementary School

82 Park Ave, Danbury, CT 06810 Phone: 203-797-4764 w: https://sites.google.com/a/danbury.k12.ct.us/park_avenue_school/directions

Pembroke Elementary School

34 1/2 Pembroke Rd. Danbury, CT 06810 Telephone: 203-797-4751 w: http://www.danbury.k12.ct.us/elemweb/pemweb/peweb/Welcome.html

Shelter Rock School

2 Crows Nest Lane, Danbury, CT 06810 Phone: 203-797-4778 Fax: 203-830-6586 E-mail: bartzd@danbury.k12.ct.us w: https://sites.google.com/a/danbury.k12.ct.us/shr-website

South Street School

129 South Street Danbury, CT 06810 Phone: (203) 797-4789 w: http://www.danbury.k12.ct.us/elemweb/sssweb/SSS/Home.html

Stadley Rough Elementary School

25 Karen Rd. Danbury, CT 06811 Phone: 203-797-4774 Fax: 203-830-6520 w: https://sites.google.com/a/danbury.k12.ct.us/str/

Broadview Middle School

72 Hospital Avenue Danbury, CT 06810 Phone: (203) 797-4861 Fax: (203) 790-2856 w: https://sites.google.com/a/danbury.k12.ct.us/broadview-middle-school/

Rogers Park Middle School

21 Memorial Dr. Danbury, CT 06810 Phone: 203-797-4881 w: https://sites.google.com/a/danbury.k12.ct.us/rpms/

Westside Middle School Academy

1 School Ridge Road Danbury, CT 06811 Phone: 475-329-6700 w: https://sites.google.com/a/danbury.k12.ct.us/wsmsa/contact-us

Danbury High School

43 Clapboard Ridge Rd. Danbury, CT 06811 Telephone: (203) 797-4800 w: http://www.danbury.k12.ct.us/dhsweb/main/index.html

Alternative Center for Excellence

26 Locust Avenue Danbury CT 06810 Phone: 203-797-4762 w: https://sites.google.com/a/danbury.k12.ct.us/ace-web/

Western Connecticut Regional Adult & Continuing Education

10 Crosby Street, Danbury, CT 06810 Phone: 203-797-4731 Fax: 203-731-8288 w: https://sites.google.com/a/danbury.k12.ct.us/werace/

Early Childhood Center

17 Cottage Street, Danbury CT 06810 Phone: 203-797-4990 w: https://sites.google.com/a/danbury.k12.ct.us/mrec/

Delaware

The Centreville Layton

6201 Kennett Pike Centreville, DE 19807 Tel (302) 571-0230 Fax 302.571.0270 w: http://centrevillelayton.org/contact/contact/

Appoquinimink School District

118 S. Sixth Street Odessa, DE 19730 Telephone: (302) 376-4128 w: http://www.apposchooldistrict.com/maps/district/

Alfred G. Waters Middle School

1235 Cedar Lane Road Middletown, DE 19709 Telephone: (302) 449-3490 w: http://www.apposchooldistrict.com/maps/district/

Appoquinimink High School

1080 Bunker Hill Road Middletown, DE 19709 Telephone: (302) 449-3840 w: http://www.apposchooldistrict.com/maps/district/

Appoquinimink Preschool Center

502 S. Broad Street Middletown, DE 19709 Telephone: (302) 376-4400 w: http://www.apposchooldistrict.com/maps/district/

Brick Mill Elementary

378 Brick Mill Rd. Middletown, DE 19709 Telephone: (302) 378-5288 w: http://www.apposchooldistrict.com/maps/district/

Bunker Hill Elementary

1070 Bunker Hill Road Middletown, DE 19709 Telephone: (302) 378-5135 w: http://www.apposchooldistrict.com/maps/district/

Cedar Lane Early Childhood Center

1221 Cedar Lane Road Middletown, DE 19709 Telephone: (302) 449-5873 w: http://www.apposchooldistrict.com/maps/district/

Cedar Lane Elementary

1259 Cedar Lane Road Middletown, DE 19709 131259 Telephone: (302) 378-5045 w: http://www.apposchooldistrict.com/maps/district/

Meredith Middle School

504 S. Broad Street Middletown, DE 19709 Telephone: (302) 378-5001 w: http://www.apposchooldistrict.com/maps/district/

Middletown High School

120 Silver Lake Road Middletown, DE 19709 Telephone: (302) 376-4141 w: http://www.apposchooldistrict.com/maps/district/

Old State Elementary School

580 Tony Marchio Drive Townsend, DE 19734 Telephone: 302-378-6720 w: http://www.apposchooldistrict.com/maps/district/

Olive B. Loss Elementary School

200 Brennan Boulevard Bear, DE 19701 Telephone: (302) 832-1343 w: http://www.apposchooldistrict.com/maps/district/

Redding Middle School

201 New Street Middletown, DE 19709 Telephone: (302) 378-5030 w: http://www.apposchooldistrict.com/maps/district/

Silver Lake Elementary School

200 E Cochran Street Middletown, DE 19709 Telephone: (302) 378-5023 w: http://www.apposchooldistrict.com/maps/district/

Spring Meadow Early Childhood Center

611 Campus Drive Middletown, DE 19734 Telephone: 302-378-6760 w: http://www.apposchooldistrict.com/maps/district/

Townsend Early Childhood Center

10 Brook Ramble Lane Townsend, DE 19734 Telephone: (302) 378-9960 w: http://www.apposchooldistrict.com/maps/district/

Townsend Elementary School

126 Main Street Townsend, DE 19734 Telephone: (302) 378-5020 w: http://www.apposchooldistrict.com/maps/district/

Florida

Devereux Florida

5850 T.G. Lee Blvd., Suite 400 Orlando, FL 32822 407.362.9210 w: http://www.devereux.org/site/PageServer?pagename=fl_contactus

College of Education

140 Norman Hall, PO Box 117040, Gainesville, FL 32611-7044 Number: 352-392-0726 w: https://education.ufl.edu/help-and-support/

Oxford Learning Florida Largo Tutoring

35-12931 Walsingham Rd Largo, Florida 33774 Telephone: 727.595.1538 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/tutor-florida-largo/

Oxford Learning Florida Ocoee Tutoring

286 Moore Rd Ocoee, Florida 34761 Telephone: 407.901.0901 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/tutor-florida-ocoee/

Oxford Learning Florida Palm Harbor Tutoring

3412 East Lake Road Palm Harbor, Florida 34685 Telephone: 727.475.9980 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/tutor-florida-palm-harbor/

Oxford Learning Florida South Brandon Tutoring

3212 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. Suite 102 Valrico, Florida 33596 Telephone: 813.689.6527 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/tutor-florida-south-brandon/

The Vanguard School

22000 Hwy 27 Lake Wales, FL 33859 Phone: (863) 676-6091 Fax: (863) 676-8297 w: https://www.vanguardschool.org/about/contact-us-and-campus-map

The Carrie Brazer Center for Autism & Alternative Approaches, Inc.

South Dade Campus 16905 SW 100th Ave Miami, Florida 33157 Tel: (305) 234-0490 Fax: (305) 234-0491 w: http://www.cbc4autism.org/bnbform.html

The Carrie Brazer Center for Autism & Alternative Approaches, Inc.

Sunset Campus 7530 Sunset Drive Miami, Florida 33143 Tel: (305) 271-8790 Fax: (305) 271-8789 w: http://www.cbc4autism.org/bnbform.html

DeSoto County High School

1710 East Gibson Street Arcadia, FL 34266 Phone: (863) 494-3434 Fax: (863) 494-7867 w: http://dhs.desotoschools.com/

DeSoto Early Childhood Center

318 N Wilson Avenue Arcadia, FL 34266 Phone: 863-494-9303 / 863-494-4222 ext.178 w: http://ecc.desotoschools.com/

DeSoto Middle School

420 E Gibson St Arcadia, FL 34266 Phone: (863) 494-4133 Fax: (863) 494-5894 w: http://dms.desotoschools.com/

Family Service Center

310 West Whidden St Arcadia, FL 34266 Phone: (863) 993-1333 Fax: 863) 993-9181 w: http://fsc.desotoschools.com/

Memorial Elementary School

851 E Hickory St Arcadia, FL 34266 Phone: (863) 494-2736 Fax:(863) 993-2202 w: http://mes.desotoschools.com/

Nocatee Elementary School

846 SW Shores Ave Arcadia, FL 34266 Phone: (863) 494-0755 / (863) 494-4326 Fax: (863) 494-3264 w: http://nes.desotoschools.com/

West Elementary School

04 W Imogene St Arcadia, FL 34266 Phone: (863) 494-3155 Fax: (863) 494-3689 w: http://wes.desotoschools.com/

Georgia

The Howard School

1192 Foster Street, NW Atlanta, GA 30318 Phone (404) 377-7436 Fax (404) 377-0884 w: http://www.howardschool.org/

The Cottage School

700 Grimes Bridge Rd, Roswell, GA 30075 High School: 770-641-8688 Middle School 770-640-8037 Fax: 770.641.9026 w: http://www.cottageschool.org/apps/contact/

Cumberland Academy of Georgia

650-A Mt. Vernon Highway NE Atlanta, GA 30328 Telephone: 404.835.9000 Monday – Friday 8AM – 3PM w: https://cumberlandacademy.org/

The Schenck School

282 Mt. Paran Road NW Atlanta, GA 30327 Phone: 404-252-2591 Fax: 404-252-7615 Email: office@schenck.org w: http://www.schenck.org/

Joseph Sam School

280 Brandywine Blvd. Fayetteville, GA 30214 P: 770.461.5894 F: 770.461.5223 w: http://josephsamsschool.org/contact/

Idaho

Oxford Learning Florida Idaho Meridian Tutoring

3327 North Eagle Road Suite 100 Meridian, ID 83646 Telephone: 208.608.5061 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/tutor-idaho-meridian/

Illinois

Brehm

950 South Brehm Lane Carbondale, IL 62901 Phone: (618) 457-0371 AdmissionsInfo@brehm.org w: http://www.brehm.org/contact-us/

New Hope Academy

6289 W. Howard St. Niles, IL 60714 Phone: (847) 588-0463 Fax: (847) 588-0464 w: http://www.nhaweb.com/

Soaring Eagle Academy

800 Parkview Blvd Lombard, IL 60148 Phone: 630.323.2900 Fax: 630.323.2936 Email: school@soaringeagleacademy.org w: http://soaringeagleacademy.org/contact-us/

Indiana

Behavior Analysis Center for Autism 1

11902 Lakeside Drive Fishers, IN 46038 P 317-288-5232 F 317-288-5229 scox@thebaca.com w: http://thebaca.com/contact-info/

Behavior Analysis Center for Autism Prep

9929 E. 126th St. Fishers, IN 46038 P 317-436-8961 F 317-436-8966 scox@thebaca.com w: http://thebaca.com/contact-info/

Behavior Analysis Center for Autism Z

6704 Central Blvd. Zionsville, IN 46077 P 317-769-4335 F 317-769-4337 scox@thebaca.com w: http://thebaca.com/contact-info/

Behavior Analysis Center for Autism Hart

53633 County Road 7 Elkhart, IN 46514 P 574-343-2001 F 574-343-2156 scox@thebaca.com w: http://thebaca.com/contact-info/

Fortune Academy

5626 Lawton Loop E. Dr. Indianapolis, IN 46216 (317) 377-0544 w: https://www.thefortuneacademy.org/

Indiana University School of Education

201 N. Rose Avenue Bloomington, Indiana 47405-1006 Phone: (812) 856-8500 Email: educ@indiana.edu w: http://education.indiana.edu/about/contact.html

Oxford Learning Illinois Naperville Tutoring

3075 Book Road, Suite 119 95th Street Shops Naperville, Illinois 60564 Telephone: 630.355.1600 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/illinois-naperville/

Oxford Learning Illinois Palatine Tutoring

764 West Euclid Avenue Regency Plaza Palatine, Illinois 60067 Telephone: 847.963.9900 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/illinois-palatine/

Oxford Learning Illinois Skokie Tutoring

8816 Gross Point Rd Skokie, Illinois 60077 Telephone: 847-470-1985 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/tutor-illinois-skokie/

Noblesville High School

18111 Cumberland Rd Noblesville, IN 46060 Phone: (317) 773-4680 Fax: (317) 776-6289 w: https://www.noblesvilleschools.org/Domain/8

Noblesville East Middle School

1625 Field Dr Noblesville, IN 46060 Phone: (317) 773-0782 Fax: (317) 776-6261 w: https://www.noblesvilleschools.org/Domain/9

Noblesville West Middle School

19900 Hague Road Noblesville, IN 46062 Phone: (317) 776-7792 Fax: (317) 776-7797 w: https://www.noblesvilleschools.org/Domain/10

Hazel Dell Elementary

3025 Westfield Road Noblesville, IN 46062 Phone: (317) 773-2914 Fax: (317) 773-2916 w: https://www.noblesvilleschools.org/Domain/17

Hinkle Creek Elementary

595 South Harbour Dr Noblesville, IN 46062 Phone: (317) 776-0840 Fax: (317) 776-6267 w: https://www.noblesvilleschools.org/Domain/12

Noble Crossing Elementary

5670 Noble Crossing Parkway Noblesville, IN 46062 Phone: (317) 773-2850 Fax: (317) 773-2854 w: https://www.noblesvilleschools.org/Domain/15

North Elementary

440 North 10th St Noblesville, IN 46060 Phone: (317) 773-0482 Fax: (317) 776-6274 w: https://www.noblesvilleschools.org/Domain/14

Promise Road Elementary School

14975 Promise Rd Noblesville,IN 46060 Phone: (317) 773-7060 Fax: (317) 773-7058 w: https://www.noblesvilleschools.org/Domain/1

Stony Creek Elementary

1350 Greenfield Pike Noblesville, IN 46060 Phone: (317) 773-0582 Fax: (317) 776-6270 w: https://www.noblesvilleschools.org/Domain/13

White River Elementary

19000 Cumberland Rd Noblesville, IN 46060 Phone: (317) 770-2080 Fax: (317) 770-2081 w: https://www.noblesvilleschools.org/Domain/16

Sheridan High School

24185 Hinesley Road Sheridan, IN 46069 Phone: 317 758-4431 Fax: 317 758-2406 w: http://www.scs.k12.in.us/

Sheridan Middle School

3030 West 246th Street Sheridan, IN 46069 Phone: 317 758-6780 Fax: 317 758-2435 w: http://www.scs.k12.in.us/

Sheridan Elementary School

24795 Hinesley Road Sheridan, IN 46069 Phone: 317 758-4491 Fax: 317 758-2409 w: http://www.scs.k12.in.us/

Hamilton Heights High School

25802 State Road 19 Arcadia, IN 46030 Phone: 317-984-3551 Fax: 317-984-3554 w: http://www.hhschuskies.org/site/Default.aspx?PageID=9

Hamilton Heights Middle School

420 West North Street Arcadia, IN 46030 Phone: 317-984-3588 Fax: 317-984-3231 w: http://www.hhschuskies.org/site/Default.aspx?PageID=11

Hamilton Heights Elementary School

25150 State Road 19 Arcadia, IN 46030 Phone: 317-984-3547 Fax: 317-984-3540 w: http://www.hhschuskies.org/site/Default.aspx?PageID=13

Hamilton Heights Primary School

25350 State Road 19 Arcadia, IN 46030 Phone: 317-984-1530 Fax: 317-984-1544 w: http://www.hhschuskies.org/site/Default.aspx?PageID=15

Frankton Elementary School

1303 East State Road 128 Frankton, IN 46044 Phone: (765) 754-7545 Fax: (765) 754-8598 w: http://www.flcs.k12.in.us/schools/frankton-elementary-school/fes-contact-information

Frankton Jr. Sr. High School

610 Clyde Street Frankton, IN 46044 Phone: (765) 754-7879 Fax: (765) 754-8594 w: http://www.flcs.k12.in.us/schools/frankton-jr-sr-high-school/fjshs-contact-information

Lapel Elementary School

2865 South State Road 13 Lapel, IN 46051 Phone: (765) 534-3101 Fax: (765) 203-9931 w: http://www.flcs.k12.in.us/schools/lapel-elementary-school/les-contact-information

Lapel Middle School

2883 South State Road 13 Lapel, IN 46051 Phone: (765) 534-3136 Fax: (765) 203-9937 w: http://www.flcs.k12.in.us/schools/lapel-middle-school/lms-contact-information

Lapel High School

1850 South 900 West Lapel, IN 46051 Phone: (765) 534-3036 Fax: (765) 203-9943 w: http://www.flcs.k12.in.us/schools/lapel-high-school/lhs-contact-information

Kansas

Heartspring

8700 East 29th St N, Wichita, KS 67226 Phone:316.634.8700 Toll Free:800.835.1043 w: https://www.heartspring.org/

Kentucky

Oxford Learning Kentucky Louisville Tutoring

12338 A Shelbyville Road NEW LOCATION Louisville, Kentucky 40243 Telephone: 502.785.4416 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/tutor-louisville/

University of Louisville

Louisville, KY 40292 Telephone: (800) 334-UofL (8635)/ (502) 852-5555 w: http://louisville.edu/contact.html

Massachussets

Devereux Massachusetts

60 Miles Road, P.O. Box 219 Rutland, MA 01543-0219 Phone: (508) 886-4746 Fax: (508) 886-4773 w: http://www.devereux.org/site/PageServer?pagename=ma_contact

May Institute Randolph School

41 Pacella Park Drive, Randolph, MA 02368 781.437.1300 randolphschool@mayinstitute.org w: http://randolphschool.mayinstitute.org/

May Center School for Autism & Developmental Disabilities

511 Main Street, West Springfield, MA 01089 413.785.5462 ekearney@mayinstitute.org w: https://www.mayinstitute.org/autism-schools/West-Springfield/our-school.html 10-R Commerce Way, Woburn, MA 01801 781.932.3565 jhoover@mayinstitute.org w: https://www.mayinstitute.org/autism-schools/Woburn/our-school.html

The New England Center for Children, Inc.

33 Turnpike Road Southborough, Massachusetts 01772-2108 U.S.A. Telephone:508-481-1015 Fax:508-485-3421 w: https://www.necc.org/

Kentucky

The de Paul School

1925 Duker Avenue Louisville, KY 40205 Phone (502) 459-6131 Fax (502) 805-0505 w: http://www.depaulschool.org/contact/

Maryland

Chelsea School

2970 Belcrest Center Drive #300 Hyattsville, MD, 20782 United States Telephone: 1-240-467-2100 w: http://chelseaschool.edu/contact-chelsea-school/

Kennedy Krieger Institute

707 North Broadway, Baltimore, MD 21205 Main Number: (443) 923-9200 Toll-Free Main Number: (800) 873-3377 w: https://www.kennedykrieger.org/

Ivymount

11614 Seven Locks Road, Rockville, MD 20854 Phone 301-469-0223| Fax 301-469-0778 w: http://www.ivymount.org/

The Summit School

664 East Central Avenue Edgewater, MD 21037 410-798-0005 Fax: 410-798-0008 info@thesummitschool.org w: http://thesummitschool.org/

Massachusetts

Eaglehill School

P.O. Box 116 242 Old Petersham Road Hardwick, MA 01037 Phone: 413.477.6000 Fax: 413.477.6837 w: http://www.eaglehill.school/page

Riverview School

551 Route 6A, East Sandwich, Massachusetts 02537 PHONE: (508) 888-0489 FAX: (508) 833-7001 admissions@riverviewschool.org http://www.riverviewschool.org/page

Carroll School

25 Baker Bridge Road, Lincoln, MA 01773 Phone: 781-259-8342 E-mail: admissions@carrollschool.org w: http://www.carrollschool.org/contact-us

Landmark School

429 Hale Street P.O. Box 227 Prides Crossing, MA 01965 Main Phone: 978-236-3010 Fax: 978-927-7268 admission@landmarkschool.org w: http://www.landmarkschool.org/directory/staff

Landmark School Elementary Middle School

167 Bridge Street P.O. Box 1489 Manchester, MA 01944 Phone: 978-236-3100 Fax: 978-526-1482 w: http://www.landmarkschool.org/directory/staff

Landmark School Elementary High School

412 Hale Street P.O. Box 227 Prides Crossing, MA 01965 Phone: 978-236-3010 Fax: 978-921-0361 w: http://www.landmarkschool.org/directory/staff

Michigan

Ann Arbor Academy

1153 Oak Valley Dr Ann Arbor, MI 48108 Phone: (734)747-6641 Fax: (734) 747-9994 E-mail: office@annarboracademy.org Office Hours: 8:30 am – 3:00 pm w: http://www.annarboracademy.org/contact_us.html

Chatfield School

231 Lake Drive Lapeer, Michigan 48446 Phone (810) 667-8970 Fax (810) 667-8983 E-mail: ChatfieldSchool@chatfieldschool.org w: http://www.chatfieldschool.org/Contact-Us.aspx

Missouri

Miriam: The Learning Disability Experts

501 Bacon Avenue St. Louis, MO 63119-1512 Phone: 314-968-3893 w: http://www.miriamstl.org/contact-us/

New Jersey

Alpine Learning Group

777 Paramus Road, Paramus, NJ 07652. USA Phone: 201-612-7800 Fax: 201-612-7710 w: http://alpinelearninggroup.org/general-information

Chatham School

21 Lum Avenue Chatham, N.J.07928 Principal Diane Gagliardi E-mail: dgagliardi@eclcofnj.org Tel: (973-635-1700) w: http://www.eclcofnj.org/contact.html

Devereux New Jersey

286 Mantua Grove Road, Bldg. #4 West Deptford, NJ 08066 (856) 599-6400 – Telephone (856) 423-8916 – Fax w: http://www.devereux.org/site/PageServer?pagename=nj_contact

Ho-Ho-Kus School

302 North Franklin Turnpike Ho-Ho-Kus, N.J.07423 Principal Vicki Lindorff E-mail: vlindorff@eclcofnj.org Tel: (201-670-7880) w: http://www.eclcofnj.org/contact.html Community Personnel Services, Inc. (CPS) 54 Fairmount Avenue Chatham, N.J. 07928 Director Alison Chernela E-mail: clerical@eclcofnj.org Tel: (973-738-1030 x129) w: http://www.eclcofnj.org/contact.html

P.R.I.D.E. Center (Florham Park)

100 Passaic Avenue Chatham, N.J. 07928 (NOTE: GPS/navigational systems use Florham Park, N.J. 07932) Director Dot Libman E-mail: dlibman@eclcofnj.org Tel: (973-635-1705 x24) w: http://www.eclcofnj.org/contact.html

P.R.I.D.E. Center (Paramus)

403 Sette Drive Paramus, N.J. 07652 Director Neal Watson E-mail: nwatson@eclcofnj.org Tel: 973-524-0057 w: http://www.eclcofnj.org/contact.html

Spectrum 360

1 Sunset Avenue, Verona, NJ 07044 6 Regent Street, Livingston, NJ 07039 973-509-3050, FAX 973-509-3060 973-509-3050, FAX 973-740-2021 w: http://tcischool.org/spectrum360#

The Forum School

107 Wyckoff Ave, Waldwick, NJ 07463 Phone: (201) 444-5882 Email: info@theforumschool.com w: http://theforumschool.com/contact-us/

Princeton Child Development Institute

300 Cold Soil Road Princeton, NJ 08540 Phone: 609-924-6280 Fax: 609-924-4119 Email: info@pcdi.org w: http://www.pcdi.org/contact-us/

Somerset Hills Learning Institute

1810 Burnt Mills Road Bedminster, NJ 07921 Phone: 908.719.6400 Email: info@somerset-hills.org w: http://www.somerset-hills.org/contact-us/

Oxford Learning New Jersey Allendale Tutoring

33 W. Allendale Ave Allendale, New Jersey 07401 Telephone: 201.962.7777 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/new-jersey-allendale/

Bloomingdale Avenue School (Grades K-2)

200 Bloomingdale Ave. Cranford, NJ 07016, USA Phone: 908-709-6969 E-mail: Murphy@cranfordschools.org http://www.cranfordschools.org/Domain/10

Brookside Place School (Grades K-5)

700 Brookside Pl, Cranford, NJ 07016, USA 700 Brookside Place Phone: 908-709-6244 w: http://www.cranfordschools.org/Domain/14

Hillside Avenue School

125 Hillside Avenue Cranford, NJ 07016 Phone: 908-709-6229 Fax: 908-709-6752 http://ctsd.schoolwires.net/Domain/13

Lincoln School

132 Thomas Street Cranford, NJ 07016 Phone: 908-7090-6223 w: http://www.cranfordschools.org/Domain/8

Livingston Avenue School (Grades 3-5)

75 Livingston Ave. Cranford, NJ 08901, USA Phone: 908-709-6248 w: http://www.cranfordschools.org/Domain/12

Orange Avenue School

901 Orange Avenue, Cranford, NJ 07016 Phone: 908-709-6257 Fax: 908-272-3025 w: http://www.cranfordschools.org/Domain/9

Walnut Avenue School (Grades K-2)

370 Walnut Ave. Cranford, NJ 07016, USA Phone: 908-709-6253 w: http://www.cranfordschools.org/Domain/11

The Deron School of New Jersey I

1140 Commerce Avenue Union, NJ 07083 Phone: (908) 206.0444 w: http://deronschool.org/

The Deron School of New Jersey II

130 Grove Street Montclair, NJ 07042 Phone: (973) 509.2777 w: http://deronschool.org/

Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey

57 US Highway 1 New Brunswick, NJ 08901-8554 Phone: 732-662-2664 w: http://newbrunswick.rutgers.edu/

Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey

Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey 195 Little Albany Street New Brunswick, NJ 08903-2681 Phone: 732-235-CINJ (2465) w: http://www.cinj.org/

School of Nursing

Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey Ackerson Hall 180 University Ave Newark, NJ 07102 Phone (973) 353-5293 w: http://nursing.rutgers.edu/directions/

Rutgers School of Nursing Health Sciences Campus

Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey Stanley S. Bergen Building (SSB) 65 Bergen St, Newark NJ 07107 Phone: 973-972-4307 w: http://nursing.rutgers.edu/directions/

Rutgers Environmental and Occupational Health Sciences Institute

170 Frelinghuysen Road Piscataway, NJ 08854 Phone: 848-445-0200 Fax: 732-445-0131 Email: info@eohsi.rutgers.edu w: https://eohsi.rutgers.edu/

Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy

160 Frelinghuysen Road Piscataway, NJ 08854-8020 Phone: 732-662-2664 w: http://rumaps.rutgers.edu/location/william-levine-hall-ernest-mario-school-of-pharmacy

Robert Wood Johnson Medical School Piscataway Campus

675 Hoes Lane West Piscataway, NJ 08854 w: http://rwjms.rutgers.edu/about_rwjms/campus_directions.html

Robert Wood Johnson Medical School New Brunswick Campus

125 Paterson St. New Brunswick NJ 08901 Tel: (732) 235-6200 / 6201 w: http://rwjms.rutgers.edu/about_rwjms/campus_directions.html

School of Health Professions Newark Campus

Stanley S Bergen Bldg – Rm 149 65 Bergen Street Newark, NJ 07107-1709 w: http://shp.rutgers.edu/About/directions.html

School of Health Professions Scotch Plains Campus

1776 Raritan Rd Scotch Plains, NJ 07076-2928 (908) 889-2483 w: http://shp.rutgers.edu/About/directions.html

School of Health Professions Piscataway Campus

675 Hoes Lane Piscataway, NJ 08854 Phone (732) 235-4444 Fax (732) 235-4820 w: http://shp.rutgers.edu/About/directions.html

School of Health Professions Stratford Campus

University Educational Center, Suite 2105 40 East Laurel Rd. Stratford , NJ 08084 Phone: (856) 566 – 6456; Fax (856) 566 – 6458 w: http://shp.rutgers.edu/About/directions.html

Rutgers School of Public Health – New Brunswick

683 Hoes Lane West, Room 110 Piscataway, NJ 08854 Phone: 732-235-4646 Fax: 732- 235-9599 w: http://sph.rutgers.edu/admissions/directions/directions-newbrunswick.html

Rutgers School of Public Health, Newark location

Stanley S. Bergen Bldg 65 Bergen Street, Room 701 Newark, NJ 07101 Phone: 973-972-7212 Fax: 973-972-8032 w: http://sph.rutgers.edu/admissions/directions/directions-newark.html

Rutgers Health Sciences at Newark

65 Bergen Street Newark, NJ 07107 Phone: 732-445-INFO (4636) w: http://rbhs.rutgers.edu/directions_rhsc.shtml

New Jersey Medical School

185 South Orange Avenue, Newark, New Jersey 07103 w: http://njms.rutgers.edu/about_njms/directions.cfm

Rutgers School of Dental Medicine

110 Bergen Street Newark, NJ 07101-1709 Phone: (973)972-7370 Email: rsdmdentists@sdm.rutgers.edu w: http://sdm.rutgers.edu/about/directions.html

New York

Ascent School for Autism

819 Grand Boulevard Deer Park, NY 11729 Phone: (631) 254-6100 Email: NShamow@aol.com elaineinc@aol.com al@morstan.com w: http://www.ascentschoolforautism.org/contact.html

Autism Services, Inc.

4444 Bryant Stratton Way, Williamsville, NY 14221 Phone: 716-631-5777 Fax: 716-565-0671 w: http://friendsofasi.org/contact-us/

Devereux New York

40 Devereux Way Red Hook, NJ 12571 (845) 758-1899 – Telephone (845) 758-1817 – Fax w: http://www.devereux.org/site/PageServer?pagename=ny_contact

Imagine Academy for Autism

1458 East 14th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Phone: 718.376.8882 Fax: 718.998.1018 w: http://imagineacademyforautism.org/About-Us/Contact-Us.aspx

The Kildonan School

425 Morse Hill Road Amenia, New York 12501 Telephone: (845) 373-8111 w: http://www.kildonan.org/page.cfm?p=349

The Gow School

2491 Emery Road South Wales, NY 14139 Phone: 716 652 3450 Fax: 716 652 3457 w: https://www.gow.org/page.cfm?p=690

Oxford Learning New York Staten Island Tutoring

1817 Hylan Blvd Staten Island, New York 10305 Telephone: 718.987.9200 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/tutor-new-york-staten-island/

Clarence High School

9625 Main Street Clarence, NY 14031 Telephone: (716) 407-9020 w: http://www.clarenceschools.org/Domain/8

Clarence Middle School

10150 Greiner Road Clarence, NY 14031 Telephone: (716) 407-9206 w: http://www.clarenceschools.org/Domain/9

Clarence Center Elementary

9600 Clarence Center Road Clarence Center, NY 14032 Telephone: (716) 407-9150 w: http://www.clarenceschools.org/Domain/10

Harris Hill Elementary

4260 Harris Hill Road Williamsville, NY 14221 Telephone: (716) 407-9175 w: http://www.clarenceschools.org/Domain/11

Ledgeview Elementary

5150 Old Goodrich Road Clarence, NY 14031 Telephone: (716) 407-9275 w: http://www.clarenceschools.org/Domain/13

Sheridan Hill Elementary

4560 Boncrest Drive East Williamsville, NY 14221 Telephone: (716) 407-9250 http://www.clarenceschools.org/Domain/12

Gersh Academy West Hempstead Campus

307 Eagle Ave West Hempstead, NY 11552 Telephone: 516-986-9580 w: https://www.gershacademy.org/admissions/school-locations

Gersh Academy Hauppauge Campus

358 Hoffman Lane Hauppauge, NY 11788 Telephone: 631-232-3855 w: https://www.gershacademy.org/admissions/school-locations

Allen Creek Elementary

3188 East Avenue Rochester, New York 14618 Phone: 585.267.1200 w: http://www.pittsfordschools.org/allenCreek.cfm

Jefferson Road Elementary

15 School Lane Pittsford, NY 14534 Phone: 585.267.1300 w: http://www.pittsfordschools.org/jeffersonRoad.cfm

Mendon Center Elementary

110 Mendon Center Road Pittsford, NY 14534 Phone: 585.267.1400 w: http://www.pittsfordschools.org/MCE.cfm

Park Road Elementary

50 Park Road Pittsford, NY 14534 Phone: 585.267.1500 w: http://www.pittsfordschools.org/parkRoad.cfm

Thornell Road Elementary

431 Thornell Road Pittsford, NY 14534 Phone: 585.267.1700 w: http://www.pittsfordschools.org/thornellRoad.cfm

Barker Road Middle School

75 Barker Road Pittsford, NY 14534 Phone: 585.267.1800 w: http://www.pittsfordschools.org/BRMS.cfm

Calkins Road Middle School

1899 Calkins Road Pittsford, NY 14534 Phone: 585.267.1900 w: http://www.pittsfordschools.org/CRMS.cfm

Pittsford Mendon H.S.

472 Mendon Road Pittsford, NY 14534 Phone: 585.267.1600 w: http://www.pittsfordschools.org/mendon.cfm

Pittsford Sutherland H.S.

55 Sutherland Street Pittsford, NY 14534 Phone: 585.267.1100 w: http://www.pittsfordschools.org/sutherland.cfm

North Carolina

The Mariposa School

203 Gregson Drive Cary, NC 27511 919 – 461 – 0600 Phone 919 – 461 – 0566 Fax info@mariposaschool.org w: http://www.mariposaschool.org/contact-us

Oxford Learning North Carolina Cary Tutoring

1229 NW Maynard Road Maynard Crossing Shopping Centre Cary, North Carolina 27513 Telephone: 919.462.3330 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/north-carolina-cary/

Oxford Learning North Carolina Raleigh Tutoring

4701 Creedmoor Road Suite 107 Raleigh, North Carolina 27612 Telephone: 919.615.1363 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/north-carolina-raleigh/

Hill Tutoring of Raleigh

6500 Falls of Neuse Road, Suite 130 Raleigh, NC 27615 Phone: 919-489-7464 (select “2”) Email: info@hillcenter.org w: https://www.hillcenter.org/contact#.WHSoRBt974Y

Noble Academy

3310 Horse Pen Creek Rd Greensboro NC, 27410 Telephone: 336.282.7044 w: http://www.nobleknights.org/

Summit School

2100 Reynolda Rd. Winston-Salem, NC 27106 Telephone: 336-722-2777 w: http://www.summitschool.com/about-summit/call

The Fletcher School

8500 Sardis Road Charlotte, NC 28270 Phone: 704-365-4658 Fax: 704-364-2978 info@thefletcherschool.org w: http://www.thefletcherschool.org/contact-us/

The Hill Center of Durham

3200 Pickett Road Durham, NC 27705 Phone: 919-489-7464 Email: info@hillcenter.org w: https://www.hillcenter.org/contact#.WHSoRBt974Y

Just Right Academy

PO Box 3523, Chapel Hill, NC 27515 or 4723 Erwin Road, Durham, NC 27705 Telephone: 919-932-0360 w: http://justrightacademy.org/contact-us/

Ohio

Haugland Learning Center

7690 New Market Center Way, Columbus, OH 43235 Phone: 614-602-6473 Fax: 614-602-6493 E-mail: brent.savage@hauglandlearningcenter.com

The Autism Academy of Learning

110 Arco Drive Toledo OH 43607 US Phone: 419-865-7487 w: http://www.theautismacademy.org/contact-us.html

Oklahoma

Oxford Learning Oklahoma Tulsa Tutoring

7715 East 91st Suite B Tulsa, Oklahoma 74133 Telephone: 918.250.5500 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/oklahoma-tulsa/

Oregon

New Leaf Academy

PO Box 6454 Bend, OR 97708 Email: Craig.Christiansen@NewLeafAcademy.com Toll-free: 877.820.5050 Local: 541.318.1676 w: http://www.newleafacademy.com/contact-us.asp

Pennsylvania

Camphill Special School

(Beaver Run: Lower, Middle, High Schools; Meadowsweet Waldorf Kindergarten) 1784 Fairview Road Glenmoore, PA 19343 USA Phone: 610.469.9236 Fax: 610.469.9758 w: http://camphillspecialschool.org/contact/

Camphill Special School

(Transition Program at Beaver Farm) 551 W Seven Stars Road Phoenixville, PA 19460 USA Phone: 610.469.9236 Fax: 610.469.9758 w: http://camphillspecialschool.org/contact/

Devereux Center For Effective Schools

2012 Renaissance Boulevard King of Prussia, PA 19406 Phone Number (610) 542-3057 Fax Number (610) 542-3087 w: http://www.devereux.org/site/PageServer?pagename=ces_contact

Devereux Center for Resilient Children

444 Devereux Drive, Villanova, PA, 19085 Phone: (866) 872-4687 Email: deca@devereux.org w: https://www.centerforresilientchildren.org/home/contact-us/

Devereux PA Adult Services Division

National Headquarters 444 Devereux Drive Villanova, PA 19085 w: http://www.devereux.org/site/PageServer?pagename=cont_form

Devereux Pennsylvania

230 Highland Avenue Devon, PA 19333 Call us toll-free at 800-345-1292 or Nora Pizzi at 610-788-6565. w: http://www.devereux.org/site/PageServer?pagename=pa_contact

Devereux Pocono

Mary Seeley, Executive Director 1547 Mill Creek Road Newfoundland, PA 18445 (570) 839-6140 w: http://www.devereux.org/site/PageServer?pagename=pa_pocono_center

PACE School District Services

Moon Classroom 1720 Hassam Road Moon Township, PA 15108 clevin@paceschool.org Important Numbers: Administrative Fax 412-244-0100 Supervisor 412-342-4364 w: http://www.paceschool.org/schools

Pace School & Pace Administrative Offices

2432 Greensburg Pike Pittsburgh, PA 15221 pace@paceschool.org Important Numbers: Administration 412-244-1900 Administrative Fax 412-244-0100 Educational & Clinical Program Fax 412-244-1902 w: http://www.paceschool.org/schools

Career Focused Middle/High School

2432 Greensburg Pike Pittsburgh, PA 15221 cpopatak@paceschool.org w: http://www.paceschool.org/schools

Spectrum Charter School

4369 Northern Monroeville PA 15146 Phone: (412) 374 8130 Fax: (412) 374 9629 w: http://www.spectrumcharterschool.org/contact/

Camphill Special School

(Transition Program at Beaver Farm) 551 W Seven Stars Road Phoenixville, PA 19460 USA Phone: 610.469.9236 Fax: 610.469.9758 w: http://camphillspecialschool.org/contact/

Camphill Special School

(Beaver Run: Lower, Middle, High Schools; Meadowsweet Waldorf Kindergarten) 1784 Fairview Road Glenmoore, PA 19343 USA Phone: 610.469.9236 Fax: 610.469.9758 w: http://camphillspecialschool.org/contact/

83 Sugartown Road

Malvern, Pennsylvania 19355 T: 610-644-1754 F: 610-644-6679 E: admin@thephelpsschool.org w: http://thephelpsschool.org/

Green Tree School

1196 East Washington Lane, Philadelphia, PA 19138 Phone: (215) 866-0200 Email: admin@gts-s.org w: http://www.greentreeschool.org/index.php/contact/

St. Anthony School Programs

2000 Corporate Drive, Suite 580, Wexford, PA 15090 Toll Free: (844) 782-5437 Local: (724) 940-9020 Fax: (724) 940-9064 E-mail: msieg@stanthonykids.org w: http://stanthonykids.org/contact.php

Rhode Island

Groden Center North

Day Program & Family Services 86 Mount Hope Avenue Providence, RI 02906 401-274-6310 w: http://grodennetwork.org/contact/#

Groden Center South

Day Program 2 St. Vincent dePaul Street Coventry, RI 02918 401-615-2600 w: http://grodennetwork.org/contact/#

Early Intervention

203 Concord Street, Suite 335 Pawtucket, RI 02860 401-525-2380 w: http://grodennetwork.org/contact/#

The Center for Early Childhood Education (Preschool)

30 Livingston Street Providence, RI 02904 401-421-1673 w: http://grodennetwork.org/contact/#

Download FREE PDF Copy of Autism Schools and Education Facilities – The Ultimate Guide Click here to download your FREE PDF

South Carolina

Glenforest School

1041 Harbor Dr, West Columbia, SC 29169 Phone: 803.796.7622 Fax: 803.796.1603 E-mail: info@glenforest.org w: http://www.glenforest.org/

Trident Academy

1455 Wakendaw Rd. Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Phone: 843.884.7046 Fax: 843.881.8320 Email: admissions@tridentacademy.com w: http://www.tridentacademy.com/

Tenessee

Currey Ingram Academy

6544 Murray Ln, Brentwood, TN 37027, USA Phone: (615) 507-3173 Fax: (615) 620-6255 w: http://www.curreyingram.org/page/admission/contact-and-directions

Bradford Special School District

106 West Front Street

O. Box 220

Bradford, TN 38316 Phone: 731-742-3180 Fax: 731-742-3994 w: http://www.bradfordssd.schoolinsites.com/?PN=Contact

Texas

Devereux Texas Treatment Network League City Campus

1150 Devereux Drive League City, TX 77573 (281) 335-1000 or (800) 373-0011 w: http://www.devereux.org/site/PageServer?pagename=tx_directions

Devereux Texas Treatment Network Victoria Campus

120 David Wade Drive P.O. Box 2666 Victoria, TX 77902 (361) 575-8271 or (800) 383-5000 w: http://www.devereux.org/site/PageServer?pagename=tx_directions

The Monarch School

2815 Rosefield Dr. Houston, Texas 77080 Phone: (713) 479-0800 Fax: (713) 933-0567 w: http://www.monarchschool.org/contact-us

Great Lakes Academy

Phone: 972-517-7498 x 103 Fax: 972-517-0133 E-Mail: admissions@greatlakesacademy.com Address: 6000 Custer Road Building 7 Plano, Texas 75023 w: http://www.greatlakesacademy.com/contact.htm

Oxford Learning Frisco Texas Tutoring

8811 Teel Parkway Suite 250 Frisco, TX 75034 Telephone: 972.325.1195 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/tutor-frisco/

Oxford Learning Texas Austin South Tutoring

4301 W William Cannon Dr Ste B220 Austin, TX 78749-1489 Telephone: 512.892.7323 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/texas-austin-south/

Oxford Learning Texas Garland Tutoring

5435 North Garland Ave. Garland, Texas 75040 Telephone: 972.675.9505 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/texas-garland/

Oxford Learning Texas Mansfield Tutoring

111 West Debbie Lane Suite 103 Mansfield, TX 76063 Telephone: 817.458.4822 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/tutor-texas-mansfield/

Oxford Learning Texas Plano Tutoring

4152 W. Spring Creek Parkway Suite 160 Plano, Texas 75024 Telephone: 972.599.1850 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/tutor-texas-plano/

Oxford Learning Texas Round Rock Tutoring

1780 Round Rock Ave Suite 200 Round Rock, Texas 78681 Telephone: 512.265.2448 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/tutor-texas-round-rock/

Oxford Learning Texas Sugar Land Tutoring

11929 University Blvd Suite 2E Sugar Land, Texas 77479 Telephone: 832.532.0124 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/tutor-texas-sugar-land/

Oxford Learning Texas The Woodlands Tutoring

3091 College Park Dr., Suite 305 College Park Plaza Shopping Centre The Woodlands, Texas 77384 Telephone: 936.271.1700 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/texas-the-woodlands/

Utah

McKay School of Education

301 MCKB – BYU Provo, UT 84602 Dean’s Office: 801-422-3694 Student Services (Advisement): Telephone: 801-422-3426 w: http://www.education.byu.edu/deans/mission.html

Oxford Learning Utah Riverton Tutoring

2582 W 12600 S. Riverton, Utah 84065 Telephone: 801.613.9343 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/tutor-utah-riverton/

Vermont

The Greenwood School

14 Greenwood Lane Putney, VT 05346 Phone: (802) 387-4545 frontdesk@greenwood.org w: http://www.greenwood.org/contact-greenwood-school/

Virginia

Little Keswick School

P.O. Box 24 Keswick, VA 22947 Telephone: 434-295-0457 Fax: 434-977-1892 w: http://www.littlekeswickschool.net/contact-information-2/

The Founders Center

Christ United Methodist Church 6818 W. Grace Street Richmond, VA 23226 Phone: (804) 355-1011 Fax: (804) 355-0932 w: http://thefounderscenter.org/contact/

Oakwood School

7210 Braddock Road Annandale, Virginia 22003 TEL: (703) 941-5788 FAX: (703) 941-4186 e: oakwood@oakwoodschool.com w: http://www.oakwoodschool.com/

Oxford Learning Virginia Chesapeake Tutoring

805 N Battlefield Blvd., Unit 123 Knell’s Ridge Square Chesapeake, Virginia 23320 Telephone: 757.547.9797 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/virginia-chesapeake/

Spiritos School

400 Coalfield Rd, Midlothian, VA 23114 E-mail: julieholly@spiritosschool.com w: http://www.spiritosschool.com/

Virginia Institute of Autism

943 Glenwood Station Lane, Suite 201 Charlottesville, VA 22901 Phone: 434-923-8252 Fax: 434-817-2939 Email: info@viaschool.org w: http://www.viaschool.org/contact/

Washington

The Kingsbury Center

5000 14th Street N.W., Washington, D.C. 20011 Phone: 202.722.5555 E-mail: center@kingsbury.org w: http://www.kingsbury.org/

The Lab School of Washington

4759 Reservoir Road, NW Washington, DC 20007-1921 Telephone: 202-965-6600 w: https://www.labschool.org/page/Home

Canada

Foothills Academy

745 37 St NW Calgary AB T2N 4T1 Telephone: 403 270 9400 w: http://www.foothillsacademy.org/

Oxford Learning Beaumont Tutoring

5021B-52 Avenue Beaumont, Alberta T4X 1E5 Telephone: 780.929.1626 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/beaumont-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Calgary Crowfoot Tutoring

202-60 Crowfoot Cres. NW Calgary, Alberta T3G 3J9 Telephone: 403.262.6335 https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/calgary-crowfoot-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Calgary South Tutoring

12445 Lake Fraser Drive SE Bay 500 Calgary, Alberta T2J 7A4 Telephone: 403.278.1786 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/calgary-south-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Calgary West Tutoring

6404 Old Banff Coach Road SW Calgary, Alberta T3H 2H3 Telephone: 403.246.4631 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/calgary-west-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Edmonton South Tutoring

3840 Gateway Boulevard Edmonton, Alberta T6J 7A9 Telephone: 780.988.3186 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/edmonton-south-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Edmonton West Tutoring

#250, 6655 178 Street MarketPlace at Callingwood Edmonton, Alberta T5T 4J5 Telephone: 780.433.0078 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/edmonton-west-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Grande Prairie Tutoring

101-10055 120 Ave Grande Prairie , Alberta T8V 8H8 Telephone: 780.830.0570 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/grande-prairie-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Sherwood Park Tutoring

#112A-101 Granada Boulevard Sherwood Park, Alberta T8A 4W2 Telephone: 780.417.3066 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/sherwood-park-tutoring/

Oxford Learning St. Albert Tutoring

107 – 1 Hebert Road St. Albert, Alberta T8N 2E7 Telephone: 780.460.6709 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/st-albert-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Burnaby Tutoring

111-6125 Sussex Avenue Burnaby, British Columbia V5H 4G1 Telephone: 604.565.5877 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/burnaby-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Coquitlam Tutoring

206-1194 Lansdowne Drive Coquitlam , British Columbia V3E 1J7 Telephone: 604.464.3090 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/coquitlam-tutoring/

Oxford Learning North Vancouver Tutoring

101-1975 Lonsdale Avenue North Vancouver, British Columbia V7M 2K3 Telephone: 604.990.8850 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/north-vancouver-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Richmond Tutoring

200-7380 Westminster Highway Richmond, British Columbia V6X 1A1 Telephone: 604.233.5566 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/richmond-tutoring/

Oxford Learning South Surrey Tutoring

#205-15149 Hwy 10 Panorama Shopping Village Surrey, British Columbia V3S 9A5 Telephone: 604.575.1494 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/south-surrey-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Vancouver Kerrisdale Tutoring

2115 W. 38th Ave. Vancouver, British Columbia V6M 1R8 Telephone: 604.266.6000 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/vancouver-kerrisdale-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Vancouver Kitsilano Tutoring

306-2083 Alma Street Vancouver, British Columbia V6R 4N6 Telephone: 604.563.2000 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/vancouver-kitsilano-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Victoria Tutoring

203-1595 McKenzie Ave. Victoria, British Columbia V8N 1A4 Telephone: 250.477.5550 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/victoria-tutoring/

Oxford Learning West Vancouver Tutoring

1760 Marine Drive Suite 202 West Vancouver, British Columbia V7V 1J4 Telephone: 604.922.5566 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/west-vancouver-tutoring/

Venture Academy

101-1865 Dilworth Drive, Suite 338 Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada V1Y 9T1 Phone: (250) 491-4593 E-mail: info@ventureacademy.ca w: http://www.ventureacademy.ca/contact_us/

Kenneth Gordon Maplewood School

420 Seymour River Place North Vancouver, BC V7H 1S8 Tel: 604 985-5224 Fax: 604 985-4562 E-mail: jchristopher@kgms.ca w: http://kgms.kgms.ca/contact/visit-us/

Maplewood Alternative High School

420 Seymour River Place North Vancouver BC V7J 1S8 Tel: 604 985-5224 Fax: 604 985 4562 E-mail: jchristopher@kgms.ca w: http://maplewoodhigh.ca/contact/visit-us/

PALS Autism School

2409 East Pender Street Vancouver, BC V5K 2B2 Tel: 604-251-7257 Fax: 604-251-1627 E-mail: info@palsautismschool.ca w: http://palsautismschool.ca/site/contact-us/

Oxford Learning Winnipeg Tutoring

3025 Ness Avenue Unit J Winnipeg, Manitoba R2Y 2J2 Telephone: 204.944.0898 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/winnipeg-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Bedford Tutoring

540 Southgate Drive Suite 203 Bedford, Nova Scotia B4A 0C9 Telephone: 902.405.4116 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/bedford-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Halifax Tutoring

6270 Quinpool Road Halifax, Nova Scotia B3L 1A3 Telephone: 902.423.4484 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/halifax-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Hammonds Plains Tutoring

21 Glen Arbour Way Willowbrae Childcare Academy Hammonds Plains, Nova Scotia B4B 0L8 Telephone: 902.423.4484 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/hammond-plains-tutoring/

Landmark East School

708 Main Street Wolfville, Nova Scotia B4P 1G4 Canada Phone: (902) 542-2237 Fax: (902) 542-4147 Toll-Free Admissions Inquiry Line: (800) 565-5887 Email: admissions@landmarkeast.org w: http://www.landmarkeast.org/contact/

Chisholm Academy

1484 Cornwall Road Oakville, Ontario Canada L6J 7W5 Telephone: (905) 844-3240 Fax: (905) 844-7321 w: http://chisholmacademy.com/contact/

Shoore Center

801 Eglinton Avenue West, Suite 201 (Eglinton & Bathurst) Toronto, Ontario M5N 1E3 Telephone: (416) 781-4754 Fax: (416) 781-0163 E-mail: info@shoorecentre.com w: http://www.shoorecentre.com/contact

Robert Land Academy

6727 South Chippawa Road Wellandport, Ontario, L0R 2J0 Telephone: 905-386-6203 Fax: 905-386-6607 w: https://www.robertlandacademy.com/contact

Wildwood Academy

2250 Sheridan Garden Drive Oakville, Ontario L6J 7T1 Telephone: (905) 829-4226 Fax: (905) 829-2318 E-mail: admin@wildwoodacademy.com w: http://wildwoodadmin.wixsite.com/wildwood/formmap

Montcrest School

4 Montcrest Blvd. Toronto, ON M4K 1J7 Phone: 416 469 2008 Fax:416 469 0934 E-mail: office@montcrest.on.ca w: http://www.montcrest.on.ca/index.cfm?pagepath=Contact&id=12598

Willow Wood School

55 Scarsdale Road Toronto, Ontario M3B 2R3 Phone: (416) 444-7644 Fax: (416) 444-1801 E-mail: admissions@willowwoodschool.ca w: http://www.willowwoodschool.ca/content/contact/index.php

Applewood Academy

72 Orchard Drive Belleville, Ontario K8P 2K7 Telephone: 613 962-1042 Request a phone call Fax: 613 967-3998 E-mail: info@applewoodacademy.com w: https://applewoodacademy.com/contact/

Oakwood Academy

2150 Torquay Mews Mississauga, ON L5N 2M6 Telephone: +1 (905) 814 0202 Email: info@oakwoodacademy.ca w: https://www.oakwoodacademy.ca/page/about-oakwood/contact-us-

Kohai Educational Centre

41 Roehampton Avenue Toronto, Ontario M4P 1P9 Telephone: 416.489.3636 Fax: 416.489.3662 E-mail: kohai@bellnet.ca w: http://www.kohai.ca/contact/

Heritage Academy

207 Bayswater Avenue Ottawa, Ontario K1Y 2G5 Phone: 613-722-0133 Fax: 613-722-7881 Email: info@heritage-academy.com w: http://www.heritage-academy.com/contact

Magnificent Minds

47 Glenbrook Avenue, Lower Level Toronto, Ontario Telephone: 647-404-6349 E-mail: MagnificentMindsToronto@gmail.com w: http://www.magnificentminds.ca/

Don Valley Academy

4576 Yonge Street Suite 408 Toronto, ON M2N 6N4 Telephone: (416) 223-7561 Fax: (416) 223-0065 E-mail: info@donvalleyacademy.com w: http://donvalleyacademy.com/contact-us/

Bright Start Academy

4630 Dufferin Street. Suite 318. Toronto, ON. M3H 5S4 Phone: (416) 514-1415 Fax: (416) 514-1410 E-mail: registration@brightstartacademy.info

Brighton School

240 The Donway West (Lawrence & Don Mills) Toronto, Ontario M3B 2V8 Phone: 416-932-8273 Fax: 416-850-5493 w: http://www.brightonschool.ca/contact-us/address-phone/

The Lighthouse Learning and Development Centre

219 Old Yonge Street, Aurora, ON L4G 6J6, Canada Telephone: 905-727-6666 w: https://lhldc.com/contact-us/

Oxford Learning Ajax Tutoring

475 Westney Road North Ajax Market Place Ajax, Ontario L1T 3H4 Telephone: 905.683.6660 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/ajax-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Ancaster Tutoring

1172 Wilson St.W. Unit 7 Ancaster, Ontario L9G 3K9 Telephone: 905.304.4440 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/ancaster-tutoring/

Oxford Aurora Tutoring

129 Pedersen Drive Unit 3 Aurora, Ontario L4G 0E3 Telephone: 905.503.0678 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/aurora-tutoring/

Oxford Barrie Tutoring

331 Bayfield Street Barrie, Ontario L4M 3C2 Telephone: 705.727.9090 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/barrie-tutoring/

Oxford South Barrie Tutoring

431 Huronia Road Unit 11 Barrie, Ontario L4N 9B3 Telephone: 705.792.9600 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/barrie-south-tutoring/

Oxford Bolton Tutoring

7-1 Queensgate Blvd Bolton, Ontario L7E 2X7 Telephone: 905.857.2803 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/bolton-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Bowmanville Tutoring

200 King Street East Unit #2 Bowmanville, Ontario L1C 1P3 Telephone: 905.419.2428 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/bowmanville-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Bradford Tutoring

483 Holland Street West Unit H6 Bradford, ON L3Z 0C1 Telephone: 905.775.3000 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/tutor-bradford/

Oxford Learning Brampton Fletcher’s Meadow Tutoring

9-17 Worthington Avenue Fletcher’s Meadow Plaza Brampton, Ontario L7A 2Y7 Telephone: 905.495.2727 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/brampton-fletchers-meadow-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Brampton North Tutoring

28-380 Bovaird Dr. Conestoga Square Brampton, Ontario L6Z 2S7 Telephone: 905.846.1660 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/brampton-north-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Brampton South Tutoring

Brampton, Ontario L6Y 4M3 Telephone: 905.457.5094 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/brampton-south-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Brampton Springdale Tutoring

55 Mountainash Rd. Unit # 25, Springdale Plaza Brampton, Ontario L6R 1W4 Telephone: 905.799.9662 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/brampton-springdale-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Brooklin Tutoring

1012-5969 Baldwin Street South Brooklin, Ontario L1M 2J7 Telephone: 905.655.9500 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/brooklin-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Burlington Tutoring

2180 Mountain Grove Avenue Burlington, Ontario L7P 2J3 Telephone: 905.332.1212 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/burlington-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Burlington South Tutoring

5014 New Street Burlington, Ontario L7L 1V1 Telephone: 905.632.8444 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/burlington-south-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Cambridge Tutoring

800 Franklin Boulevard Cambridge, Ontario N1R 7Z1 Telephone: 519.624.8762 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/cambridge-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Collingwood Tutoring

336 Hume St. Collingwood, Ontario L9Y 1W3 Telephone: 705.445.6022 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/collingwood-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Courtice Tutoring

1414 King Street East Unit #6 Courtice, Ontario L1E 3B4 Telephone: 905.723.6999 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/courtice-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Georgetown Tutoring

7-324 Guelph Street Halton Gate Plaza Georgetown, Ontario L7G 4B5 Telephone: 905.877.3163 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/georgetown-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Georgetown Tutoring

7-324 Guelph Street Halton Gate Plaza Georgetown, Ontario L7G 4B5 Telephone: 905.877.3163 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/georgetown-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Kingston Tutoring

793 Blackburn Mews Kingston, Ontario K7P 2N6 Telephone: 613.384.7323 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/kingston-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Guelph Tutoring

204-511 Edinburgh Road South Guelph, Ontario N1G 4S5 Telephone: 519.826.5365 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/guelph-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Kingston East Tutoring

10-235 Gore Road Kingston, Ontario K7L 5H6 Telephone: 613.549.7327 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/kingston-east-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Kitchener Tutoring

1425 Weber Street East Kitchener, Ontario N2A 3A7 Telephone: 519.896.7281 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/kitchener-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Kitchener South Tutoring

1193 Fischer-Hallman Road Unit 350 Kitchener, Ontario N2R 0H3 Telephone: 519.744.7860 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/kitchener-south-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Kleinburg Tutoring

9600 Islington Avenue Unit A5 Woodbridge, ON L4H 2T1 Telephone: 905.552.8777 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/kleinburg-tutoring/

Oxford Learning LaSalle Tutoring

5844 Malden Road Unit 24A Town Centre Plaza LaSalle, Ontario N9H 1S4 Telephone: 519.966.0682 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/lasalle-tutoring/

Oxford Learning London Byron Tutoring

208-1240 Commissioners Rd West London, Ontario N6K 1C7 Telephone: 519.472.3321 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/london-byron-tutoring/

Oxford Learning London North Tutoring

580 Fanshawe Park Road East Unit 3 London, Ontario N5X 1L1 Telephone: 519.645.0651 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/london-north-tutoring/

Oxford Learning South West Tutoring

509 Commissioners Rd W London, ON N6J1Y5 Telephone: 519.473.0375 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/london-south-west-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Maple Tutoring

2937 Major Mackenzie Drive Maple, Ontario L6A 3N9 Telephone: 905.417.3322 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/maple-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Markham Boxgrove Tutoring

86 Copper Creek Drive Unit 3, Markham Boxgrove Plaza Markham, Ontario L6B 0P2 Telephone: 905.471.0133 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/markham-boxgrove-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Markham East Tutoring

2-9275 Highway 48 Markham, Ontario L6E 1A1 Telephone: 905.201.2700 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/markham-east-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Markham South Tutoring

213-5005 Steeles Ave East Toronto, Ontario M1V 5K1 Telephone: 905.201.8372 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/markham-south-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Milton South Tutoring

741-743 Main Street East Milton, Ontario L9T 3Z3 Telephone: 905.693.9978 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/milton-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Mississauga Erin Mills Tutoring

3185 Unity Drive 2nd Floor Mississauga, Ontario L5L 4L5 Telephone: 905.369.6610 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/mississauga-erin-mills-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Mississauga Central Tutoring

204-640 Eglinton Avenue West Mississauga, Ontario L5R 3V2 Telephone: 905.502.0699 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/mississauga-central-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Mississauga Clarkson Tutoring

1684 Lakeshore Road W Unit 20 Mississauga, ON L5J 1J4 Telephone: 905.855.3521 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/mississauga-clarkson-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Mississauga Meadowvale Tutoring

204-6750 Winston Church Boulevard Mississauga, Ontario L5N 4C4 Telephone: 905.824.6680 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/mississauga-meadowvale-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Toronto Port Tutoring

347 Lakeshore Rd East Unit 5 Mississauga, Ontario L5G 1H6 Telephone: 905.891.2500 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/toronto-port-credit-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Newmarket Tutoring

212-16775 Yonge Street Newmarket, Ontario L3Y 8J4 Telephone: 905.954.1100 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/newmarket-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Niagara Falls Tutoring

6837 Thorold Stone Road Niagara Falls, Ontario L2J 1B2 Telephone: 905.353.8500 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/niagara-falls-tutoring/

Oxford Learning North Bay Tutoring

1-343 Airport Rd. North Bay, Ontario P1B 8W8 Telephone: 705.472.0972 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/north-bay-tutoring/

Oxford Learning North York Bayview Woods Tutoring

207-5915 Leslie Street North York, Ontario M2H 1J8 Telephone: 416.498.4040 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/north-york-bayview-woods-tutoring/

Oxford Learning North York Don Valley Tutoring

2810 Victoria Park Ave #110 North York, Ontario M2J 4A9 Telephone: 416.502.9628 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/north-york-don-valley-tutoring/

Oxford Learning North York Lawrence Plaza Tutoring

201A-3130 Bathurst Street North York, Ontario M6A 2A1 Telephone: 416.781.1225 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/north-york-lawrence-plaza-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Oakville North Tutoring

1131 Nottinghill Gate Suite 14 Oakville, Ontario L6M 1K5 Telephone: 905.469.1929 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/oakville-north-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Oakville North East Tutoring

380 Dundas Street East Oakville, Ontario L6H 6Z9 Telephone: 905.616.9444 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/oakville-north-east-tutoring/

Oxford Learning South Tutoring

511 Maple Grove Drive, Suite 2 Maple Grove Village Oakville, Ontario L6J 6X8 Telephone: 905.849.4027 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/oakville-south-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Orangeville Tutoring

215 Centennial Rd. Unit #9 Westside Market Village Orangeville, Ontario L9W 5K9 Telephone: 519.215.2531 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/orangeville-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Ottawa Barrhaven Tutoring

204-3171 Strandherd Drive Ottawa, Ontario K2J 5N1 Telephone: 613.823.1300 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/ottawa-barrhaven-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Kanata Tutoring

226-329 March Road Kanata, ON K2K 2E1 Telephone: 613.591.2400 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/kanata-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Napean Tutoring

1370 Clyde Avenue Ottawa, Ontario K2G 3H8 Telephone: 613.226.6022 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/nepean-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Ottawa Orleans Tutoring

3619 Innes Rd. Ottawa, Ontario K1C 1T1 Telephone: 613.841.7321 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/ottawa-orleans-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Rockcliffe Tutoring

359 St Laurent Blvd Ottawa, ON K1K 2Z7 Telephone: 613.288.2138 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/rockcliffe-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Paris Tutoring

1084 Rest Acres Road Unit #13 Paris, Ontario N3L 0B5 Telephone: 519.209.8099 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/paris-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Pickering Tutoring

1105 Finch Avenue Pickering, Ontario L1V 1J7 Telephone: 905.420.3141 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/pickering-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Richmond Hill North Tutoring

209A-10720 Yonge Street Richmond Hill, Ontario L4C 3C9 Telephone: 905.737.5650 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/richmond-hill-north-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Richmond Hill South Tutoring

9011 Leslie Street Suite 201 Richmond Hill, Ontario L4B 3B6 Telephone: 905.709.4545 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/richmond-hill-south-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Richmond Hill West Tutoring

9325 Yonge Street Unit 15 Richmond Hill, Ontario L4C 0A8 Telephone: 905.292.3501 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/richmond-hill-west-tutoring/

Oxford Learning St Catharines Tutoring

24-100 Fourth Avenue St.Catharines, Ontario L2S 3P1 Telephone: 905.685.8141 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/st-catharines-tutoring/

Oxford Learning St Thomas Tutoring

172 Centre St. St. Thomas, ON N5R 3A4 Telephone: 519.637.1642 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/st-thomas-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Stoney Creek Tutoring

520 Highway #8 Stoney Creek, Ontario L8G 1G6 Telephone: 905.664.9449 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/stoney-creek-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Stoufville Tutoring

11873 Ninth Line Stouffville, Ontario L4A 1H6 Telephone: 905.640.1020 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/stouffville-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Tecumseh Tutoring

13300 Tecumseh Road East Suite 290 Tecumseh, Ontario N8N 4R8 Telephone: 519.739.2951 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/tecumseh-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Thornhill Tutoring

110-7700 Bathurst Street Thornhill, Ontario L4J 7Y3 Telephone: 905.707.1417 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/thornhill-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Toronto Beaches Tutoring

2191 Queen Street East Toronto, Ontario M4E 1E5 Telephone: 416.686.1430 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/toronto-beaches-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Toronto Danforth Tutoring

784 Broadview Ave. Toronto, Ontario M4K 2P7 Telephone: 416.849.1476 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/toronto-danforth-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Toronto Don Mills Tutoring

51 Underhill Drive Unit 1, Donwood Plaza Don Mills, Ontario M3A 2J8 Telephone: 416.391.1838 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/toronto-don-mills-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Toronto Etobicoke Royal York Tutoring

4195 Dundas Street West Etobicoke, Ontario M8X 1Y4 Telephone: 416.234.1054 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/toronto-etobicoke-royal-york-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Toronto Forest Hill Tutoring

481 Eglinton Ave West Suite 200 Toronto, Ontario M5N 1A7 Telephone: 416.367.4455 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/toronto-forest-hill-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Toronto High Park Tutoring

406 Pacific Ave Unit B High Park, Ontario M6P 2R4 Telephone: 416.762.4447 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/toronto-high-park-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Toronto Leaside Tutoring

1820 D Bayview Ave Leaside, Ontario M4G 4G7 Telephone: 416.489.0511 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/toronto-leaside-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Toronto Rosedale Tutoring

44 St Clair Ave E. 2nd Floor Rosedale, Ontario M4T 1M9 Telephone: 416.710.1858 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/toronto-rosedale-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Toronto Scarborough Bluffs Tutoring

103 Guildwood Parkway Guildwood Village Shopping Centre Scarborough, Ontario M1E 1P1 Telephone: 647.352.6224 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/toronto-scarborough-bluffs-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Toronto Scarborough Central Tutoring

33 Lapsley Rd Scarborough, Ontario M1B 1K1 Telephone: 647.800.4787 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/toronto-scarborough-central-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Toronto Scarborough East Tutoring

91 Rylander Blvd., Suite 205 Abbey Lane Plaza Scarborough, Ontario M1B 5M5 Telephone: 416.208.6990 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/toronto-scarborough-east-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Toronto York Mills Tutoring

1865 Leslie Street Suite 201 York Mills, Ontario M3B 2M3 Telephone: 647.341.7323 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/toronto-york-mills-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Markham Unionville Tutoring

9-8601 Warden Ave Unionville, Ontario L3R 0B5 Telephone: 905.513.8186 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/markham-unionville-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Waterdown Tutoring

Waterdown, Ontario L8B 0G8 Telephone: 905.690.7994 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/waterdown-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Waterloo Tutoring

10 Fischer-Hallman Road Waterloo, Ontario N2L 2X3 Telephone: 519.725.3577 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/waterloo-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Waterloo Eastbridge Tutoring

370 Eastbridge Blvd Unit #8 Waterloo, Ontario N2K 4P1 Telephone: 519.746.9000 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/waterloo-eastbridge-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Whitby Tutoring

105-3050 Garden Street Whitby, Ontario L1R 2G7 Telephone: 905.668.6800 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/whitby-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Woodbridge Tutoring

130-4550 Highway 7 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y7 Telephone: 905.850.2909 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/woodbridge-tutoring/

Arrowsmith School in Toronto

245 St. Clair Avenue West Toronto, Ontario M4V 1R3 Telephone: 416 963-4962 Facsimile: 416 963-5017 General Email: gro.loohcshtimsworra@noitpecer Admissions Email: gro.loohcshtimsworra@snoissimda w: http://arrowsmithschool.org/toronto/#contact

Arrowsmith School Peterborough

366 Parkhill Road East Peterborough, Ontario K9L 1C3 Telephone: 705 741-4800 Facsimile: 705 741-1832 Email: ac.margorphtimsworra@hguorobretep w: http://arrowsmithschool.org/peterborough/#contact

The YMCA Academy

15 Breadalbane St., 3rd floor Toronto, ON M4Y 1C2 Tel: 416-928-0124 ext. 31400 Fax: 416-928-0212 E-mail: info@ymcaacademy.org w: https://www.ymcaacademy.org/contact-us/

Oxford Learning Regina Tutoring

203-2595 Quance Street East Regina, Saskatchewan S4V 2Y8 Telephone: 306.790.2000 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/regina-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Saskatoon Tutoring

115-3501 8th Street East Saskatoon, Saskatchewan S7H 0W5 Telephone: 306.668.2223 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/saskatoon-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Brossard Tutoring

6845, Boulevard Taschereau Local 700 Brossard, Quebec J4Z 1A7 Telephone: 450.443.1933 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/brossard-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Laval Chomedey Tutoring

250-3310 100 ave. Laval, Quebec H7T 0J7 Telephone: 579.640.1600 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/laval-chomedey-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Montreal DDO Tutoring

3701 Boul. St. Jean Suite B Blue Haven Shopping Village Dollard des Ormeaux, Quebec H9G 1X2 Telephone: 514.696.0606 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/montreal-ddo-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Montreal NDG Tutoring

4260 Rue Girouard Suite 102 Montreal, Quebec H4A 3C9 Telephone: 514.481.4441 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/montreal-ndg-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Montreal St. Laurent Tutoring

6225 Boul. Henri-Bourassa Ouest St. Laurent,, Quebec H4R 1C7 Telephone: 514.333.4988 w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/montreal-st-laurent-tutoring/

Oxford Learning Vaudreuil Tutoring

939 boulevard de la Cité-des-Jeunes Vaudreuil-Dorion, Quebec J7V 0H2 Telephone: 450.510.LIRE (5473) w: https://www.oxfordlearning.com/locations/vaudreuil-dorion-tutoring/

Kells Elementary

2290 Boulevard de Cavendish Montréal, QC H4B 2M7 Telephone: +1 (514) 487-2345 E-mail: info@kells.ca w: http://www.kells.ca/index.php?option=com_content&view=featured&Itemid=203

Kells Academy

6865 Boulevard de Maisonneuve O Montréal, QC H4B 1T1 w: http://www.kells.ca/index.php?option=com_contactenhanced&view=contact&id=1&Itemid=126

United Kingdom (UK)

England

Alderwasley Hall School

Alderwasley, Belper, Derbyshire, DE56 2SR Tel: 01629 822586 Fax: 01629 826661 Email: Alderwasley.info@senadgroup.com w: http://senadgroup.com/contact/

Bladon House School

Newton Solney, Burton Upon Trent, Staffordshire, DE15 0TA Tel: 01283 563787 Fax: 01283 510980 Email: Bladon.info@senadgroup.com w: http://senadgroup.com/contact/

Pegasus School

Caldwell Hall, Main Street, Caldwell, Derbyshire, DE12 6RS Tel: 01283 761352 Fax: 01283 761312 Email: Pegasus.info@senadgroup.com w: http://senadgroup.com/contact/

Rowden House School

Bromyard, Herefordshire, HR7 4LS Tel: 01885 488096 Fax: 01885 483361 Email: Rowden.info@senadgroup.com w: http://senadgroup.com/contact/

The National Autistic Society

393 City Road London, EC1V 1NG United Kingdom Tel: +44 (0)20 7833 2299 Fax: +44 (0)20 7833 9666 Email: nas@nas.org.uk w: http://www.autism.org.uk/educationgroup

Hurworth House School

Westfield Drive Hurworth, Darlington County Durham, DL2 2AD Telephone: 01325 729 080 Fax: 01325 729 081 E-mail: hurworthhouse@priorygroup.com w: https://www.priorychildrensservices.co.uk/schools-and-colleges/

Oliver House School

Hallgate Astley Village, Chorley Lancashire, PR7 1XA Telephone: 01257 220 011 Fax: 01257 220 055 E-mail: oliverhouse@priorygroup.com w: https://www.priorychildrensservices.co.uk/schools-and-colleges/

Rossendale School

Bamford Road Ramsbottom, Lancashire BL0 0RT Telephone: 01706 822779 Fax: 01706 821457 E-mail: rossendale@priorygroup.com w: https://www.priorychildrensservices.co.uk/schools-and-colleges/

Eastwood Grange School Derbyshire

Address: Milken Ln, Ashover, Chesterfield S45 0BA, UK Phone: +44 1246 590255 w: https://www.priorychildrensservices.co.uk/schools-and-colleges/

Strathmore College Stoke on Trent

Unit 7 Imex Centre Technology Park Stoke-on Trent, Staffordshire, ST4 8LJ Phone: 01782 647380 Fax: 01782 647390 E-mail: strathmorecollege@priorygroup.com w: https://www.priorychildrensservices.co.uk/schools-and-colleges/

Rugeley School

Blithbury Road Blithbury, Rugeley, Staffordshire, WS15 3JQ Phone: 01889 504 400 Fax: 01889 504 010 E-mail: rugeleyschool@priorygroup.com w: https://www.priorychildrensservices.co.uk/schools-and-colleges/

Sketchley School and Forest House

Manor Way Sketchley, Burbage Leicestershire, LE10 3HT Phone: 01455 890 023 Fax: 01455 636 282 E-mail: sketchleyschool@priorygroup.com w: https://www.priorychildrensservices.co.uk/schools-and-colleges/

Sheridan School

Thetford Road Northwold,Thetford, IP26 5LQ Phone: 01366 726 040 Fax: 01366 726 041 E-mail: sheridanschool@priorygroup.com w: https://www.priorychildrensservices.co.uk/schools-and-colleges/

Priory College Swindon

43 Bath Road Old Town Swindon, Wiltshire, SN1 4AS Phone: 01793 719 500 Fax: 01793 529 541 E-mail: farleighfecollegeswindon@priorygroup.com w: https://www.priorychildrensservices.co.uk/schools-and-colleges/

Priory Lodge School

Priory Lane Roehampton, London, SW15 5JJ Phone: 0208 392 4410 Fax: 0208 392 4415 E-mail: thepriorylodgeschool@priorygroup.com w: https://www.priorychildrensservices.co.uk/schools-and-colleges/

Tadley Court School

Tadley Common Road Tadley, Hampshire, RG26 3TB Phone: 0118 981 7720 Fax: 0118 982 1985 E-mail: tadleyschool@priorygroup.com w: https://www.priorychildrensservices.co.uk/schools-and-colleges/

Newbury Manor School

Newbury Mells, Nr. Frome, Somerset, BA11 3RG Phone: 01373 814 980 Fax: 01373 814 984 E-mail: newburymanor@priorygroup.com w: https://www.priorychildrensservices.co.uk/schools-and-colleges/

Farleigh Further Education College

Frome Somerset, BA11 2AB Phone: 01373 475 470 Fax: 01373 475 473 E-mail: farleighfecollege@priorygroup.com w: https://www.priorychildrensservices.co.uk/schools-and-colleges/

Unsted Park School and Sixth Form

Munstead Heath Road Godalming, Surrey, GU7 1UW Phone: 01483 892 061 Fax: 01483 898 858 E-mail: unstedparkschool@priorygroup.com w: https://www.priorychildrensservices.co.uk/schools-and-colleges/

Clay Hill School

Clay Hill Lyndhurst, Hampshire, SO43 7DE Phone: 023 8028 3633 E-mail: clayhillschool@priorygroup.com w: https://www.priorychildrensservices.co.uk/schools-and-colleges/

Devon Education and Children’s Services

Bere Alston Yelverton, Devon, PL20 7EX Phone: 01822 840379 Fax: 01822 841489 E-mail: chelfhamschool@priorygroup.com w: https://www.priorychildrensservices.co.uk/schools-and-colleges/

Breckenbrough School

Sandhutton, nr Thirsk, North Yorkshire YO7 4EN Telephone: 01845 587238 Email: office@breckenbrough.org.uk w: https://www.breckenbrough.org.uk/

Centre Academy London

92 St. John’s Hill, Battersea, London, SW11 1SH Tel: 0207 7382344 Fax: 0207 7389862 Email: info@centreacademy.net Admissions: trish@centreacademy.net w: http://centreacademy.net/contact.html

Centre Academy East Anglia

Church Rd, Brettenham Ipswich, Suffolk, IP7 7QR TEL: 01449 736404 FAX: 01449 737881 Email: admin@centreacademy.net w: http://centreacademy.net/contact.html

Fullerton House School

Tickhill Square Denaby, Doncaster South Yorkshire, DN12 4AR Telephone: 01709 861663 Fax: 01709 869635 Website: http://www.hesleygroup.co.uk/content/fullerton-house-school-introduction

Wilsic Hall School

Wadworth, Doncaster South Yorkshire, DN11 9AG Telephone: 01302 856382 Fax: 01302 853608 Website: http://www.hesleygroup.co.uk/content/wilsic-hall-school-introduction

Kisimul Group Limited

The Old Vicarage Swinderby, Lincoln Lincolnshire, LN6 9LU Tel: 01522 868279 E-mail: enquiries@kisimul.co.uk w: http://www.kisimul.co.uk/contact.html

The Marchant-Holliday School

North Cheriton Templecombe, Somerset, BA8 0AH Phone: 01963 33234 Email: office@marchant-holliday.co.uk w: http://www.marchant-holliday.co.uk/contact-us.php

Muntham House School

Barns Green Horsham, West Sussex, RH13 0NJ Phone: 01403 730302 w: http://www.muntham.org.uk/

Options Barton

Barrow Road, Barton upon Humber, North Lincolnshire, DN18 6DA Telephone: 01652 631280 Email: info@optionsgroup.co.uk w: http://www.optionsgroup.co.uk/options/options-barton

Options Higford

Higford Hall, Nr Shifnal, Shropshire, TF11 9ET Telephone: 01952 630600 Email: info@optionsgroup.co.uk w: http://www.optionsgroup.co.uk/options/options-higford

Options Kinsale

Kinsale Hall, Llanerch-y-mor, Flintshire, CH8 9DX Telephone: 01745 562500 w: http://www.optionsgroup.co.uk/options/options-kinsale

Philpots Manor School

West Hoathly West Sussex, RH19 4PR Phone: (+44) 01342 810268 Fax: (+44) 01342 811363 E-mail: info@philpotsmanorschool.co.uk w: http://www.philpotsmanorschool.co.uk/contact.htm

Queen Alexandra College

Court Oak Road Harborne, Birmingham, B17 9TG Tel. 0121 428 5050 Fax. 0121 428 5048 Email: info@qac.ac.uk w: http://www.qac.ac.uk/

Riverston School

63/69 Eltham Road, Lee, London SE12 8UF Telephone: 0208 318 4327 | 0208 318 3847 E-mail: office@riverstonschool.co.uk w: http://www.riverstonschool.co.uk/Contact-Us/

Shapwick School

Shapwick Manor, Shapwick, Nr. Bridgwater, Somerset TA7 9NJ Tel: 01458 210 384 Fax: 01458 201 111 Email: office@shapwickschool.com w: http://www.shapwickschool.com/

Swalcliffe Park School

Swalcliffe Banbury, Oxfordshire, OX15 5EP Tel: 01295 780 302 Fax: 01295 780 006 Email: admin@swalcliffepark.co.uk w: http://swalcliffepark-oxon.frogos.net/app/os#!/contact

Moat School

Bishop’s Ave London, SW6 6EG Phone: 020 7610 9018 Email: office@moatschool.org.uk w: http://moatschool.org.uk/

The New Eccles Hall School

Quidenham Norwich, Norfolk, NR16 2NZ Telephone: +44 (0) 1953 887217 Fax: +44 (0) 1953 887397 E-mail: admin@neweccleshall.com w: http://www.neweccleshall.com/

Sheiling School

Park Road Thornbury BS35 1HP Phone: 01454 412 194 Fax: 01454 411 860 E-mail: mail@sheilingschool.org.uk w: http://www.sheilingschool.org.uk/

The Unicorn School

20 Marcham Road Abingdon, Oxfordshire, OX14 1AA Telephone: 01235 530222 E-mail: info@unicornoxford.co.uk w: http://www.unicornoxford.co.uk/

High Peak School

Mudhurst Ln Higher Disley, Stockport SK12 2AP, UK Phone: 01663 721 731 Email: highpeak@kedlestongroup.com w: https://kedlestongroup.com/high-peak

Wings School Cumbria

Milnthorpe LA7 7DN, UK Phone: 01539 562006 Fax: 01539 564811 Email: wingscumbria@kedlestongroup.com w: https://kedlestongroup.com/wings-cumbria

Wings School Notts

Kirklington Hall Main St, Kirklington, Newark NG22 8NB, UK Phone: 01636 817430 Fax: 01636 817435 Email: wingsnotts@kedlestongroup.com w: https://kedlestongroup.com/wings-notts

Arc School Ansley

Ansley Lane Ansley, Nuneaton, Warwickshire, CV10 9ND Phone: 01676 543 810 Email: arcansley@kedlestongroup.com w: https://kedlestongroup.com/ansley

Arc School Napton

Vicarage Road, Napton-on-the-Hill, Warwickshire, CV47 8NA Phone: 01926 817 547 Email: arcnapton@kedlestongroup.com w: https://kedlestongroup.com/napton

Arc School Old Arley

Old Arley Ansley, Nuneaton, Warwickshire, CV7 8NU Phone: 01676 543200 Email: arcoldarley@kedlestongroup.com w: https://kedlestongroup.com/old-arley

Leaways School London

Theydon Road Clapton, London, E5 9NZ Phone: 020 8815 4030 Email: leaways@kedlestongroup.com w: https://kedlestongroup.com/leaways

Olsen House School

85-87 Liverpool Road Great Crosby, Liverpool, L23 5TD Phone: 0151 924 0234 Fax: 0151 924 5265 Email: olsenhouse@kedlestongroup.com w: https://kedlestongroup.com/olsen-house

Appleford School

Shrewton Nr. Salisbury, Wiltshire, SP3 4HL Telephone: 01980 220012 School Office Fax: 01980 621366 Email: secretary@appleford.wilts.sch.uk w: http://www.applefordschool.org/contact/

Belgrave School

10 Upper Belgrave Road Clifton, Bristol, BS8 2XH Headteacher: Jonathan Skinner Telephone: 0117 974 3133 E-mail: info@belgrave-school.org w: http://www.belgrave-school.org/

Caldecott School

Caldecott House Hythe Road, Smeeth, Ashford, Kent TN25 6SP Telephone: 01303 815 685 Email: education@caldecottfoundation.co.uk w: http://www.thecaldecottfoundation.co.uk/education/school/

Cedar House School

Bentham Lancaster, LA2 7DD Telephone: 015242 61149 (Out of term: 015395 66081) Email: cedar-house@witherslackgroup.co.uk w: http://witherslackgroup.co.uk/cedar-house-school/education/

Chilworth House School

Thame Road Wheatley, Oxfordshire, OX33 1JP Telephone: 01844 339 077 (Out of term: 015395 66081) Fax: 01844 339 088 Email: chilworth-house-lower@witherslackgroup.co.uk w: http://witherslackgroup.co.uk/chilworth-house-school/

Frewen College

Northiam, Rye, East Sussex, TN31 6NL Telephone: 01797 252494 | 01797 253388 Email Adresses: office@frewencollege.co.uk sixthform@frewencollege.co.uk prepschool@frewencollege.co.uk w: http://www.frewencollege.co.uk/

Hereward College

Bramston Crescent Tile Hill, Coventry, CV4 9SW Telephone: 024 7646 1231 E-mail: enquiries@hereward.ac.uk w: http://www.hereward.ac.uk/college/about-us/contact-us/

Horton House School

Southlands Hall 75 Thwaite Street, Cottingham East Yorkshire, HU16 4RD Telephone: 01482 330696 Fax: 0844 288 7006 Email: enquiries@hortongroup.co.uk w: http://hortongroup.co.uk/contact-us-2/

Naylors Road

Liverpool, L27 2YA Telephone: 0151 487 7211 (Out of term: 015395 66081) Fax: 0151 487 7214 Email: lakeside@witherslackgroup.co.uk w: http://witherslackgroup.co.uk/lakeside-school/

Laleham Gap School

Ozengell Place Ramsgate, Kent, CT12 6FH Telephone: 01843 570598 w: http://www.laleham-gap.kent.sch.uk/default.cfm#

The Royal National College for the Blind (RNC)

Venns Lane, Hereford, HR1 1DT Contact Us 01432 265 725 (Main reception) 01432 376 621 (Student enquiries) Email: info@rnc.ac.uk w: http://www.rnc.ac.uk/

Treloar Trust

Holybourne Alton, Hampshire, GU34 4GL Telephone: 01420 547400 E-mail: info@treloar.org.uk w: https://www.treloar.org.uk/

Acorn Park School

Andrew’s Furlong Mill Road Banham, Norwich Norfolk, NR16 2HU Telephone: 01953 888 656 E-mail: admin@acornparkschool.co.uk w: http://acornpark.org.uk/

Heath Farm School

Egerton Road Charing Heath Ashford, Kent, TN27 0AX 6th Form Centre 17 Hardinge Road Ashford, Kent, TN24 8HB Telephone: 01233 712 030 E-mail: enquiries@heathfarmschool.org w: http://heathfarmschool.org/

Kestrel House School

104 Crouch Hill London, N8 9EA Telephone: 020 8348 8500 E-mail: admin@kestrelhouseschool.co.uk w: http://kestrelhouseschool.co.uk/

Longdon Park School

Park Hill Hilton Road, Egginton Derbyshire, DE65 6GU Telephone: 01283 733 195 E-mail: longdonparkschool@acorncare.co.uk w: http://longdonparkschool.co.uk/ Meadowcroft School 24 Bar Lane Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF1 4AD The Gallery Wentworth Terrace Wakefield, WF1 3QW Telephone: 01924 366 242 E-mail: info@meadowcroftschool.com w: http://meadowcroftschool.com/

Oaktree School

Truro Business Park Threemilestone Truro, Cornwall, TR4 9NH Telephone: 01872 264 221 E-mail: oaktreeschool@acorncare.co.uk w: http://oaktreeschoolcornwall.co.uk/

Oakfield House School

Station Road Salwick, Preston, PR4 0YH Telephone: 01772 672 630 E-mail: office@oakfieldhouseschool.co.uk w: http://oakfieldhouseschool.co.uk/

The Shires Stretton School at Stretton

Shires Lane Stretton, Rutland, LE15 7GT The Shires Stretton School at Oakham 3 Uppingham Road Oakham, LE15 6JB Telephone: 01780 411 944 E-mail: info@theshires.org.uk w: http://theshires.org.uk/

Underley Garden School

Kirkby Lonsdale Carnforth, Lancashire, LA6 2DZ Telephone: 01524 271 569 E-mail: info@underleygarden.org w: http://underleygarden.co.uk/

Moon Hall School

Pasturewood Road Holmbury St. Mary Near Dorking Surrey, RH5 6LQ Telephone: 01306 731464 Fax: 01306 731504 Email: enquiries@moonhallschool.co.uk w: http://www.moonhallschool.co.uk/contact.html

Moon Hall College

Burys Court, Flanchford Road Leigh, Reigate Surrey, RH2 8RE Telephone: +44 (0) 1306 611372 E-mail: enquiries@moonhallcollege.co.uk w: http://www.moonhallcollege.co.uk/

St. Dominic’s School

Hambledon Godalming, Surrey, GU8 4DX Telephone: 01428 684693 / 01428 682741 Fax: 01428 685018 Email: office@stdominicsschool.org.uk w: http://www.stdominicsschool.org.uk/contact_us

Fairfields School

Trinity Avenue Northampton NN2 6JN Tel: 01604 714777 Fax: 01604 714245 w: http://fairfields.northants.sch.uk/school/contact-us/

Grangewood School

Fore Street Eastcote Pinner Middlesex HA5 2JQ Telephone: 01895 676401 E-mail: info@grangewood.hillingdon.sch.uk w: http://grangewoodschool.co.uk/contact

Saltergate Infant School

Newby Crescent Harrogate North Yorkshire HG3 2TT Telephone: 01423 508552 E-mail: admin@saltergate-inf.n-yorks.sch.uk w: http://saltergate-infant-school.org/?page_id=70

Alfreton Park Community Special School

Alfreton Park, Wingfield Road, Alfreton,Derbyshire, DE55 7AL Telephone: 01773 832019 w: http://alfretonpark.derbyshire.sch.uk/contact-us/

Brooklands Community Special School

Burnside Avenue Skipton, North Yorkshire BD23 2DB Tel: 01756 794028 Fax: 01756 794200 Email: admin@brooklands.n-yorks.sch.uk w: http://www.brooklands.n-yorks.sch.uk/school-information/

Ganton School

294 Anlaby Park Road South, Hull. HU4 7JB, United Kingdom Phone: 01482 564646 Email: admin@gantonschool.org.uk w: http://gantonschool.org.uk/

Grimoldby Primary School

Tinkle St. Grimoldby, Lincolnshire, LN11 8SW Telephone: 01507 327393 w: http://grimoldbyschool.net/

Scotland

Troup House School Aberdeenshire

Address: Aberdeenshire, Gamrie AB45 3JN Phone: +44 1261 851584 w: https://www.priorychildrensservices.co.uk/schools-and-colleges/

Daldorch House School

Sorn Road, Catrine, East Ayrshire, Scotland, KA5 6NA Tel: 01290 551 666 Email: daldorch@nas.org.uk w: http://www.autism.org.uk/services/nas-schools/daldorch-house/about%20us.aspx

Mary Russell School

Hawkhead Road Paisley, PA2 7BE Telephone: 0141 889 7628 E-mail: maryrussellenquiries@renfrewshire.gov.uk Website: http://www.maryrussell.renfrewshire.sch.uk/

Falkland House School

Falkland Fife, KY15 7AE Telephone: 01337 857 268 E: secretary@falklandhouseschool.org w: http://falklandhouseschool.org/contact/

Wales

Aran Hall School

Rhydymain, Dolgellau, Gwynedd, LL40 2AR Tel: 01341 450641 Fax: 01341 450637 Email: Aran.info@senadgroup.com w: http://senadgroup.com/contact/

Priory College North Wales

Ty Dewi Sant Rhosddu Road, Wrexham, LL11 0ZX Telephone: 01978 340580 E-mail: priorycolegnorthwales@priorygroup.com w: https://www.priorychildrensservices.co.uk/schools-and-colleges/

Priory College South Wales

Coleg Gwent Pontypool Campus, Blaendare Road Torfaen, NP4 5YE Phone: 01495 762 609 Fax: 01495 333 100 E-mail: priorycolegwales@priorygroup.com w: https://www.priorychildrensservices.co.uk/schools-and-colleges/

Gwenllian Education Centre

Hillfield Villas Kidwelly, Carmarthenshire, SA17 4UL Tel: 01554 890796 Email: info@gwenllianeducationcentre.co.uk w: http://gwenllianeducationcentre.co.uk/contact-us

Oceania

Australia

Hamilton Special Developmental School

15 Kerr St, Hamilton VIC 3300, Australia Phone: 03 5572 3077 E-mail: hamilton.sds@edumail.vic.gov.au w: http://www.hamiltonsds.vic.edu.au/