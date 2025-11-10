Sensory Processing: What Can Help?

Understanding sensory processing, what it looks like, and ways to help.

Have you ever noticed how some children love spinning on a merry-go-round at the park, and others cover their ears at the sound of a hand dryer? Or how one child might crash into everything like a little bull while another screams or becomes distressed if their hands get messy or they have tags in their clothes?

Download your FREE guide on Sensory Play Ideas Download your FREE Guide

These are all clues about a child’s sensory system, the part of the brain and body that allows us to notice, understand, and respond to what’s happening around us. Sensory processing impacts how we feel safe, calm, focused, and ready to learn.

As an occupational therapist and a neurodivergent mom to a neurodivergent child, I’ve seen firsthand how sensory processing difficulties can shape the whole family’s day, for better or for worse.

Understanding sensory processing can make life feel easier, not just for your child but for your whole family.

What is sensory processing?



Sensory processing is how the brain sorts out messages from our senses — things like what we see, hear, smell, taste, and touch. But it’s not just the “five senses” we learn about in school. There are eight sensory systems, and they all work together like a team:

sight (visual)

hearing (auditory)

smell (olfactory)

taste (gustatory)

touch (tactile)

balance (vestibular)

body awareness (proprioception)

internal sensations (interoception)

When the brain processes all of this information smoothly, we feel “just right”, calm, alert, and in control. However, sometimes, that process gets off-center. That’s when we begin to notice sensory processing differences.

What does it look like when a child has sensory processing difficulties?



Every child is different, but here are some common signs that your child might find sensory processing challenging:

They’re always on the move, climbing, spinning, bouncing, and crashing into things.

They’re sensitive to noise, covering their ears or getting upset by sounds others don’t notice.

They dislike certain textures, such as clothing labels, sticky hands, or certain types of food.

They find bright lights or crowded spaces overwhelming.

They don’t notice pain or bumps easily, or they’re very sensitive to touch.

They struggle with balance or coordination, tripping or slumping in their chair.

Their handwriting is very messy, difficult to read, and doesn’t improve despite how much they practice.

They have big emotional reactions to small changes, often because their body is feeling uncomfortable or overloaded inside.

Sometimes, these sensory differences can look like “challenging behavior,” but they are forms of communication. Your child is trying to tell you: “Something in my world doesn’t feel right to me.”

Like what you're reading? UNLOCK FULL ACCESS (50%OFF) Boosting social skills Managing behavioural issues Building communication skills

Special education insights Transitioning to adulthood

Latest News & Success Stories Get ALL Access NOW

What can help?

The good news is there are ways to help. You don’t always need fancy equipment or complicated therapies; often, small daily strategies can make a big difference.

Here are a few ideas that support children with sensory processing differences:

Movement breaks: jumping, crawling, spinning, swinging, climbing

Heavy work activities: carrying books, pushing a laundry basket, rolling a yoga ball

Fidget tools: squeezing, stretching, or squishing during focused tasks

Sensory-friendly spaces: calming corners, soft lighting, or noise-canceling headphones

Predictable routines: having clear expectations and visual schedules

Playful sensory items: exploring or playing with water, sand trays, finger paints, or other “messy” textures

Auditory activities: listening to calming music or using a sensory playlist

Connection and co-regulation are also important for supporting children with sensory processing differences. When a child is dysregulated, what they need most is a calm, regulated adult to help bring their body and brain back to a place of safety.

Sometimes, the most powerful sensory support is a soft voice and simply being present.

However, parents should be aware that if their child does have sensory processing difficulties, understanding this might be a complex process.

If additional help is needed, consult an occupational therapist who has postgraduate training in sensory processing difficulties. They will work with you to unravel what is going on and provide a plan that supports you and your child moving forward.

Understanding and supporting your child



If you’ve been feeling confused about your child’s behavior or their big reactions to everyday things, you’re not alone. Sensory processing differences and difficulties are more common than many people realize, especially in neurodivergent children.



Understanding your child’s sensory world can help you support them with more compassion, patience, and confidence. You just need to help them feel safe and understood.

Download your FREE guide on Sensory Processing Disorder Give me my FREE PDF

When children feel regulated in their bodies, their whole world becomes easier to navigate.

Reference: Williams, M. S., & Shellenberger, S. (1996). How does your engine run? Leader’s guide to the Alert Program for Self Regulation (1st ed.). TherapyWorks, Inc. https://www.amazon.com//dp/0964304104





