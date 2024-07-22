Autism Haircuts: Tips and Management Strategies

For so many children on the autism spectrum, receiving a successful haircut can be a very difficult experience. Sensory sensitivities and anxiety levels that often occur in people with autism can make this everyday task overwhelming.

But the right strategies and planning – finding out how to get ready, learning skills, and enlisting support – can make for a much more positive experience with an autism haircut.

Why do autistic children struggle with haircuts?

Many children with autism have a heightened state of sensory sensitivity, making the sounds, sights, and physical sensations of a haircut overwhelming.

The buzzing of clippers, the closeness of scissors to the skin, and even the new environment of the salon can all be uncomfortable in their own right.

Common behavioral responses can be anxiety, restlessness, and resistance.

How to prepare a child with autism for a haircut

When it comes to any changes in the usual routines of an autistic child, preparation plays a major role. This is especially true for changes that include sensory experiences, such as hair cutting. Here’s how you can prepare:

Use social stories and visual aids: The social stories are very beneficial for the kids to understand what will happen during a haircut. Set out to create a very simple story with pictures about what to expect, from arriving at the salon to sitting in the chair, getting hair washed, and eventually cutting. Pick the right time and environment: Book an appointment at a time when the salon may not be too busy so that they won’t get overstimulated. Ensure calmness and familiarity in the environment. Communicate clearly: Explain clearly to your child what they can expect in simple, uncomplicated terms. You may say, “We’re going to go to the salon to get your hair cut. The stylist is going to take scissors and make your hair shorter. This may just feel a little tickly, but we can take breaks if you need to.”

Autism haircut tips

Here are some tips that may make haircuts a bit easier for your autistic child:

Reduce sensory overload: Allow them to wear noise-canceling headphones, which can cancel out the clipper’s sound. Let them wear a comfortable cape or bring one from home if they don’t fit well in the one at the salon. Take breaks: Give the child breaks in between to not overwhelm them with the haircut. It is through this that you can manage their anxiety and make the experience more tolerable. Positive reinforcement: Reinforce the child’s good behavior with attention or a small treat. For example, “You did such a great job sitting still! After the haircut, we can go get your favorite treat.” These small steps in success can help to associate haircuts with fun.

How to choose an autism-friendly hairstylist

If you want to have your next visit with a hairstylist, it’s very important to find one who will be very patient and willing to understand autism.

Look for a stylist who has some experience working with autistic children.

Contact a few of them ahead of time and describe your child’s needs so you know if they are just right prior to scheduling the appointment. Ask as many questions as you need about their approach and techniques.

You could say, “Do you have any experience in cutting the hair of children with autism? What sort of precautions do you take to make the experience comfortable?”

How to give an autistic child a haircut at home

If going to a salon is just too hard, consider a home haircut. Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Set up a comfortable space: Choose a quiet, familiar area where your kid feels safe. Gather supplies: Be sure you have all the necessary tools – scissors, clippers, cape, etc. Describe what will happen: Explain the steps to the child by either using social stories or visual aids. You might say, “First, we will put on the cape. Then, I’m going to trim your hair with scissors. We can take a break if you are feeling uncomfortable.” Take your time: Be patient and take a break as needed. Use distractions: Allow them to watch their favorite program or listen to music during the haircut.

Stress-free autism haircuts

Haircuts do not need to be stressful for kids with autism.

By being aware of their special needs and using customized strategies, parents and caregivers can make the haircutting experience complete for the child.

Patience, preparation, and positive reinforcement – according to many – are the keys to making a positive, completely stress-free haircut experience.





FAQs

Q: Do autistic children struggle with haircuts?

A: Yes, haircuts can be difficult for children who fall on the spectrum because of sensory sensitivities and anxiety.

Q: How do you calm an autistic child for a haircut?

A: Use social stories, visual aids, noise-canceling headphones, and break times to reduce anxiety.

Q: How do I cut my child’s hair with sensory issues?

A: Create a very calm environment, explain each step, use distractions, and be patient.

Q: Is hair pulling a stim for autism?

A: Yes, hair-pulling can be a self-stimulatory behavior (stim) for some autistic children.

References

