Professional Golfer a Game Changer for Autism Community

Autism Warrior: Ernie Els, South African professional golfer, founder of the Els for Autism Foundation, along with Liezl Els and Marvin R. Shanken

Location: Jupiter, Florida

Accomplishments: Ernie Els has 70 professional career victories to his name, including four Major Championships, two World Golf Championships, and a record seven World Matchplay titles. Off the golf course, he has received many awards for his charitable endeavors:

Charlie Bartlett Award by the Golf Writers Association of America

Jefferson Award, essentially a Nobel Prize for Public Service, for outstanding athlete in service

Named one of the “Top Five Most Positive Athletes in the World” by the United Nations NGO Voting Academy

Golf Foundation Spirit of Golf Award for his achievements as a player, for his contribution to golf and commitment to young people in golf and education

Metropolitan Golf Writers Association (MGWA) Winnie Palmer Award for his foundation work on behalf of autism (The MGWA had previously conferred on Ernie its prestigious Gold Tee Award.)

Eighth recipient of the Denver-based Nicholson Award for “a lifetime commitment and dedication to the game of golf”

Payne Stewart Award in 2015

Inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame—2011 Class

One of his accomplishments admired most by golf fans and parents alike is the establishment of the Els for Autism Foundation in 2009, along with his wife, Liezl Els and Marvin R. Shanken, chairman.

Inspiration: The Els’ son, Ben, was diagnosed with autism at five years old. In 2008, the family moved from their home base in London, England, to Jupiter, Fla. Overwhelmed at times by their son’s special needs, the couple conceived of a nurturing place to learn for those on the autism spectrum and provided six million dollars in seed money for the Els Center of Excellence. Fast forward to 2016, the foundation provided services for 3,647 individuals with ASD and their families from 13 countries, focusing on education, global outreach, therapy, research, recreation, and adult services.

Els for Autism Foundation’s goals:

To provide high quality information, intervention, education, and support to local, state, national, and international families of diverse cultures

To provide programs based on best practices and develop innovative interventions through investigative study and analysis

To engage in research to further knowledge in the field of ASD

To establish funding required to sustain the mission and program goals through grants, donations, and events

Ernie Els’s advice for families affected by autism: “Autism hits families hard and I’ll be working for the rest of my life to help others in the same situation. I hope you’ll share an interest and join me in building a better future for people with autism.”

Website

www.e4agolf.com

www.elsforautismglobalconf.org

This article was featured in Issue 65 – Back-To-School Transitions