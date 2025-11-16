Empowering Girls on the Spectrum

Helping girls understand their strengths can improve mental health and self-esteem.

Women are often empowered when they understand their strengths and challenges and are provided with the support needed to lead safe, meaningful, and successful lives.

Females with autism

Women on the autism spectrum show differing social and behavioral profiles from men on the spectrum. It is believed that girls on the spectrum experience greater societal pressure to conform to social norms, which leads to higher anxiety and being misunderstood or overlooked.

It is said that girls learn to mask or camouflage who they are to fit in, which can lead to exhaustion and a loss of their authentic selves.

Research is showing that women on the spectrum have higher risks of mental health challenges (anxiety, depression, and burnout). Empowering women to understand and accept their differences and find support can improve their overall mental health and well-being.

Providing support

Families should do the following to support girls on the spectrum:

Ensure their schools recognize and support their strengths and differences.

Provide qualified and experienced therapists where they can openly and safely discuss their differences and challenges.

Parents, schools, and the therapeutic communities need to help them build self-esteem and advocate for their needs.

Social media support can also help build support and teach women to advocate for themselves. Finding websites that align with their profiles can be reassuring.

Encouraging them to join safe autism women’s support groups can help them feel less isolated.

Many women on the spectrum have written about their lives, building support systems while recognizing and advocating for themselves.

Areas to address

When building support, parents, teachers, and therapists will want to address at least these areas:

Hygiene and self-care: Help with establishing routines (bathing, menstrual hygiene, and dental and healthcare) and developing visual checklists and reminders.

Social skills training: Teach about playing with others, teamwork, friendships, and dating.

Peer modeling: Provide opportunities to learn by watching and copying their peers.

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT): Include with the above for added support.

Sensory sensitivities: Provide supports such as mindfulness, meditation, yoga, headphones, and sunglasses, as well as school accommodations and modifications for lighting, noise, and interruptions.

Self-advocacy: Attend school meetings for Individual Transition Plan (ITP) or Individualized Education Program (IEP) to have a voice. Recognize their strengths so they can eventually see positives, connect with like-minded social groups, and ask for what they need at work.

Executive functioning: Teaching how to problem solve, organize, and plan complex tasks.

Early intervention is important



Addressing each of these areas can have a positive effect on the life of a girl on the spectrum. Intervention should begin as early as possible.

When a parent first receives the diagnosis or suspects their daughter may be on the spectrum, it is time to identify the supports. They can connect with other girls’ parents and learn from those who have experienced this.

If teachers first notice some uniqueness about one of their students, they should not wait. Request that an assessment be completed, so that accommodations and modifications can be implemented.

Be sure to request that an occupational and speech therapist be put on the student’s team.

If pediatricians suspect some differences in young girls to whom they provide annual medical support, they should suggest that the parent see a developmental pediatrician to determine if the child has autism.

Small, manageable support steps implemented early can reduce anxiety and build positive self-esteem.

Acceptance and inclusion are needed

Currently, 1 in 31 children eight years old are being identified on the spectrum.

When communities learn more about neurodiversity, particularly regarding girls on the spectrum, there can be increased acceptance and inclusion, empowering girls to be themselves.

Each of these girls has a unique strength and something to offer the community, while embracing all that life has to offer them.