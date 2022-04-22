Your Guide to Autism Benefits by State

It can be tricky trying to figure out autism benefits by state. Below is a comprehensive listing, organized by US states, to help parents along this journey and answer some questions.

A list of autism benefits by state

Alabama

Intensive Care Coordination – supports such as assessments, case planning and arrangement, social support, and monitoring based on the specific case

– supports such as assessments, case planning and arrangement, social support, and monitoring based on the specific case Therapeutic Mentoring – these are supports like age specific behavioral coaching and training, social skills in relation to peers and adults, and problem solving

– these are supports like age specific behavioral coaching and training, social skills in relation to peers and adults, and problem solving Behavioral Support – creating and monitoring a specific behavioral plan that is meant to decrease, eliminate, and/or improve specific behaviors.

– creating and monitoring a specific behavioral plan that is meant to decrease, eliminate, and/or improve specific behaviors. In-Home Therapy – treatments at home that center around behavioral and mental health services and needs that provide support that is intended to improve the individual’s interactions and function and home and within the community.

– treatments at home that center around behavioral and mental health services and needs that provide support that is intended to improve the individual’s interactions and function and home and within the community. Psychoeducational Services – the training is created to help the individual and family understand the autism diagnosis, provide strategies that help create and maintain relationships within the community.

– the training is created to help the individual and family understand the autism diagnosis, provide strategies that help create and maintain relationships within the community. Peer Support – peer specialists help form this support system to promote socialization, self-advocacy, creation of life skills within the community that promote necessary skills like problem solving, decision making, and more.

Alaska

Behavior Identification Assessment – this service includes assessments such as referrals, direct or consultative services, direct observation, intellectual, developmental, achievement assessments, and testing and results from other psychometric tests.

– this service includes assessments such as referrals, direct or consultative services, direct observation, intellectual, developmental, achievement assessments, and testing and results from other psychometric tests. Behavior Identification Reassessment – this is the plan, implementation, and assessment of the treatment plan and how it is working for the individual and any changes that need to be made from those assessments.

– this is the plan, implementation, and assessment of the treatment plan and how it is working for the individual and any changes that need to be made from those assessments. Adaptive Behavior Treatment of Autism – these include services related to the behavioral analyst office support, outpatient clinic, and other community related services

Arizona

Arizona Early Intervention Program – this is designed for young children, up to 36 months old, for early diagnosis and includes a provider who teams up with the family to create an Individualized Family Service Plan to implement and follow during services.

– this is designed for young children, up to 36 months old, for early diagnosis and includes a provider who teams up with the family to create an Individualized Family Service Plan to implement and follow during services. DES Division of Developmental Disabilities (DDD) – this service is for individuals three years old and over and connects families to a case manager that connects services and resources for the individual and their family.

– this service is for individuals three years old and over and connects families to a case manager that connects services and resources for the individual and their family. Arizona Long Term Care System – this was created for people over 65 years old with developmental disabilities to connect them with services and community support.

– this was created for people over 65 years old with developmental disabilities to connect them with services and community support. Physical Therapy – exercises and movement plan individualized for the person and their physical needs including improving circulation, strengthening muscles, and increasing mobility.

– exercises and movement plan individualized for the person and their physical needs including improving circulation, strengthening muscles, and increasing mobility. Occupational Therapy – this is similar to physical therapy, the difference is that it teaches people how to move to help themselves with a focus on improvement with movement

– this is similar to physical therapy, the difference is that it teaches people how to move to help themselves with a focus on improvement with movement Speech Therapy – the focus is improving and restoring verbal skills

– the focus is improving and restoring verbal skills Vision Therapy – this is a type of physical therapy that centers on the eyes and the brain

– this is a type of physical therapy that centers on the eyes and the brain Music Therapy – This therapy helps with relaxation techniques, and can help improve with physical, mental, social, and emotional skills

– This therapy helps with relaxation techniques, and can help improve with physical, mental, social, and emotional skills Equestrian Therapy – riding and taking care of horses helps provide an environment to expand social skills, empathy, and motor skills

– riding and taking care of horses helps provide an environment to expand social skills, empathy, and motor skills Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) – this therapy is based on the theory that behaviors that are rewarded will be repeated and can range from self care tasks, like brushing teeth, to more challenging tasks like group socializing

– this therapy is based on the theory that behaviors that are rewarded will be repeated and can range from self care tasks, like brushing teeth, to more challenging tasks like group socializing Social Skills Training – these are classes where the goal is to positive relationships and interactions with other people

– these are classes where the goal is to positive relationships and interactions with other people Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT) – this therapy is short term and helps individuals focus on how thoughts can shape outcomes and their behaviors

– this therapy is short term and helps individuals focus on how thoughts can shape outcomes and their behaviors Medication – different medications help with anxiety, depression, attention span, among others

Arkansas

Physical Therapy – exercises and movement plan individualized for the person and their physical needs including improving circulation, strengthening muscles, and increasing mobility

– exercises and movement plan individualized for the person and their physical needs including improving circulation, strengthening muscles, and increasing mobility Occupational Therapy – this is similar to physical therapy, the difference is that it teaches people how to move to help themselves with a focus on improvement with movement

– this is similar to physical therapy, the difference is that it teaches people how to move to help themselves with a focus on improvement with movement Speech Therapy – the focus is improving and restoring verbal skills

– the focus is improving and restoring verbal skills Child Health Services Early Periodic Screening Diagnostic Treatment Program (EPSDT) – these are the services covered for children up to 21 years of age

– these are the services covered for children up to 21 years of age The services and programs available for those 21 years of age and older are – Adult Developmental Day Treatment (ADDT), Hospital/Critical Access Hospital (CAH), Rehabilitative Hospital, Home Health, and Hospice and Physician

California

Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) – this therapy is based on the theory that behaviors that are rewarded will be repeated and can range from self care tasks, like brushing teeth, to more challenging tasks like group socializing

– this therapy is based on the theory that behaviors that are rewarded will be repeated and can range from self care tasks, like brushing teeth, to more challenging tasks like group socializing Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT) – this therapy is short term and helps individuals focus on how thoughts can shape outcomes and their behaviors

– this therapy is short term and helps individuals focus on how thoughts can shape outcomes and their behaviors Speech Therapy – the focus is improving and restoring verbal skills

– the focus is improving and restoring verbal skills Modeling – therapy and training through modeling appropriate behaviors and actions

– therapy and training through modeling appropriate behaviors and actions Natural Teaching Strategies

Parent/Guardian Training – training provided for those who care for the autistic individual giving them skills, tools, and support

– training provided for those who care for the autistic individual giving them skills, tools, and support Social Skills Training/ Peer Training – these are classes where the goal is to positive relationships and interactions with other people

– these are classes where the goal is to positive relationships and interactions with other people Pivotal Response Training

Life Skills – these trainings would include self-management and daily life skills

– these trainings would include self-management and daily life skills Story-Based Interventions

Colorado

Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) – this therapy is based on the theory that behaviors that are rewarded will be repeated and can range from self care tasks, like brushing teeth, to more challenging tasks like group socializing

– this therapy is based on the theory that behaviors that are rewarded will be repeated and can range from self care tasks, like brushing teeth, to more challenging tasks like group socializing Occupational Therapy – this is similar to physical therapy, the difference is that it teaches people how to move to help themselves with a focus on improvement with movement

– this is similar to physical therapy, the difference is that it teaches people how to move to help themselves with a focus on improvement with movement Physical Therapy – exercises and movement plan individualized for the person and their physical needs including improving circulation, strengthening muscles, and increasing mobility

– exercises and movement plan individualized for the person and their physical needs including improving circulation, strengthening muscles, and increasing mobility Speech Therapy – the focus is improving and restoring verbal skills

– the focus is improving and restoring verbal skills Medication – different medications help with anxiety, depression, attention span, among others

– different medications help with anxiety, depression, attention span, among others Psychiatric and Psychological Care

Therapeutic Care

Connecticut

Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT) – this therapy is short term and helps individuals focus on how thoughts can shape outcomes and their behaviors

– this therapy is short term and helps individuals focus on how thoughts can shape outcomes and their behaviors Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) – this therapy is based on the theory that behaviors that are rewarded will be repeated and can range from self care tasks, like brushing teeth, to more challenging tasks like group socializing

– this therapy is based on the theory that behaviors that are rewarded will be repeated and can range from self care tasks, like brushing teeth, to more challenging tasks like group socializing Medication – different medications help with anxiety, depression, attention span, among others

– different medications help with anxiety, depression, attention span, among others Psychiatric and Psychological Care – provided by a licensed healthcare professional

Delaware

Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT) – this therapy is short term and helps individuals focus on how thoughts can shape outcomes and their behaviors

– this therapy is short term and helps individuals focus on how thoughts can shape outcomes and their behaviors Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) – this therapy is based on the theory that behaviors that are rewarded will be repeated and can range from self care tasks, like brushing teeth, to more challenging tasks like group socializing

– this therapy is based on the theory that behaviors that are rewarded will be repeated and can range from self care tasks, like brushing teeth, to more challenging tasks like group socializing Medication – different medications help with anxiety, depression, attention span, among others

– different medications help with anxiety, depression, attention span, among others Psychiatric and Psychological Care – provided by a licensed healthcare professional

provided by a licensed healthcare professional Speech Therapy – the focus is improving and restoring verbal skills

– the focus is improving and restoring verbal skills Occupational Therapy – this is similar to physical therapy, the difference is that it teaches people how to move to help themselves with a focus on improvement with movement

– this is similar to physical therapy, the difference is that it teaches people how to move to help themselves with a focus on improvement with movement Physical Therapy – exercises and movement plan individualized for the person and their physical needs including improving circulation, strengthening muscles, and increasing mobility

– exercises and movement plan individualized for the person and their physical needs including improving circulation, strengthening muscles, and increasing mobility Individual Care – this is determined by the Secretary of the Department of Health and Social Services and would depend their review of best practices and/or evidence-based research

Florida





Don't miss out on our special offer. Click here to find out more

The benefits for autism spectrum disorder include the coverage of well-child and well-baby screenings for autism and the interventions and treatments prescribed in the doctor created treatment plan. The person needs to be diagnosed by eight years of age. Those benefits can then cover the individual until they are 18 years of age or younger. There were no specific treatments listed and these would be determined by the doctor

Georgia

Initial and Follow-Up Assessments

Adaptive Behavioral Health Treatment

Social Skills Training/ Peer Training – these are classes where the goal is to positive relationships and interactions with other people

Hawaii

Psychiatric and Psychological Care – provided by a licensed healthcare professional

provided by a licensed healthcare professional Medication – different medications help with anxiety, depression, attention span, among others

– different medications help with anxiety, depression, attention span, among others Physical Therapy – exercises and movement plan individualized for the person and their physical needs including improving circulation, strengthening muscles, and increasing mobility

– exercises and movement plan individualized for the person and their physical needs including improving circulation, strengthening muscles, and increasing mobility Occupational Therapy – this is similar to physical therapy, the difference is that it teaches people how to move to help themselves with a focus on improvement with movement

– this is similar to physical therapy, the difference is that it teaches people how to move to help themselves with a focus on improvement with movement Speech Therapy – the focus is improving and restoring verbal skills

– the focus is improving and restoring verbal skills Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT) – this therapy is short term and helps individuals focus on how thoughts can shape outcomes and their behaviors

– this therapy is short term and helps individuals focus on how thoughts can shape outcomes and their behaviors Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) – this therapy is based on the theory that behaviors that are rewarded will be repeated and can range from self care tasks, like brushing teeth, to more challenging tasks like group socializing

– this therapy is based on the theory that behaviors that are rewarded will be repeated and can range from self care tasks, like brushing teeth, to more challenging tasks like group socializing Other Evidence-Based Practices

Illinois

Diagnosis and Intervention

Psychiatric and Psychological Care – provided by a licensed healthcare professional

provided by a licensed healthcare professional Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) – this therapy is based on the theory that behaviors that are rewarded will be repeated and can range from self care tasks, like brushing teeth, to more challenging tasks like group socializing

– this therapy is based on the theory that behaviors that are rewarded will be repeated and can range from self care tasks, like brushing teeth, to more challenging tasks like group socializing Physical Therapy – exercises and movement plan individualized for the person and their physical needs including improving circulation, strengthening muscles, and increasing mobility

– exercises and movement plan individualized for the person and their physical needs including improving circulation, strengthening muscles, and increasing mobility Occupational Therapy – this is similar to physical therapy, the difference is that it teaches people how to move to help themselves with a focus on improvement with movement

– this is similar to physical therapy, the difference is that it teaches people how to move to help themselves with a focus on improvement with movement Speech Therapy – the focus is improving and restoring verbal skills

– the focus is improving and restoring verbal skills Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT) – this therapy is short term and helps individuals focus on how thoughts can shape outcomes and their behaviors

Indiana

Behavior Training and Management

Speech Therapy – the focus is improving and restoring verbal skills

– the focus is improving and restoring verbal skills Occupational Therapy – this is similar to physical therapy, the difference is that it teaches people how to move to help themselves with a focus on improvement with movement

– this is similar to physical therapy, the difference is that it teaches people how to move to help themselves with a focus on improvement with movement Physical Therapy – exercises and movement plan individualized for the person and their physical needs including improving circulation, strengthening muscles, and increasing mobility

– exercises and movement plan individualized for the person and their physical needs including improving circulation, strengthening muscles, and increasing mobility Medication – different medications help with anxiety, depression, attention span, among others

Iowa

Diagnosis and Intervention

Psychiatric and Psychological Care – provided by a licensed healthcare professional

provided by a licensed healthcare professional Habilitative or Rehabilitative Care – such as Occupational therapy services, Physical therapy, etc.

– such as Occupational therapy services, Physical therapy, etc. Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) – this therapy is based on the theory that behaviors that are rewarded will be repeated and can range from self care tasks, like brushing teeth, to more challenging tasks like group socializing

Kansas

Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) – this therapy is based on the theory that behaviors that are rewarded will be repeated and can range from self care tasks, like brushing teeth, to more challenging tasks like group socializing

Kentucky

Medication – different medications help with anxiety, depression, attention span, among others

– different medications help with anxiety, depression, attention span, among others Psychiatric and Psychological Care – provided by a licensed healthcare professional

provided by a licensed healthcare professional Therapeutic Care

Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) – this therapy is based on the theory that behaviors that are rewarded will be repeated and can range from self care tasks, like brushing teeth, to more challenging tasks like group socializing

– this therapy is based on the theory that behaviors that are rewarded will be repeated and can range from self care tasks, like brushing teeth, to more challenging tasks like group socializing Habilitative or Rehabilitative Care – such as Occupational therapy services, Physical therapy, etc.

Louisiana

Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) – this therapy is based on the theory that behaviors that are rewarded will be repeated and can range from self care tasks, like brushing teeth, to more challenging tasks like group socializing

Maine

Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) – this therapy is based on the theory that behaviors that are rewarded will be repeated and can range from self care tasks, like brushing teeth, to more challenging tasks like group socializing

– this therapy is based on the theory that behaviors that are rewarded will be repeated and can range from self care tasks, like brushing teeth, to more challenging tasks like group socializing Professional Services and Counseling Services

Speech Therapy – the focus is improving and restoring verbal skills

– the focus is improving and restoring verbal skills Occupational Therapy – this is similar to physical therapy, the difference is that it teaches people how to move to help themselves with a focus on improvement with movement

– this is similar to physical therapy, the difference is that it teaches people how to move to help themselves with a focus on improvement with movement Physical Therapy – exercises and movement plan individualized for the person and their physical needs including improving circulation, strengthening muscles, and increasing mobility

Maryland

Medication – different medications help with anxiety, depression, attention span, among others

– different medications help with anxiety, depression, attention span, among others Mental Health Services

Home Health and Respite

Adaptations to the Environment for Accessibility

Therapeutic Integration

Laboratory Services

Personal Disposable Medical Supplies and Durable Medical Equipment

Individual Support Services

Payments of Medicare Premiums, Co-Pays, and Deductibles

Family Consultation

Massachusetts

Habilitative or Rehabilitative Care – such as Occupational therapy services, Physical therapy, etc.

– such as Occupational therapy services, Physical therapy, etc. Medication – different medications help with anxiety, depression, attention span, among others

– different medications help with anxiety, depression, attention span, among others Psychiatric and Psychological Care – provided by a licensed healthcare professional

provided by a licensed healthcare professional Therapeutic Care

Michigan

Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) – this therapy is based on the theory that behaviors that are rewarded will be repeated and can range from self care tasks, like brushing teeth, to more challenging tasks like group socializing

– this therapy is based on the theory that behaviors that are rewarded will be repeated and can range from self care tasks, like brushing teeth, to more challenging tasks like group socializing Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT) – this therapy is short term and helps individuals focus on how thoughts can shape outcomes and their behaviors

– this therapy is short term and helps individuals focus on how thoughts can shape outcomes and their behaviors Parent/Guardian Training – training provided for those who care for the autistic individual giving them skills, tools, and support

– training provided for those who care for the autistic individual giving them skills, tools, and support Social Skills Training/ Peer Training – these are classes where the goal is to positive relationships and interactions with other people

– these are classes where the goal is to positive relationships and interactions with other people Life Skills – these trainings would include self-management and daily life skills

– these trainings would include self-management and daily life skills Medication – different medications help with anxiety, depression, attention span, among others

– different medications help with anxiety, depression, attention span, among others Physical Therapy – exercises and movement plan individualized for the person and their physical needs including improving circulation, strengthening muscles, and increasing mobility

– exercises and movement plan individualized for the person and their physical needs including improving circulation, strengthening muscles, and increasing mobility Occupational Therapy – this is similar to physical therapy, the difference is that it teaches people how to move to help themselves with a focus on improvement with movement

– this is similar to physical therapy, the difference is that it teaches people how to move to help themselves with a focus on improvement with movement Speech Therapy – the focus is improving and restoring verbal skills

Minnesota

Parent/Guardian Training – training provided for those who care for the autistic individual giving them skills, tools, and support

– training provided for those who care for the autistic individual giving them skills, tools, and support Social Skills Training/ Peer Training – these are classes where the goal is to positive relationships and interactions with other people

– these are classes where the goal is to positive relationships and interactions with other people Life Skills – these trainings would include self-management and daily life skills

– these trainings would include self-management and daily life skills Speech Therapy – the focus is improving and restoring verbal skills

– the focus is improving and restoring verbal skills Regulation Strategies

Mississippi

Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) – this therapy is based on the theory that behaviors that are rewarded will be repeated and can range from self care tasks, like brushing teeth, to more challenging tasks like group socializing

– this therapy is based on the theory that behaviors that are rewarded will be repeated and can range from self care tasks, like brushing teeth, to more challenging tasks like group socializing Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT) – this therapy is short term and helps individuals focus on how thoughts can shape outcomes and their behaviors

– this therapy is short term and helps individuals focus on how thoughts can shape outcomes and their behaviors Medication – different medications help with anxiety, depression, attention span, among others

– different medications help with anxiety, depression, attention span, among others Speech Therapy – the focus is improving and restoring verbal skills

– the focus is improving and restoring verbal skills Physical Therapy – exercises and movement plan individualized for the person and their physical needs including improving circulation, strengthening muscles, and increasing mobility

– exercises and movement plan individualized for the person and their physical needs including improving circulation, strengthening muscles, and increasing mobility Occupational Therapy – this is similar to physical therapy, the difference is that it teaches people how to move to help themselves with a focus on improvement with movement

Missouri

Diagnosis and Intervention

Psychiatric and Psychological Care – provided by a licensed healthcare professional

provided by a licensed healthcare professional Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) – this therapy is based on the theory that behaviors that are rewarded will be repeated and can range from self care tasks, like brushing teeth, to more challenging tasks like group socializing

– this therapy is based on the theory that behaviors that are rewarded will be repeated and can range from self care tasks, like brushing teeth, to more challenging tasks like group socializing Physical Therapy – exercises and movement plan individualized for the person and their physical needs including improving circulation, strengthening muscles, and increasing mobility

– exercises and movement plan individualized for the person and their physical needs including improving circulation, strengthening muscles, and increasing mobility Occupational Therapy – this is similar to physical therapy, the difference is that it teaches people how to move to help themselves with a focus on improvement with movement

– this is similar to physical therapy, the difference is that it teaches people how to move to help themselves with a focus on improvement with movement Speech Therapy – the focus is improving and restoring verbal skills

– the focus is improving and restoring verbal skills Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT) – this therapy is short term and helps individuals focus on how thoughts can shape outcomes and their behaviors

– this therapy is short term and helps individuals focus on how thoughts can shape outcomes and their behaviors Crisis Intervention

Music Therapy – This therapy helps with relaxation techniques, and can help improve with physical, mental, social, and emotional skills

– This therapy helps with relaxation techniques, and can help improve with physical, mental, social, and emotional skills Social Skills Training – these are classes where the goal is to positive relationships and interactions with other people

– these are classes where the goal is to positive relationships and interactions with other people Parent/Guardian Training – training provided for those who care for the autistic individual giving them skills, tools, and support

– training provided for those who care for the autistic individual giving them skills, tools, and support Social Skills Training/ Peer Training – these are classes where the goal is to positive relationships and interactions with other people

– these are classes where the goal is to positive relationships and interactions with other people Life Skills – these trainings would include self-management and daily life skills

– these trainings would include self-management and daily life skills Respite

Advocacy Training

Other Emerging and Evidence-Based Practices

Montana

Psychiatric and Psychological Care – provided by a licensed healthcare professional

provided by a licensed healthcare professional Therapeutic Care

Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) – this therapy is based on the theory that behaviors that are rewarded will be repeated and can range from self care tasks, like brushing teeth, to more challenging tasks like group socializing

– this therapy is based on the theory that behaviors that are rewarded will be repeated and can range from self care tasks, like brushing teeth, to more challenging tasks like group socializing Habilitative or Rehabilitative Care – such as Occupational therapy services, Physical therapy, etc.

– such as Occupational therapy services, Physical therapy, etc. Medication – different medications help with anxiety, depression, attention span, among others

– different medications help with anxiety, depression, attention span, among others Other Specified Care

Nebraska

Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) – this therapy is based on the theory that behaviors that are rewarded will be repeated and can range from self care tasks, like brushing teeth, to more challenging tasks like group socializing

– this therapy is based on the theory that behaviors that are rewarded will be repeated and can range from self care tasks, like brushing teeth, to more challenging tasks like group socializing Behavior Modification Services

Day Treatment

Community Treatment Aides

Nevada

Diagnosis and Intervention

Habilitative or Rehabilitative Care – such as Occupational therapy services, Physical therapy, etc.

– such as Occupational therapy services, Physical therapy, etc. Medication – different medications help with anxiety, depression, attention span, among others

– different medications help with anxiety, depression, attention span, among others Psychiatric and Psychological Care – provided by a licensed healthcare professional

provided by a licensed healthcare professional Physical Therapy – exercises and movement plan individualized for the person and their physical needs including improving circulation, strengthening muscles, and increasing mobility

– exercises and movement plan individualized for the person and their physical needs including improving circulation, strengthening muscles, and increasing mobility Occupational Therapy – this is similar to physical therapy, the difference is that it teaches people how to move to help themselves with a focus on improvement with movement

– this is similar to physical therapy, the difference is that it teaches people how to move to help themselves with a focus on improvement with movement Speech Therapy – the focus is improving and restoring verbal skills

New Hampshire

Habilitative or Rehabilitative Care – such as Occupational therapy services, Physical therapy, etc.

– such as Occupational therapy services, Physical therapy, etc. Medication – different medications help with anxiety, depression, attention span, among others

– different medications help with anxiety, depression, attention span, among others Psychiatric and Psychological Care – provided by a licensed healthcare professional

provided by a licensed healthcare professional Therapeutic Care

New Jersey

Physical Therapy – exercises and movement plan individualized for the person and their physical needs including improving circulation, strengthening muscles, and increasing mobility

– exercises and movement plan individualized for the person and their physical needs including improving circulation, strengthening muscles, and increasing mobility Occupational Therapy – this is similar to physical therapy, the difference is that it teaches people how to move to help themselves with a focus on improvement with movement

– this is similar to physical therapy, the difference is that it teaches people how to move to help themselves with a focus on improvement with movement Speech Therapy – the focus is improving and restoring verbal skills

– the focus is improving and restoring verbal skills Alternative Communication Assessment

Devices

Sensory Integration

Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) – this therapy is based on the theory that behaviors that are rewarded will be repeated and can range from self care tasks, like brushing teeth, to more challenging tasks like group socializing

New Mexico

Speech Therapy – the focus is improving and restoring verbal skills

– the focus is improving and restoring verbal skills Counseling

Behavioral Health Treatment

Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) – this therapy is based on the theory that behaviors that are rewarded will be repeated and can range from self care tasks, like brushing teeth, to more challenging tasks like group socializing

– this therapy is based on the theory that behaviors that are rewarded will be repeated and can range from self care tasks, like brushing teeth, to more challenging tasks like group socializing Social Skills Training – these are classes where the goal is to positive relationships and interactions with other people

– these are classes where the goal is to positive relationships and interactions with other people Camp for People with Autism Spectrum Disorders

New York

Habilitative or Rehabilitative Care – such as Occupational therapy services, Physical therapy, etc.

– such as Occupational therapy services, Physical therapy, etc. Therapeutic Care

Speech Therapy – the focus is improving and restoring verbal skills

North Carolina

Diagnosis and Intervention

Speech Therapy – the focus is improving and restoring verbal skills

– the focus is improving and restoring verbal skills Therapeutic Care

Ohio

Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) – this therapy is based on the theory that behaviors that are rewarded will be repeated and can range from self care tasks, like brushing teeth, to more challenging tasks like group socializing

– this therapy is based on the theory that behaviors that are rewarded will be repeated and can range from self care tasks, like brushing teeth, to more challenging tasks like group socializing Occupational Therapy – this is similar to physical therapy, the difference is that it teaches people how to move to help themselves with a focus on improvement with movement

– this is similar to physical therapy, the difference is that it teaches people how to move to help themselves with a focus on improvement with movement Speech Therapy – the focus is improving and restoring verbal skills

– the focus is improving and restoring verbal skills Mental/Behavioral Health Outpatient Services (by a licensed psychologist)

Oklahoma

Diagnosis and Intervention

Psychiatric and Psychological Care – provided by a licensed healthcare professional

provided by a licensed healthcare professional Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) – this therapy is based on the theory that behaviors that are rewarded will be repeated and can range from self care tasks, like brushing teeth, to more challenging tasks like group socializing

– this therapy is based on the theory that behaviors that are rewarded will be repeated and can range from self care tasks, like brushing teeth, to more challenging tasks like group socializing Physical Therapy – exercises and movement plan individualized for the person and their physical needs including improving circulation, strengthening muscles, and increasing mobility

– exercises and movement plan individualized for the person and their physical needs including improving circulation, strengthening muscles, and increasing mobility Occupational Therapy – this is similar to physical therapy, the difference is that it teaches people how to move to help themselves with a focus on improvement with movement

– this is similar to physical therapy, the difference is that it teaches people how to move to help themselves with a focus on improvement with movement Speech Therapy – the focus is improving and restoring verbal skills

– the focus is improving and restoring verbal skills Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT) – this therapy is short term and helps individuals focus on how thoughts can shape outcomes and their behaviors

– this therapy is short term and helps individuals focus on how thoughts can shape outcomes and their behaviors Medication – different medications help with anxiety, depression, attention span, among others

Oregon

Rehabilitative Care – such as Occupational therapy services, Physical therapy, etc.

– such as Occupational therapy services, Physical therapy, etc. Physical Therapy – exercises and movement plan individualized for the person and their physical needs including improving circulation, strengthening muscles, and increasing mobility

– exercises and movement plan individualized for the person and their physical needs including improving circulation, strengthening muscles, and increasing mobility Occupational Therapy – this is similar to physical therapy, the difference is that it teaches people how to move to help themselves with a focus on improvement with movement

– this is similar to physical therapy, the difference is that it teaches people how to move to help themselves with a focus on improvement with movement Speech Therapy – the focus is improving and restoring verbal skills

Pennsylvania

Psychiatric and Psychological Care – provided by a licensed healthcare professional

provided by a licensed healthcare professional Rehabilitative Care – such as Occupational therapy services, Physical therapy, etc.

– such as Occupational therapy services, Physical therapy, etc. Physical Therapy – exercises and movement plan individualized for the person and their physical needs including improving circulation, strengthening muscles, and increasing mobility

– exercises and movement plan individualized for the person and their physical needs including improving circulation, strengthening muscles, and increasing mobility Occupational Therapy – this is similar to physical therapy, the difference is that it teaches people how to move to help themselves with a focus on improvement with movement

– this is similar to physical therapy, the difference is that it teaches people how to move to help themselves with a focus on improvement with movement Speech Therapy – the focus is improving and restoring verbal skills

– the focus is improving and restoring verbal skills Medication – different medications help with anxiety, depression, attention span, among others

Rhode Island

Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) – this therapy is based on the theory that behaviors that are rewarded will be repeated and can range from self care tasks, like brushing teeth, to more challenging tasks like group socializing

– this therapy is based on the theory that behaviors that are rewarded will be repeated and can range from self care tasks, like brushing teeth, to more challenging tasks like group socializing Speech Therapy – the focus is improving and restoring verbal skills

– the focus is improving and restoring verbal skills Physical Therapy – exercises and movement plan individualized for the person and their physical needs including improving circulation, strengthening muscles, and increasing mobility

– exercises and movement plan individualized for the person and their physical needs including improving circulation, strengthening muscles, and increasing mobility Occupational Therapy – this is similar to physical therapy, the difference is that it teaches people how to move to help themselves with a focus on improvement with movement

South Carolina

Case Management

Early Intensive Behavioral Intervention

Behavior Therapy

South Dakota

Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) – this therapy is based on the theory that behaviors that are rewarded will be repeated and can range from self care tasks, like brushing teeth, to more challenging tasks like group socializing

Texas

Diagnosis and Intervention

Behavior Training and Behavior Management

Physical Therapy – exercises and movement plan individualized for the person and their physical needs including improving circulation, strengthening muscles, and increasing mobility

– exercises and movement plan individualized for the person and their physical needs including improving circulation, strengthening muscles, and increasing mobility Occupational Therapy – this is similar to physical therapy, the difference is that it teaches people how to move to help themselves with a focus on improvement with movement

– this is similar to physical therapy, the difference is that it teaches people how to move to help themselves with a focus on improvement with movement Speech Therapy – the focus is improving and restoring verbal skills

– the focus is improving and restoring verbal skills Medication – different medications help with anxiety, depression, attention span, among others

– different medications help with anxiety, depression, attention span, among others Nutritional Supplements – these are used to help alleviate symptoms associated with autism spectrum disorders

Utah

Medication – different medications help with anxiety, depression, attention span, among others

– different medications help with anxiety, depression, attention span, among others Psychiatric and Psychological Care – provided by a licensed healthcare professional

provided by a licensed healthcare professional Therapeutic Care

Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) – this therapy is based on the theory that behaviors that are rewarded will be repeated and can range from self care tasks, like brushing teeth, to more challenging tasks like group socializing

– this therapy is based on the theory that behaviors that are rewarded will be repeated and can range from self care tasks, like brushing teeth, to more challenging tasks like group socializing Behavioral Health Treatment

Medication – different medications help with anxiety, depression, attention span, among others

Virginia

Behavioral Health Treatment

Medication – different medications help with anxiety, depression, attention span, among others

– different medications help with anxiety, depression, attention span, among others Psychiatric and Psychological Care – provided by a licensed healthcare professional

provided by a licensed healthcare professional Therapeutic Care

Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) – this therapy is based on the theory that behaviors that are rewarded will be repeated and can range from self care tasks, like brushing teeth, to more challenging tasks like group socializing

Washington

Medically Necessary Mental Health Benefits

Medically Necessary Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) – this therapy is based on the theory that behaviors that are rewarded will be repeated and can range from self care tasks, like brushing teeth, to more challenging tasks like group socializing

West Virginia

Medically Necessary Treatment of Autism (ordered or prescribed by a licensed physician or licensed psychologist)

(ordered or prescribed by a licensed physician or licensed psychologist) Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) – this therapy is based on the theory that behaviors that are rewarded will be repeated and can range from self care tasks, like brushing teeth, to more challenging tasks like group socializing

Wisconsin

Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) – this therapy is based on the theory that behaviors that are rewarded will be repeated and can range from self care tasks, like brushing teeth, to more challenging tasks like group socializing

Autism services provided across the country were not created equal

No two states provide the same services and support for people with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). There are differences in what coverage benefits are included in the health plans, including Medicaid and Medicare.

Different states are more supportive and provide more resources for autistic people and their families than others. Those more supportive states are able to provide medical coverage, like Medicaid, that covers different needs that are deemed medically necessary.

At the end of the day, it is always a good idea to talk to the physician of the person you suspect has autism to ask for support. The physician can start assessing the individual and also point you in a direction or person that can answer your questions, no matter what state you are located in.

References

https://www.asha.org/advocacy/state/info

https://www.autismspeaks.org/illinois-state-regulated-insurance-coverage#:~:text=Does%20Illinois%20have%20caps%20on,maximum%20annual%20benefit%20of%20%2436%2C000.

https://www.autismspeaks.org/nevada-state-regulated-insurance-coverage#:~:text=Does%20Nevada%20have%20caps%20on,maximum%20annual%20benefit%20of%20%2436%2C000.

https://www.dhcs.ca.gov/services/medi-cal/Pages/BehavioralHealthTreatment.aspx#:~:text=Medi%2DCal%20covers%20all%20medically,determines%20it%20is%20medically%20necessary.

https://www.easterseals.com/explore-resources/living-with-autism/state-autism-profiles.html

https://humanservices.arkansas.gov/divisions-shared-services/developmental-disabilities-services/service-for-children-with-dd-id-needs/therapy-services/

https://health.maryland.gov/mmcp/waiverprograms/Documents/Autism%20Waiver%20Fact%20Sheet.pdf

https://www.iidc.indiana.edu/irca/articles/indianas-health-insurance-mandate-for-autism-spectrum-disorders-and-pervasive-developmental-disorders-pdds.html

https://insurance.ky.gov/ppc/Documents/autism071317.pdf

http://manuals.medicaidalaska.com/docs/dnld/autism.pdf

https://medicaid.georgia.gov/programs/all-programs/autism-spectrum-disorder#:~:text=Effective%20January%201%2C%202018%20the,is%20based%20on%20medical%20necessity.

https://www.michigan.gov/autism/0,4848,7-294-63682—,00.html

https://mh.alabama.gov/autism-services/

https://mn.gov/dhs/partners-and-providers/news-initiatives-reports-workgroups/long-term-services-and-supports/eidbi/

https://www.nmhealth.org/about/ddsd/pgsv/autism/fsp/

https://www.ourfamilyservices.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/Info-Resource-Paper-Autism.pdf#:~:text=Your%20child%20may%20be%20eligible,%2C%20crisis%20intervention%2C%20and%20counseling.

https://www.sos.mo.gov/cmsimages/adrules/csr/current/9csr/9c45-3.pdf

https://www.state.nj.us/humanservices/dmahs/news/ebhb.html