What Are the Principles of ABA?

Are you confused about ABA therapy? Read on to understand what ABA is and how it is used to adapt behaviors of children on the spectrum.

Applied behavior analysis, also known as ABA, is a type of therapy that is commonly used in children with autism to improve behaviors and enhance socially significant skills.

ABA therapy may decrease behavior with a negative impact on social (peer) interactions. It could also address negative behavior in family and educational settings and foster better-focusing abilities.

ABA therapy can also be used to increase social, communication, and life skills. ABA principles and strategies target negative behaviors, and the goal is to modify such behaviors to be more functional and appropriate, which can result in improved daily living.





The principles behind ABA target four different functions of behavior, which include: escape or avoidance, attention-seeking, access to tangibles or reinforcements, and instant gratification (or “because it feels good”). These principles include:

1. Behaviors are affected by the environment wherein they occur

2. A behavior can be strengthened or weakened by its relevant consequences

3. Behavioral modifications are achieved more effectively with positive instead of negative consequences

4. Behaviors need to be reinforced for socially significant changes

The functions that underlie specific behaviors can help an ABA therapist and behavior analyst create an effective intervention plan for children with autism. To better understand principles of applied behavior analysis, the following situations could be used as a learning tool for families, to help them understand how a BCBA (Board-Certified Behavior Analyst) uses behavioral science to create interventions that promote positive behavior:

Behaviors are affected by their environment. An example of this would be if a child is being bullied at school. He/she may engage in negative behaviors to escape or avoid going to school

Behaviors are strengthened or weakened by their consequences. An example of this would be a child having a temper tantrum at a grocery store because he/she wants a candy bar. The child has learned from past experiences that screaming and making a scene will most likely cause parents to give in and buy the candy bar. The behavior thus serves the function of access to tangibles or reinforcements

Behavior changes are more effective with positive instead of negative consequences. Positive consequences are also known as reinforcements. Reinforcements can be used to help achieve the target (desired) behavior. Negative consequences are an effective treatment method to decrease undesirable behaviors. An example of this ABA principle would be a child misbehaving at school and the teacher using recess as a reinforcement for good behavior. If the child follows the terms of the teacher, he/she will get to enjoy recess with classmates. If the child continues to have undesirable behavior, the consequence is missing recess.

The function of misbehaving could fall under two different areas: escape or avoidance (not wanting to sit and do work at school) or attention-seeking (acting out to get the attention of a teacher). In this example, the child would most likely respond to the positive reinforcement better because he/she would not want to lose recess and playtime with classmates and friends.

Behaviors need to be reinforced (or discipline has to be applied) for socially significant changes. Learning new behaviors or changing behaviors and habits can often be a slow process. Using reinforcement for positive behaviors increases the chance of permanently achieving new desirable behaviors. Discipline or negative reinforcement decreases the occurrence of negative behaviors.

For example, if the child from the grocery store scenario has a temper tantrum at the checkout line over a candy bar, and the parent says, “No!” and blocks access to the candy bars, the child will cry louder and physically act out more aggressively to gain access to tangibles and instant gratification (this is the function behind the negative behavior). When the parent remains firm on the “No”, the child eventually learns that no matter how loud he or she cries or how big of a scene is made at the grocery store, he/she will not receive access to the desired tangibles, and reinforcements will not be given for negative behaviors.

What are the seven dimensions of applied behavior analysis?

Applied behavior analysis has seven different dimensions—supported by scientifically-based research—for children with autism spectrum disorders (ASD). The seven dimensions of applied behavior analysis to encourage behavior change are: 1) Generality, 2) Effective, 3) Technological, 4) Applied, 5) Conceptually Systematic, 6) Analytic, 7) Behavioral. Below, I cover each dimension with more detail:

1. Generality. When a child receives ABA therapy in a clinical setting, this does not always carry over to the home environment. This is why: the child will need to master the skill with various BCBA technicians and sometimes within multiple settings to ensure he/she truly masters the target behavior

2. Effective. The BCBA therapist will regularly study the data taken by the behavior technicians to make sure the targets and goals are being met. Adjustments and changes will be made as often as needed to ensure the ABA therapy is continuing to be effective and that the client is continuing to make progress

3. Technological. The ABA intervention programs compiled by the BCBA therapist need to be administered in the same manner by each technician or involved person to effectively modify behavior. "Technological" refers to having all individual treatment-based programs written in detail so that anyone can run the program. This is very important for parents, as it facilitates the continuance of behavior modification at home

4. Applied. This refers to teaching skills that can be carried over to real life situations. Learning functional play skills in a clinic is very structured. Being able to apply such skills on a playground with other children is the practical application dimension of ABA

5. Conceptually Systematic. This refers to the ABA treatment being scientifically-based and applied, to improve understanding and behavior in any person receiving ABA therapy

6. Analytic. ABA technicians need to ensure that all data collected during programs is accurate so that the BCBA therapist can observe and analyze data to apply the principles of ABA to enable change

7. Behavior. Behaviors need to be observed and measured for each individual so that scientifically-backed ABA principles can be applied to improve behaviors in clinical settings and at home

Conclusion

Applied behavior analysis can be used as an intervention strategy not only to understand certain behavior better but also to change or modify behaviors through scientifically-based principles. Any individual can learn more about ABA therapy through their doctor or professionals in the autism community. The basic principles of ABA therapy are designed to help alter challenging behaviors over time into more functional and “appropriate” behaviors.

