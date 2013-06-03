This is the question as featured in Issue Number 6 and you may also find this article on finding big kid diapers helpful.

Download our FREE guide on finding big kid diapers, pull-Ups and youth Pants We help you get financial assistance and tell you where you can get the best deals on diapers, pull-ups and youth pants

Click here to get instant access

Q&A What do I do when my child with Autism out grows the diapers in the store?

Answer:

If your child has an ASD diagnosis, then ask your pediatrician for a prescription for big kid diapers at their three year old checkup. Most insurance companies will cover a portion or the full-price of big kid diapers for children with special needs because they are a necessity. Always keep your receipts because you may need to pay for diapers upfront and then be reimbursed from your insurance company. Please call your insurance company to check what they specifically require.

http://www.myautismteam.com/questions/5175399a1fcaa360ce00006a/diapers-for-bigger-kids

http://www.medicalsupplygroup.com/c-888-child-protective-underwear-pull-ups.aspx

Question: Where do you buy diapers in big sizes?

Get our FREE buyers guide to big kid diapers and youth pants

Answer: In most cases, you won’t be able to run to your local pharmacy and pick up a box. Once you get into “big sizes” (over size 6), you will need to use a medical supply store or an online medical supply retailer to special order diapers. You need to search for the word “incontinence.” Also, once you get into bigger sizes they are no longer referred to as “diapers” they are commonly referred to as “pull-ups” or “youth pants.”

Try the following medical supply stores:

http://www.medicalsupplygroup.com/c-888-child-protective-underwear-pull-ups.aspx,

Question: What brand/s of pull-ups are good for big kids?

Answer: It seems that parents have had the best luck with the First Quality brand that makes Prevail briefs and bowers, as well as, Sleep Overs Youth Pants and Kimberly Clark’s brand GoodNites Youth Pants. Also, many people seem to have great luck with http://www.racecardiaper.com/index.html.

Please note that we are not affiliated with any brands nor do we receive payment or compensation from companies. The Q&A section is based on research and parent opinions.