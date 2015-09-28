Professional Tips for Combating Stress and Anxiety in the New School Year

As the holidays draw to a close and children (and parents) get excited about the beginning of a new school year, for many children living with autism, the new school year cause higher levels of stress than normal.
Our role as parents and teachers is to help these young people experience school with as little anxiety and stress as possible so that they can learn, just like everybody else. Often times however, their behavior is judged, rather than understanding that their adverse responses can be a result of a stressor that can be either avoided or adapted.
In this video I share with you some of the signs to look out for and why understanding the responses to anxiety and stress are so important in helping a young person living with ASD live their best lives.
Sally Thibault, Dip. Prof. Counseling, is a professional speaker, author and EFT Practitioner. She has been featured on numerous national and international TV and radio interviews and in print media. She is the author of the book David’s Gift, the true story of her family’s journey following her son’s diagnosis of Asperger’s syndrome in 1997.
Speaking regularly on raising a child living on the autism spectrum at conferences, seminars and Teacher Professional Development Days, she works with parents in particular helping them find their own strength and wisdom to raise these extraordinary young people.
This article was featured in Issue 37 – Making Educational Strides
My grandson is having a bad time in kindergarten. He runs away from the class, makes noise, does not pay attention, and hits and kicks – even the teachers. The teacher just sends home long notes about his misbehavior. There is only one ESP teacher in the school and she pulls him out when there is difficulty and now he is spending almost the entire day every day with her. The ESP teacher does not see a problem. My grandson is ashamed and embarrassed because of his “bad days.” We have a meeting soon with teachers and supervisors because we are asking for an inclusion teacher. What to do when no one at the school understands autism?
Thank You. This will really help our family as our Grandson will be entering first grade in the Fall.
He is such a wonderful little boy! Just want to prepare ourselves for his new journey in life…