Poetry Corner: Mirrored Stranger

A poem about mirror-touch synesthesia.

A clone to your touch.

Innocently,

As if enslaved to you,

I share what you feel.

Behind this glass,

I am invisible to you,

Yet somehow,

You tempt me with every touch.

You limp, I limp.

You scream, I am your echo,

As you melt into the hand of your dear one,

I too perceive that touch.

I don’t choose it,

If only you knew!