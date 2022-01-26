Home » Autism News » Patent Approved on Microbiota Transplant Therapy for Autism

Patent Approved on Microbiota Transplant Therapy for Autism

Author Image

By Autism Parenting Articles

January 26, 2022

The US Patent Office has approved a patent submitted by Arizona State University (ASU) for the use of Microbiota Transplant Therapy (MTT) for treating autism spectrum disorder (ASD) symptoms.

Patent Approved on Microbiota Transplant Therapy for Autism https://www.autismparentingmagazine.com/patent-approved-microbiota-autism-therapy/

The news marks a big step forward in the realm of autism treatments but does not yet mean that MTT is US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved.

The patent is based on ASU’s Phase 1 study of MTT for children with autism (Kang et al 2017), titled Methods for treating autism spectrum disorder and associated symptoms. The research focuses on methods for treating ASD symptoms by restoring an ASD patient’s gut microbiota. The methods can be used with patients with or without ongoing gastrointestinal symptoms. 

Parent approval means that pharmaceutical companies can invest in conducting Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trials, which are required for FDA approval and public access to the treatment. 

Meanwhile, ASU is continuing its own Phase 2 clinical trials for adults and children on the autism spectrum. 


Special Offer

Don't miss out on our special offer.
Click here to find out more

What is a Microbiota Transplant for autism? 

A microbiota transplant usually takes the form of fecal microbial transplantation (FMT), where fecal matter, or stool, from a donor, is placed into the gastrointestinal tract of a patient.

Some studies suggest this treatment can help autistic individuals with the following: 

  • Behavioral habits and social development
  • Language and communication
  • Understanding and interacting with their surroundings 
  • Emotional challenges 

Comments from ASU and Autism Parenting Magazine 

“This is one important step towards our goal of hopefully making this therapy available to everyone with autism, to improve their health and overall quality of life,” said Professor James B. Adams of ASU Autism/Asperger’s Research Program.

“Many thanks to the children and adults with autism who have participated in our research studies and clinical trials, the thousands of families who have financially supported our research, and the research grants we have received.”

“Emerging research suggests fecal transplants can directly reduce ASD symptoms in children, while there are also studies that show a direct link between the gut and the brain,” commented Emily Ansell Elfer, Editor of Autism Parenting Magazine

“The future of microbiota transplantation is very exciting, and the excellent work from Arizona State University could open up a whole new avenue of treatment for autism families. Further key steps are required but we will be watching with interest.” 

Full information on the patent, as well as a list of collaborators, is available here

Support Autism Parenting Magazine

We hope you enjoyed this article. In order to support us to create more helpful information like this, please consider purchasing a subscription to Autism Parenting Magazine.

Previous Article

Download our FREE guide on the best Autism Resources for Parents

Give me my FREE PDF

Related Articles

Patent Approved on Microbiota Transplant Therapy for Autism https://www.autismparentingmagazine.com/patent-approved-microbiota-autism-therapy/

Patent Approved on Microbiota Transplant Therapy for Autism

Read More
Survey Results: Nutraceuticals More Beneficial Than Pharmaceuticals for Autism

Survey Results: Nutraceuticals More Beneficial Than Pharmaceuticals for Autism

Read More
Unveiling Our 2021 Contributor Awards Winners

Unveiling Our 2021 Contributor Awards Winners

Read More
Study Results: Scientists Identify Autism within a Year of Birth https://www.autismparentingmagazine.com/scientists-identify-autism-diagnosis/

Study Results: Scientists Identify Autism within a Year of Birth

Read More
Telehealth and Discrete Video Modeling for Families Worldwide

Telehealth and Discrete Video Modeling for Families Worldwide

Read More
Biomarker Discovery Could Treat Children with Autism and Epilepsy https://www.autismparentingmagazine.com/biomarker-discovery-treatment-children-epilepsy

Biomarker Discovery Could Treat Children with Autism and Epilepsy

Read More
CDC Figures Show Autism Prevalence is Increasing https://www.autismparentingmagazine.com/autism-prevalence/

CDC Figures Show Autism Prevalence is Increasing

Read More
Profound Autism is Now an Officially Recognized Term https://www.autismparentingmagazine.com/profound-autism-term/

Profound Autism is Now an Officially Recognized Term

Read More
Breastfeeding and Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) https://www.autismparentingmagazine.com/breastfeeding-autism-child

Breastfeeding and Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)

Read More

Autism Parenting Magazine

SEND ME MY FREE MAGAZINE NOW!