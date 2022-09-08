Study: Parent-Led Interventions Strongly Benefit Autistic Children

New research has shown that parent training in interventions markedly improves outcomes of children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

Brigham Young University (BYU) worked on Effects of Parent-Implemented Interventions on Outcomes of Children with Autism: A Meta-Analysis, which has been published in the Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders.

The research shows training and empowering parents to offer at-home interventions to autistic children helps them to improve in positive behaviors and language communication skills. In the study, children who received parent-led intervention were compared to children receiving no specialized home interventions and there was a marked difference.

The researchers conducted a meta-analysis of over 50 different studies to understand the impact of parent-led interventions. The studies included 2,895 child participants with an average age of five-and-a-half. On average, parents received about 90 minutes of intervention training each week. Impact on child development was measured using direct observation by a professional as well as parent and observer ratings. No differences were observed when the mother, father, or both implemented interventions.





Don't miss out on the Autism Parenting Summit. Click here to sign up now!

No scientific justification not to train parents

“We’ve known for a long time that early interventions for children with autism improve learning and social skills at a greater rate than if interventions are offered later,” said Professor Timothy B. Smith of BYU. “There is no scientific justification to not train parents. A parent can constantly reinforce social behaviors if they know what to look for and how to do it. It’s about meeting the kids where they’re at. It has a potentially remarkable impact on child outcomes.”

Overall, the meta-analysis showed moderately strong benefits of parent-led interventions compared with usual treatment and waitlist conditions. Child improvements were observed in positive behavior/social skills, maladaptive behaviors, and language/communication skills, with smaller gains in adaptive behavior/life skills.