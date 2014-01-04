A Nonverbal Autistic Girl amazes Everyone when given a Canvas

Candace Waters -Nonverbal Autistic Artist
by Leslie Burby
When Candace was a toddler she was progressing at a normal rate. Her parents Sandy and Rob report that she was speaking 25 words and then all of a sudden she lost her speech and all her motor skills between two and a half and three years of age. When she was three, she was diagnosed with a severe form of autism and started services to rebuild her fine motor skills. They were devastated and had no idea what autism entailed.
So when Diana, of Soaring Eagle Academy School asked Candace’s parent’s to have her do a painting to raise funds for the newly built autism specific school at six years old they weren’t sure painting was possible with her limited motor skills. However, since the school supplied the canvas and supplies they figured it would be worth a try.
To their amazement, their daughter produced a beautiful painting of a sun, which they attribute to them singing to her. Candace loves music just as her parents do, but now they learned Candace loved to paint and had a new activity to enjoy with their daughter. That first painting of the sun sold at the fundraising auction for $100. Sandy and Rob Waters were amazed and proud of their little girl.
Candace (or more commonly known as Candy) just turned thirteen years old this September and has sold many paintings since that first sun. Now her prints are for sale on http://www.kindtree.org/marketplace/artists/candace-waters as notecards or reprints; they hang in Park Ridge City Hall, Illinois Senator Dan Kotowski’s Chicago Office and Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky’s Chicago Office; and are featured in the books Artism: The Art Of Autism and The Art of Autism: Shifting Perceptions. Also, Something Special Magazine featured Candy’s art on their Winter 2013 cover and the University of California, Irvine Magazine featured Candy’s “Mr. Sun” painting on the cover of their summer 2013 issue to shed light on their efforts to help those affected by autism. Candy has been featured in several news broadcasts as well. In addition to this list of achievements, the Waters are very excited and honored to hear that Candy’s artwork and bio will soon be displayed at the new Dan Marino Foundation Florida Vocational College for adults with autism, Asperger’s syndrome, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy and other developmental delays to help transition them from high school to functional adulthood to read more about the new transitional school click here http://articles.sun-sentinel.com/2012-02-07/health/fl-dan-marino-vocational-campus-20120207_1_developmentally-disabled-students-plans-downtown-marino-foundation. Half of the sales from Candy’s artwork is donated to helping autism related organizations such as: Autism Speaks, Kindtree (which helps artists), Soaring Eagle Academy http://soaringeagleacademy.org/index.php, and Erik’s Ranch http://www.eriksranch.org/. It is undeniable that this little girl from Illinois has made a big impact and reached many people.
In an effort to help other parents, Sandy and Rob Waters started an Autism Awareness Radio Show “The Candy Store” on Blog Talk Radio. The Radio Show is named after Candace who we nicknamed “Candy.” http://www.blogtalkradio.com/thecandystore Their goal is to increase autism awareness and compassion and to empower other parents with knowledge. They reach out to other parents who have children with autism to let them know that they are not alone and never give up “Faith, Love & Hope!” Here is a link to the song that Sandy and Rob Waters wrote to inspire people https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yFK02rXi4Fc.
Sandy and Rob Waters have made it clear that although they admittedly knew nothing about autism when their daughter was diagnosed ten years ago, that they are determined to educate, raise awareness, and instill faith, love and hope. There is no denying that they love their daughter and feel truly blessed to have found an alternate means of communication through the use of art and music. The Waters say that painting brings joy to Candy, which makes them happy. Sandy Waters lives by her saying, “When words fail, music and art speak even if your child is non-verbal just be patient and love.”
They say that Candy smiles every time she gets a "Like" on Facebook so please "Like" her page https://www.facebook.com/pages/Candy-Waters-Autism-Artist/559925447386478. To watch Candy paint you can click on the You Tube video http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bso4a3CshTA&feature=youtu.be "Balloons" Print notecard from http://www.kindtree.org/marketplace/designs/48 Sources: Rob and Sandy Waters phone interview http://www.kindtree.org/marketplace/artists/candace-waters http://www.wearelions.org/candace.html http://geekclubbooks.com/2013/08/candace-waters-autism-artist/ http://www.wciu.com/youandme.php?section=home&assets=videos&assetID=10011517
Candy Waters’ artwork brings me joy. She is inspiring me to try to be an artist as well. For our Christmas Party this year, I distributed copies of her artwork to the 50 or so people who attended. I have 3 favorite pieces, but like many more than those. Thank you for this article.
Candy Waters did not do the artwork if you actually seen her videos slopping paint on paper and then seeing the switcheroo of the close up with only a brush doing these designs and then switching back to Candy sloping the paint on the paper. I don’t have an issue with the artwork itself. In fact I like many of the pieces that her mother did, not Candy. Candy’s mother is a scammer, so it is a good idea if you went to “Candy Waters Autism Artist” on facebook and watch those videos. You will see a severely Autistic child being exploited by her mother perpetrating a scam.
What happened I between 2 and 3 years? Could it be a result of vaccinations? Many children step into autism from vaccines…
Sounds like a vaccination injury to me. If that is a possibility you should try to raise awareness of that as well.
Has anyone seen Candy paint ?
I have questions that Sandy her mother neglected to answer and instead blocked me and as we are in many of the same art groups on Facebook I found her reaction odd .
I’ve seen video of Candy paint and its hard for me to believe that she is behind these paintings . The videohttp://youtu.be/bso4a3CshTA is posted on Sandys YouTube channel
I have the exact same concerns.
I tried to watch the video of Candy painting and its private….. Seems fishy to me. I’d be posting videos of her painting all over the place if this was my kid, instead we see still photos that aren’t anything like the products they sell…. Hate to complain but let’s see some proof
I really wanted to believe this challenged young lady was really doing the art that was being sold. But it is easy to see that the parents are spamming their merchandise everywhere and probably making a fortune off of that girl’s disability. There are no videos or proof that she is the one doing the art that can be found anywhere on the internet. None, not even one. That should be a big red flag. It’s strange and something seems fishy about it. Hate to be a skeptic, but this one seems like a fake. Buyer beware.
I cannot view the videos either, are private.
Did Autism Parenting Magazine vet this family before featuring them? I’ve seen Sandy behave in a way that makes me suspicious. She’s posted advertisements in medical support groups that I belong to, and when I asked if she had the same disease I have, she blocked me. This should not have been a threatening question. After watching a video of Candy painting, I think it’s pretty obvious what conclusion one can draw. So what is really going on? How is this family able to garner SO MUCH attention? How is it that so many media outlets are that naive?
This is a total scam. The parents have recently posted videos of the child painting and the is NO WAY she was producing the delicate work they’ve been selling for years. Frauds.
My daughter Candy is being Cyberbullied by a Liar/Stalker who is extremely disturbed and jealous of Candy’s popularity and talent. Please report this person and block them because they are using many fake identities. This person wants attention so please just ignore them. Do not click on any links that they send you because they are a computer virus. Thank you!! Faith, Love & Hope 🙂
http://articles.chicagotribune.com/2013-07-16/news/ct-tl-park-ridge-autism-artist-20130718_1_autism-awareness-paintings-autistic-child
This could be a violation under the Federal Trade Commission to misrepresent products.
I would file complaint to the FTC to investigate their claims
Great idea Bob. https://www.facebook.com/CandyWatersArt/?fref=ts