New Study: Most Specialized US Doctors Accurately Diagnose Autism

Parents in the US can take a sigh of relief because a recent study published in Pediatrics found that community-based primary care doctors with specialized training make accurate autism diagnoses in most cases.

This primarily applies to pre-school ages children and comes mere months after the CDC announced that 1 in 36 children are now diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). After that news, many parents wondered about the accuracy of diagnoses.

Specialists Are Better Equipped

The current study confirms previous research: An autism diagnosis is complex and often requires a specially trained professional.

82% of cases in the study were diagnosed accurately, with 60% being diagnosed with ASD and 22% correctly identified as not having ASD. Only 5% were falsely identified as having autism.

The researchers believe the study provides “strong empirical support for tiered community-based models of ASD diagnosis.” Often when specialists are part of a state-wide referral system and receive additional training, diagnoses are more accurate.





In this case, the Early Autism Evaluation (EAE) Hub doctors referred 126 children, aged 14 to 48 months, to this prospective diagnostic study for blinded follow-up expert evaluation.

“This research has significant implications for developing future population health solutions that address ASD diagnostic delays,” the researchers stated.

However, care must be taken when interpreting a study with a limited sample size.

Where To Start With Diagnosis

Before approaching an expert with specialized knowledge, it is always a good idea to at least spot some of the common features of autism in your child. These can include:

avoiding eye contact

no response to their name by nine months of age

no interest by 12 months in interactive games

no interest in others by 15 months

no pointing by 18 months

does not respond to others’ emotions by 24 months

does not join other children by 36 months

no pretend play by 48 months

no singing, dancing, or other theatrics by 60 months old

Conclusion

The latest study debunks the myth that more children are wrongly diagnosed with autism, especially if the diagnosis is made by a specialist you have been referred to.