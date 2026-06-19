Mastering Multistep Directions in Autism: Effective Strategies for Executive Functioning

Does the scenario described in this article’s title sound familiar?

Perhaps you can also relate to the bullet points below?

You send your child to the pantry to grab spaghetti and sauce, and 10 minutes later, they return with only the spaghetti

Your child becomes frustrated with you when they forget part of what you said

During an organized task, your child struggles with keeping track of what he or she is doing or what is expected

Your child’s teacher has mentioned that your child struggles with ‘multistep directions’ and struggles to stay on-task

These scenarios often occur due to a lack of executive functioning skills. These skills help us plan, organize, and sequence steps.

They apply to tasks as small as putting away a pencil or picking up toys. Executive functioning skills also support self-regulation and emotional well-being.

Though often linked to diagnoses such as ADHD or autism, children of all ages can struggle with developing and growing these skills.

Below are suggestions to support the above scenarios:

Scenario: You send your child to the pantry to grab spaghetti and sauce, and 10 minutes later, they return with only the spaghetti.

What It Could Mean: He or she might be easily distracted or might be preoccupied.

What You Can Try: Tap their fingers when you tell them what to do. If you’ve touched 3 fingers, they can use those three fingers to remind them of the steps.

It also creates a concrete time when your child should ask for help. Praise your child when they ask for help or double-check the directives.

Scenario: Your child becomes frustrated with you when they forget part of what you said.

What It Could Mean: He or she might struggle with processing emotions and feelings appropriately.

What You Can Try: Genuinely say, “Please tell me why you are frustrated with me so I can help.” If your child cannot offer a reason, remind them that you are trying to do your best as a loving and supportive parent.

Scenario: During an organized task, your child struggles with keeping track of what they are doing or what is expected.

What It Could Mean: He or she might be excited or bored with the task.

What You Can Try: Teach your child about checklists! They can be pictorial or written. Once your child learns how to write or draw a checklist, they can begin practicing how to break down their list into steps.

Scenario: Your child’s teacher has mentioned that he or she struggles with ‘multistep directions’ and/or staying on-task.

What It Could Mean: He or she might be bored with the material or distracted by something in class (friends, noises, etc). He or she might struggle with breaking down complex tasks.

What You Can Try: See if your child’s teacher is willing to use a communication notebook. Ask if it is possible for your child to write down steps to complete major tasks in the notebook or using an erasable “To Do” list. This could be filled out by the teacher or your child, so they can check off smaller components as they complete them.

If possible, ask your child’s teacher to write a short update about one positive thing your child did during the day and an area of needed improvement. Review the notebook with your child after school. Ask your child to reflect on the steps they used to complete different tasks in school. If your child receives a fully positive report, reward them with something as simple as extra TV time or a bedtime snack.

Final thought

Executive functioning skills require time to develop and grow. Introducing supports and rewarding successes will encourage your child to use the tools he or she needs to achieve success.