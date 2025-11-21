Exploring the Link Between Dyslexia and Autism

As someone with a family history of autism, dyslexia, and seven other neurodiversities, I have worked closely with young and old individuals with these neurodiversities since 2012.

What exactly is dyslexia, and what are the similarities and differences between it and autism?

First, it is essential to mention that there are often comorbidities with all neurodiversities, causing individuals to have characteristics of multiple conditions. My youngest son has eight neurodiversities. Sometimes, experts only look at the most identifiable one in an individual.

For the most part, dyslexia and ASD characteristics are quite different. However, there are some similarities. The two most notable are that they both impact verbal communication and both share sensory processing difficulties

Dyslexia

Dyslexia is characterized by difficulty with reading, spelling, or communicating words. Dyslexia also impacts other academic and non-academic skills, such as:

Difficulty organizing writing

Difficulty using correct grammar

Slow handwriting

Challenges solving math word problems

Difficulty memorizing math facts

Issues with sequencing steps in complex math problems

Difficulty learning foreign languages (vocabulary, pronunciation, and grammar)

Problems taking notes (listening and writing simultaneously; organizing thoughts)

Anxiety with tests (understanding instructions; organizing responses)

Struggles with verbal communication and social interactions

Issues with low self-esteem due to academic struggles

Struggles with time management and following schedules

Struggles with task organization

Trouble organizing and keeping track of materials

Issues with short- and long-term memory

Issues recalling instructions and learned information

Difficulty maintaining attention and focus; distraction

Issues with self-confidence and stress

Potential for anxiety and depression

School administrators and teachers often tell parents to see if the child outgrows the learning challenges. However, a school or private psychologist or even a neurologist will assess reading abilities upon seeking a diagnosis.

Dyslexia is not an issue with reversals like most Americans have been led to believe. I have repeatedly seen that this idea has prevented parents from promptly getting their children the appropriate assistance.



The brain’s lack of development to retain the correct direction, being tired, or having poor visual processing causes reversals.



Unfortunately, peers, parents, and educators might not fully understand the nature of dyslexia, leading to misconceptions or stigmas. This lack of awareness can affect how individuals with dyslexia are perceived socially.





Autism

Some of the characteristics of autism include speech, language, and communication difficulties; challenges with social interactions and interpreting nonverbal cues; limited or focused interests and activities; and repetitive behaviors.



Identifying autism at an earlier age is often encouraged with a diagnosis by a professional such as a developmental pediatrician, pediatric neurologist, psychiatrist, or school, clinical, or neuropsychologist.

Autism and dyslexia

Research shows that there is a significant overlap of autism with dyslexia. Statistics for ASD in youth are shown to be 1 in 59, while youth showing some of the symptoms of dyslexia have rates at 15-20%.

It is not fully understood why people with autism may also have dyslexia. Research has shown that certain genetic variations may lead to the likelihood of having both, with environmental factors also playing a pivotal role. There are also overlaps in the affected areas of the brain.

Both conditions are often evident in childhood when children experience academic and social struggles and challenges adapting to new situations.

Next steps

If you suspect your child might have dyslexia, start with a self-assessment. If your child has at least three characteristics on the list, they likely have dyslexia and could benefit from these recommendations.

Understand your child’s learning style

You want to support their education better with practical strategies to understand and nurture their strengths. Teachers must incorporate various methods to meet the needs of students with dyslexia better.

Structured multisensory instruction is crucial. This approach to teaching language engages diverse learning styles with visual, auditory, and kinesthetic elements to reinforce essential concepts.

Helping students to build strong connections between letters and sounds is key. Finding a tutor with multisensory strategies that include Orton-Gillingham or some other dyslexia approach could be helpful. Be sure they are experienced working with individuals on the spectrum.

School supports

Schools can implement accommodations to support students. These may include:

Extended time on exams

Audiobooks

Quiet space for reading or testing

Use of assistive technology

Assistive technology tools tailored to the needs of individuals with autism and dyslexia can enhance learning experiences. These may include:

Communication devices

Visual aids

Text-to-speech software

Speech recognition tools

Dyslexia-friendly fonts

Individualized Education Plan (IEP)

Collaborating with schools to create and implement an Individualized Education Plan ensures that specific needs related to autism and dyslexia are addressed. Any accommodations or modifications that are needed can be included.

Advocating

Advocating for your child with autism and dyslexia until they can advocate for themselves is paramount. Parents may need to provide information and work closely with their child’s teachers or other school professionals.

Providing encouragement and positive reinforcement is crucial. Focusing on strengths and building confidence helps individuals with dyslexia develop a positive attitude toward learning.

Moving forward

If a child has autism with dyslexia, it is important to emphasize their co-occurrence and shared impact on verbal communication and sensory processing. Social challenges associated with dyslexia, including language processing difficulties and academic stress, can contribute to lower self-esteem and potential misconceptions by peers and educators.

Despite similarities, fundamental differences exist between dyslexia and autism, particularly in their characteristics, diagnostic methods, and emphasis on early intervention. To support individuals with dyslexia and ASD, multisensory instruction, accommodations in schools, assistive technology, positive reinforcement, and working with educators to develop Individualized Education Plans are some suggestions.

Empowering parents to advocate for their children who have autism and dyslexia is crucial in being able to recognize and support the unique needs associated with both.