6 Tips on How to Stop Inappropriate Laughter in Autism

Have you ever laughed at a time others might deem inappropriate? Do you remember the cause? It’s something many people experience in their lives, but inappropriate laughter is more common in people on the autism spectrum.

What causes autistic children to experience inappropriate laughter? How can we help them recognize and address inappropriate laughter? There are ways we, as parents, can help our children manage their laughter during inappropriate situations.

What causes inappropriate laughter in autism?

Like many other issues related to autism spectrum disorder, there’s no singular cause for inappropriate laughter. Several different triggers can cause a child to laugh inappropriately, including:

sensory processing issues,

emotional regulation challenges,

and communication difficulties.

Many individuals with autism may process sensory experiences differently than neurotypical individuals. This can lead to an inappropriate emotional response, including laughter.

Others may have trouble regulating their emotions. This can lead to more nervous laughter rather than amusement at an inappropriate time.

Still, others may not know how to communicate discomfort or confusion. This can also lead to laughter at inappropriate times.

How to stop inappropriate laughter in autism

It can be daunting trying to help your child not laugh at an inappropriate time. However, there are strategies parents can implement to help their autistic children recognize inappropriate behaviors, such as laughing at the wrong moment, without discouraging appropriate responses.

1. Create a supportive environment

A supportive and structured environment can help many autistic children manage inappropriate laughter.

These environments help address sensory overload that can lead to inappropriate laughter and help the child feel more secure. They often include:

clear expectations,

constant routines, and

visual aids.

If a child is being lectured in a school setting either for educational or disciplinary purposes, it can lead to inappropriate laughter.

Teaching the child the importance of not laughing during lectures and setting them up with a daily routine can be one way to address inappropriate laughter in school. Teachers also have access to visual aids to help students understand when a good time to laugh is.

2. Incorporate visual supports

Speaking of visual supports, school is not the only place where those may be available to help a child recognize proper social cues. Many of these supports include visual schedules, social stories, and visual cues and prompts.

These visual supports help the child recognize daily routines and activities, as well as how to understand and follow instructions. In particular, social stories can serve as social skills training for autistic individuals.

They can help the person recognize the situation, understand the impact of inappropriate laughter on others around them, and develop appropriate social responses to uncomfortable situations.

3. Implementing sensory strategies

Sensory overload can trigger inappropriate laughter in some children, but implementing strategies to address those sensory triggers can lead to more appropriate behavior. One of the best strategies is to give a child a break from whatever sensory trigger is causing inappropriate laughter.

Allowing the child to play with a stress ball or fidget toy can address the sensory issue. The child may also need other techniques to remain calm, including deep breathing exercises, weighted blankets, or deep-pressure hugs.

Every autistic person is different, so there’s no one-size-fits-all way to address sensory triggers.

4. Practice emotional regulation skills

Inappropriate laughter can often be a coping mechanism for autistic people who struggle with emotional regulation. For example, instead of demonstrating sadness, the person laughs.

They aren’t trying to be rude; they just don’t know how to respond. However, teaching emotional regulation skills can help the person identify and manage inappropriate laughter.

Implementing strategies for emotional regulation can include:

emotional recognition,

coping strategies, and

social skills training.

These strategies can help the autistic person and their caregivers improve social communication skills and social interactions.

5. Apply behavioral interventions

Sometimes, inappropriate laughter can get too far out of hand for people on the autism spectrum, and behavioral interventions are needed.

These interventions help identify the causes of the inappropriate laughter, the consequences for the behavior, and how to modify it into a more appropriate response to the situation.

6. Seek professional guidance

Sometimes autistic people experience inappropriate laughter at such a rate their caregivers may need to seek help from a healthcare professional.

A therapist or counselor can help with applied behavior analysis for children with autism to address inappropriate laughter. ABA therapists can recognize triggers and offer alternative coping strategies the parent or caregiver hasn’t previously considered.

Healthcare professionals may also recognize when a medical condition contributes to inappropriate laughter and the potential benefits of medication to address the issue.

These conditions can exacerbate anxiety or sensory processing issues that may trigger inappropriate laughter.

Medication, by itself, may not be used to address inappropriate laughter for those on the autism spectrum. However, it can be used in conjunction with other therapeutic methods.

It’s understandable many parents may not want to turn to medication as they don’t want to “dose” their kids. But there are cases where it may be necessary, and it’s best to speak to a healthcare professional before turning to medication.





Practice support, patience, and understanding

Addressing inappropriate laughter in individuals with autism can be daunting, but it’s up to us as parents and caregivers to provide autistic individuals with love and support. Family members must practice patience and understanding to help encourage appropriate laughter and emotional responses.

Uncontrolled laughter can lead to uncomfortable social interactions for autistic individuals compared to neurotypical individuals. However, targeted interventions can help provide a better understanding and reduce anxiety.

Caregivers can help promote acceptance and inclusion for people on the spectrum, even if they struggle with social cues. Supporting individuals with autism can lead to more positive feelings and improved social interaction.

FAQs

Q: What should you do when an autistic child laughs when in trouble?

A: Parents should help autistic children recognize they laugh at inappropriate times when in trouble by helping guide them to more appropriate social responses. Parents can discuss why it was inappropriate to laugh during a time when the child is calmer and teach them appropriate coping strategies.

Q: How do you manage inappropriate laughter in individuals with autism?

A: When autistic individuals demonstrate uncontrolled laughter, caregivers can help them regain composure through deep breaths, muscle relaxation, changing body positions, and letting them take a break from whatever may trigger inappropriate laughter.

Q: Do autistic babies laugh?

A: According to research, autistic babies laugh. However, 98 percent of their laughter is voiced, while neurotypical babies tend to provide both voiced and unvoiced laughter. Funny moments tended to trigger more laughter from autistic babies than funny situations.

Q: Can stubbornness be a symptom of autism?

A: Research found that many autistic individuals can be stubborn, but not everyone with autism will be stubborn. The research also found that the degree and nature of stubbornness could vary depending on where the child fell on the autism spectrum.

