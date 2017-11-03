How to Get My Child to Listen – Parenting 101

In this episode of the Dr. G Aspie Show, Dr. G goes over great techniques parents can use to get their children to listen.



As parents, we are supposed to be in charge in a warm and healthy way. A great way to start is with the practice of catching our children making good decisions three times more often than we catch them making bad decisions. The best way we can teach our children that mom and dad are the boss is by being consistent while using low emotion – that means no nagging, no lecturing or yelling!

But what are the best techniques we can use when our children do make poor decisions? This episode of the Dr. G Aspie Show will help parents take control back from their children in a warm, authoritative way!

Southeast Psych is one of the largest and most innovative private psychology practices in the nation. For us, psychology isn’t just for someone with a problem. It’s for anyone who wants to have a better life- better relationship, more balance, and greater purpose. We have taken psychology beyond traditional therapy and assessment, and offer presentations, webinars, podcasts, videos, books, and so much more! When we say that psychology enhances lives, we affirm that we believe in what we do and what we have to offer.

Visit us online at http://www.southeastpsych.com

This article was featured in Issue 39 – Working Together to Communicate Better