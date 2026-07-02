How ADHD Affects Reading: Practical Tips to Improve Focus and Comprehension

A mom and pharmacist shares her top tips for improving reading and comprehension in children with a diagnosis of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

Many individuals with ADHD have some form of learning disability, especially in their early childhood, which may stem from brain fog and other neurological issues. This, in turn, can cause memory issues, troubles with focus, and getting and staying interested in topics that are not of interest, etc. Holistically speaking, there are also higher degrees of anxiety and stress responses in ADHD individuals—both of which can impact reading and comprehension.

Tips to improve comprehension

Parents with children who have an ADHD diagnosis might benefit from trying the following techniques and steps.

First, the child should be bolstered in his attempts by parents, and they should communicate that there are no high expectations. This action helps reduce anxiety and stress response the child/individual may feel towards “performing” or reading expectations…

Steps like reading slowly, learning to skim, and using a pencil to underline important keywords and phrases may contribute to reading text comprehension. If focus is lost while reading, it may help to teach the child to go back to the last underlined phrase, which will help with gaining focus back.

Practice reading in a low-pressure environment, for example, at home or out in nature, where parents can teach playfully and patiently.

A good diet can improve focus

In my experience, ADHD individuals benefit greatly from a gluten/grain-free diet because undigested grain products, especially processed ones, produce neurotoxins that contribute to brain fog and focus issues. If a child is struggling with focus and brain fog, it’s no surprise that their reading skills may suffer too.

Stress and anxiety in the environment or emotional energy stuck inside the body also need to be addressed and released. Through my coaching, I advise that a child’s self-confidence needs to be built up; I also recommend coping techniques such as breathwork, meditation, and taking ashwagandha powder in plant-based milk (at an age-appropriate dose), which can work wonders to relieve anxiety and hyperactivity. Also, reducing screen time to around one or two hours per day and playing in nature works tremendously for improving attention and increasing interest in the written word.

Summing-up

The combination of a good diet, a calm environment, love, understanding, and acceptance can help children with their learning and help build a positive future. Massage, sleep, nature, love, patience, and positivity all contribute to their general and neurological well-being and success.