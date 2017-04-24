Helpful Links

Big Apple Oranges – The resource for NYC special needs children and their families

Why the name ‘Big Apple Oranges’? Well, Big Apple refers to New York City and this guide is for families with special needs children in the 5 boroughs (although the laws and regulations are state-wide). The orange, like the apple, is a delicious, nutritious, healthy fruit – only different than the ‘big’ apple. So are our children – sentient, loving, unique individuals – only different.

(Big Apple Oranges is NOT an agency, company, or business entity. It IS a resource for families of children with special needs. This resource directs YOU to find out the information to help your child.)

Cambridge House Education

We are a family owned business based near Tonbridge in Kent. A small team led by husband and wife Bruce and Nicky Williams take their inspiration from Nicky, a dyslexic herself, who has taught and tutored dyslexia and dyscalculia for 15+ years. Bruce looks after the business side of things, Nicky the resources; selecting and searching out Cambridge House’s range.

The company itself has been in business for more than 20 years under the stewardships of two previous owners. Bruce and Nicky took over the running of it in early 2015. Their ambition is to grow the business but with a clear vision that our 5,000+ customers in the UK and in many other countries around the world want a supplier who can provide a wide range of special needs resources that they can be confident have been selected for a good reason; they work.

Autism Life Span Homes

These residential homes licensed by the California Department of Health Services can provide intermediate care habilitation services to teens and young adults who have been diagnosed with autism and or related developmental disabilities.

Meet a Music Therapist who provides parents, educators and therapists with educational and helpful tools on supporting children with special needs.

A community of parents interested in autism, Pervasive Developmental Disorder (PDD) and Asperger syndrome.

Raising awareness of the importance of the arts as viable tools for learning, growth and expression; especially for autistic artists and their valuable contributions to the world.

We will work with you to help you determine what’s important to you in your life. Together, we’ll create a road map to take you where you want to be. You can count on us to be your guide; to work with you in concert with your other advisors to meet your objectives.