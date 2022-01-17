Exploring the Controversy Around ABA Therapy

ABA: good or bad? Below, we unveil some of the viewpoints of adults on the autism spectrum regarding this form of therapy.

This article shares some of the opinions of autistic adults about Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy and their recollections of therapy sessions. We often see information from therapists and scientists in various research studies, but we do not as often see the opinions of those on the receiving end. Through this article, my aim is to provide you, as the parent and the true expert on your child, with information from less-heard voices to help you make a decision about the most appropriate therapy for your loved one.

If your dream is to become a world-famous tennis player, I suspect you would love to speak to people like Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Serena Williams. It would be inspirational and informative to ask their expert opinion and to learn from their victories and possible mistakes in becoming the masters they are in the field you are interested in.

When we want to find out what is best (and worst) for autistic individuals, we should similarly regard the opinions of adults on the autism spectrum. They experience some of what our children go through on a daily basis, and they understand the needs of someone on the spectrum better as they experience the world more intensely than most neurotypical individuals.

There are generally two schools of thought regarding ABA. The first group is heavily against such therapy; this group usually includes many autistic (adult) advocates and some therapeutic modalities.

The other group includes mostly professionals and ABA therapy providers. They believe the research backing ABA techniques should be considered when choosing between therapy options for your child.

Noticeably missing from these groups are the parents of autistic children. When your child is two or three years old, you, as the parent, decide what is best for that child. Considering that autism is still relatively “new” as a diagnosis and our understanding of the condition is still limited, surely we should consider all schools of thought before making important therapy-related decisions?

Much of the available information about ABA is sourced from the medical community and ABA therapists. To provide parents with a balanced view, I’m sharing some opinions of those who remember their own ABA sessions. Some autistic individuals have a strong opinion against ABA, and while I am not suggesting research from autism professionals should be ignored, I feel it’s important for parents to understand the reasoning behind their opinion.





Opinions and recollections from adults on the spectrum:

Amy Sequenzia is an adult on the autism spectrum who publicly speaks about the effects of ABA therapy on individuals with ASD. You can read more about her experience by clicking here. In a nutshell, Amy states that ABA therapy infringes on a child’s basic human rights. For example, a child is not allowed to say “no” even when he/she wants to. The child is also being forced to comply with an ABA therapist’s every demand, possibly against his/her will. Overall, the ultimate goal (rejected by Amy) of ABA therapy is to “normalize” an individual, to put them in a box they do not want to fit in. Her writings are powerful, sharing an account of one who strongly rejects the idea of ABA and has found a way to be independent and happy Max Sparrow (formerly Sparrow Rose Jones) is an autistic author, artist, advocate, and speaker. Max eloquently wrote an article on ABA from parents’ as well as autistic adults’ viewpoints, stating that neither of these groups are “incorrect” in their thinking. He also includes controversial thoughts on why some therapies are still labeled as “ABA” to cover parents’ fees through insurance. This is a topic that deserves more consideration as parents are paying exuberant amounts of money to cover their child’s therapies—if they can be covered through insurance, they will be more sustainable. Thus, more therapies are perhaps being labeled as ABA despite taking a different approach in the hopes of more families receiving support services. Read Max’s writing here Alexander is an autistic teenager and he writes of his experience “escaping” ABA sessions. You can read about his reasons for disliking ABA here. He felt misunderstood and belittled during his sessions. He believes that ABA therapists are too rigid and will not take into consideration the unique characteristics of each individual. Although there are ABA therapists that will say “not all ABA is the same,” it is important to understand that the philosophy of ABA, with the goal to change a child’s innate behavior (to a more socially-acceptable form), is not respected by some autistic people Ido Kedar is an author, blogger, and speaker who is nonverbal and on the spectrum. Ido wrote an open letter to professionals, challenging them to look beyond studies on autism and rather at the child in front of them. He mentions that he, too, felt misunderstood and frustrated throughout the years of receiving ABA therapy, but that he was freed when his parents found a way for him to communicate his real desires and display his different type of intelligence. You can read more about Ido here, where you can also find information on his book, Ido in Autismland Eileen is a mom with a child on the spectrum. However, I’ve included her in this list because she writes a blog with a neutral viewpoint sharing that certain ABA strategies can be useful. She believes it is helpful to integrate therapy options that are covered by insurance as this is a sustainable option for families in the long run. Her blog can be read here

So, should parents choose ABA for their children?

As mentioned before, you, the parents, are truly the experts when it comes to your child. Most of us want our children to voice their opinions, needs and wants, which we respect. But as parents, we take on the responsibility to provide what we feel is best for our children.

When I speak to parents of children that I worked with many years ago who received ABA therapy, they all agree that certain strategies worked extremely well for their children. These were merely strategies though, not a philosophy that their child needs to change who he/she is, what he/she likes, and how he/she communicates his/her needs.

When I speak with the children I worked with many years ago they mention very little of what they disagreed with; they merely mention that they are happy with the way some of the sessions are done now. When I ask my nephews and nieces, who are grown up, what they liked about school, some say they didn’t enjoy it at all. So, how do we make a decision for our own child? We do the research, we ask the people we have met in the field, and we go with our gut.

What we do know is that the brain of an individual is always evolving and always able to build new neural pathways, and these stay elastic. There is always time to learn a new skill, take a language course, or change your current habits.

How is this different for our children? Yes, some studies show early intervention is beneficial, but my personal advice would be to slow down before jumping to the first service provider you find and take a look at your child. What do you truly feel would be best for him/her? Would your child cope in a strict behavioral setting, or does he/she require a more fluent and easygoing therapist?

A great analogy I once heard was about the teachings of yoga. Ashtanga and Iyengar are both well-researched and respected yoga styles. The names of these practices haven’t changed much, yet some yoga practitioners have realized that the repetition of certain sequences and poses within these practices leads to body ailments. Instead of “shaming” the yoga style, they removed the positions that lead to delayed pain and continued practicing good yoga sessions.

Now, let’s assume we can do this with ABA; perhaps we can remove the delayed pain it caused some autistic individuals, the philosophy of trying to change a person, repetitiveness of certain tasks, and enforcing reinforcement schedules? Maybe then we can find a way to continue utilizing the effective, fun, and interactive strategies our children do need—and help parents and children by supporting them the best way we can.

