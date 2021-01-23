Discover ideas to enjoy and discuss in this award-winning book.

Designed to SHINE! Read Aloud Rhymes for Any Size Heart is an alphabetical book beautifully illustrated that uplifts all who read its wise, delightful rhymes.

The book covers topics from Attention, Balance and Change to Kindness, Love and Peace, ending with X-Ray, Yes and Zest plus 17 more.

“Designed to SHINE! by Joy Resor, is a masterpiece. It is appropriate for children, adults or for the child in everyone. Joy uses her rhyming skills to present us with a new way of looking at and responding to life. It is both profound and easy to read. I found it a welcoming book. Joy’s wisdom and magic are deeply felt. There is a uniqueness to this book that makes it fun to experience. The illustrations are colorful and exciting and connect smoothly with the poetry.”

Dr. Steve Corwin

[su_special_offer]

Open any page of Designed to SHINE! for a rhyme with art for your heart. Topics will lead you and your loved ones into fun, laughter and joy and onto the dance floor! You’ll receive ideas to pay attention in new ways, reminders about kindness and so much more in this alphabetical treasure. This is a book a guide and a gentle teacher all at once. It’s a book for you, your child or your inner child about loving who we are to shine in the world.

This article was featured in Issue 112 – Understanding Diagnosis & Disorders