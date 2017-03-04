The Remarkable Day Daphne Met the ‘Doctor’

One evening, all snuggled up and ready for bed, my daughter Daphne and I were channel-surfing and landed on the BBC network. The “Blink” episode of Doctor Who, starring David Tennant as the Doctor, was showing. We were immediately sucked in. At that time, I had no idea what Doctor Who was going to mean to Daphne and our family, but we were in for one incredible autism ride.
Daphne is a six-year-old girl on the autism spectrum. She has a way about her that could bring a smile to anyone’s face, but with her autism came speech, language, and social skills delays. Daphne would get easily frustrated because she wanted to succeed so badly. The struggle in her expression and reactions were heartbreaking. As her mom, I just wanted to make things better and easier for her. At the beginning of kindergarten, Daphne could speak in simple sentences, but still babbled a lot. Her word sounds were unclear at times, and I would have to translate her meaning to those who interacted with her. She would try to talk with friends, but would struggle at times. Also, there were only certain friends she would play with and talk with on a limited basis. Friendships were so important to her, but we were worried that due to the lack of language and rigid play skills, kids wouldn’t want to play with her. Then, Doctor Who entered our lives.
Who would have thought something like Doctor Who would have such an impact on our lives? But, it has. As we watched more and more episodes, something inside Daphne opened up. She had something important now to talk about, and the world was going to listen. The “W” sound has been very difficult for her, and since her favorite villain became the Weeping Angels, she was determined to say it just right. For a while, it sounded like “sleeping angels,” which would cause her massive frustration, because she knew that was the wrong sound. Every night, I would hear her practice in her room until the one day she got it. Loudly, she ran out of her room screaming, “Weeping Angels!” and then broke out into the most incredible laughter.
At home, we completely immersed ourselves in the world of Doctor Who. Her room was completely re-done in a Doctor Who theme. Her birthday party was Doctor Who-themed. The more we immersed ourselves in her interest, the more she blossomed. She even developed adorable crushes on David Tennant, Matt Smith, and Peter Capaldi. When we finally watched the episode “Day of the Doctor,” Daphne was running around the house screaming like a mad woman because all her boyfriends were all in one episode, and she couldn’t contain herself! Luckily, our neighbors know us, so they were not alarmed at her very high-pitched scream of excitement when Peter Capaldi’s eyes got flashed on the TV screen.
It meant more than the world to us and to Daphne that he took the time to care. He didn’t have to go above and beyond our expectations, but he more than exceeded them, and this experience will stay with us forever. It may have been a small act of kindness from him, but this small act, and the show he was a part of, has done more for Daphne and our family than anyone could have ever imagined. She talked our ears off for days about how she met her ‘boyfriend.’ Thank you Matt Smith, and the Doctor Who franchise, for helping my Daphne blossom. She shows an extraordinary passion for life and individuality. She is my inspiration. We will never forget the day Daphne met the Doctor.
Jackie Nelson is a mom of a child with autism who worked with special school district for almost 10 years working with children and teenagers on the autism spectrum. She recently resigned from her job to focus 100% on her family and their autism journey. Recently, Jackie has started writing a book to share the struggles and victories of their family and our wonderful daughter, Daphne. You can follow Jackie on Twitter @jackinelson4.
This article was featured in Issue 57 – Conquering A New Year