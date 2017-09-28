Come Touch His Cheek





This child of mine you stare at so,

Please come closer so you will know

Just who my child is and what I see

when those sweet eyes stare back at me

I see no limits to my child’s life

Although I know

It will be filled with strife,

I’m hoping that doors will open each day

I’m praying that kindness

will come his way

You look frightened?

You tremble with fear?

Come, come closer touch him my dear

Touch his cheek so soft so sweet

Be one of those people he needs to meet

Someone who will look and hopefully see

The skill, the talent

The ability

Please come closer

You don’t have to speak

Come a little closer

Just touch his cheek

And when you do

you will see

He is no different

than you or me

Gary Shulman, MS Ed, was the Program Director of Social Services, Training Coordinator, and Special Camp Fair Coordinator for Resources for Children with Special Needs, Inc. for over 24 years. He transitioned from that position to the role of consultant/trainer on a private basis. Prior to RCSN, Mr. Shulman was the Special Needs Coordinator for the Brooklyn Children’s Museum for 10 years, a multi-sensory interactive learning environment. He began his career working with children with and without disabilities as a Head Start teacher for five years. Gary Shulman’s passion is bringing relief to families of children with disabilities, as well as to the professionals who support them. His workshops are informational and inspirational. Through an interactive format, participants are taken on a journey of discovery, learning about all the various programs and services that make life easier when caring for a child with a disability. They will be motivated to think about their needs, wants, wishes, and dreams.

This article was featured in Issue 64 – Teaching the Skills Your ASD Child Needs