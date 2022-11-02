The Best Books on ADHD for Parents

I am an information junkie; a researcher to the core, especially when it comes to something that is relevant to my life.

Recently my son received an attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) diagnosis. For me, it is important to know every single thing I can about the subject , and how I can best support him.

This led me to a search for parenting ADHD books, and today I would like to share my findings with you.

Why books?

You may be wondering why books for parents of children with ADHD would be good when simple google searches can give so much information. Here are some perks of books:

books are tangible and easier to reference than random webpages

books can be cited, their authors’ credibility is easier to find out and substantiate

books can be read, making notes on pages

books can be taken little bits at a time without losing place

Books are an invaluable resource for parents. Parenting techniques can be found in many books on topics such as:

mindful parenting

strengthening effective interpersonal skills

science based information

behavioral issues

learning how to communicate effectively

The list goes on forever.

The right perspective

Books for parents can provide information on how ADHD affects children, how to handle it, and how to help children advocate for themselves and learn coping skills. The perspective of the authors is important to consider.

Different perspectives offer additional input. Having a variety of authors gives a well-rounded view of what your child with ADHD could be dealing with on a daily basis, as well as providing the ability to prepare for future challenges.

From the experts

Books by experts on parenting children with ADHD and other professionals who write about ADHD itself can shed light on so much of the process. For example, a book by a developmental pediatrician can give us the science behind what we may deal with, and how to take action while building skills to achieve asting success. One thing to look out for when choosing a book by an expert is that it uses non-technical language, illustrates a proven effective program, and therefore will be easier to understand and implement its concepts.

From other parents

Many parents of children with ADHD have written about their experiences. Often, how a child acts because of ADHD is familiar to other children with ADHD.

Sometimes the perspective of another parent dealing with similar issues can bring encouragement and teach us things we didn’t know before. Speaking from experience, the comradery found in these books is a treasured parent resource for me.

From people with ADHD

People who have ADHD and write their stories can really help others to understand what it feels like first hand. These stories can help overwhelmed parents gain insight on how to help their child with ADHD stay cool, gain social skills, and understand what it feels like to have sensory processing disorder, and other inner struggles that may affect their mental health.

Which books are good for parents of children with ADHD?

Parenting children with ADHD often means parenting easily frustrated, impulsive, angry, sometimes violent, wildly creative, highly intelligent, outside-of-the-box thinkers. Children with ADHD often have difficulty with executive function impairments, emotional regulation, sensory processing challenges, and focus. How we parent them matters.

Parenting books I found for managing specific challenges are as follows:

Mindful parenting

Mindful Parenting for ADHD: A Guide to Cultivating Calm, Reducing Stress, and Helping Children Thrive offers parents of children with ADHD practical tips on how to cultivate balance for you and your children with ADHD at home and school. This book focuses on proven effective mindfulness techniques and how to help chronically frustrated parents reduce their stress and help their children thrive.

Explosive child

The Explosive Child by Dr. Ross Greene focuses on the anger, rage, and sometimes violent outbursts a child with ADHD can experience. If you feel you may have an explosive child, this book can help you identify and find solutions for this type of challenge.

Children with a mix of ADHD, autism, and/or other challenges

Autism and ADHD often go together, and they have similarities in their symptoms which can lead to some confusion when attempting diagnosis. A book like Kids in the Syndrome Mix of ADHD, LD, Autism Spectrum, Tourette’s, Anxiety, and More!: The One Stop Guide for Parents, Teachers, and Other Professionals can help if your child has multiple diagnoses. . This valuable, insightful, and practical book is not only for parents’ focus, but also offers information that can be shared with your child’s teachers and other professionals on their team.

From a fellow parent

Raising Superstar Kids with ADHD: Practical Knowledge and Parenting Techniques to Transform Your Explosive Child Now is a parenting book written by a woman whose daughter has ADHD. This perspective comes with first hand knowledge, encouragement, and comradery.

Parenting children with ADHD or other challenges is best done as part of a team. This team includes our children. It is also important to provide them with the tools they need to thrive.



to find out more

Which books are good for children with ADHD?

One of my biggest concerns for my son is making sure he always feels loved, accepted, and understood. The first step on that road would be understanding himself.

This means he also needs to understand ADHD. It is not something that needs to be cured, just provided for, and it isn’t his identity, just part of him.

Parenting our ADHD child well requires providing materials to help them in their lives. Here are some books I found that can help parents enlighten, empower, and encourage children with ADHD.

Books for kids with ADHD

ADHD Is Magic! : The Tale of a Little Witch Named Bea Who Has ADHD: An ADHD Book for Kids That Shows How ADHD Makes You Special (Books about ADHD for Kids) . This book offers perspective to children with ADHD to show their brain is valuable and special. It also teaches some of the child’s strengths that come with this.

Focused Ninja: A Children’s Book About Increasing Focus and Concentration at Home and School (Ninja Life Hacks) This book teaches kids about how to increase focus and concentration in a fun and engaging way. It is geared for kids ages 3-11 but is fun for all ages!

What Should Danny Do? (The Power to Choose Series) (The Power to Choose, 1) and What Should Darla Do? Featuring the Power to Choose (The Power to Choose Series). These books really help kids understand their own power and how they can choose what is right for them.

Books for teens living with ADHD

A great workbook for teens living with ADHD is, Thriving with ADHD Workbook for Teens: Improve Focus, Get Organized, and Succeed. This workbook helps teens understand how ADHD works in their body and helps them deal with some of the challenges it brings.

An out of sync child wishes to feel included, regulated, and supported. Reading books about kids like them can really go a long way to improving their self esteem, helping with self management, and seeing that practical strategies can lead to positive results.

Which books are good for parents with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder?

Studies have shown that ADHD often runs in families. In a study called, “Genetics of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder” we learn: “Decades of research show that genes play an vital role in the etiology of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and its comorbidity with other disorders. Family, twin, and adoption studies show that ADHD runs in families. ADHD’s high heritability of 74% motivated the search for ADHD susceptibility genes…”

Because of the genetic component of ADHD, it is important to note that parents reading this for their ADHD child , could also have ADHD themselves. Learning this, I wanted to add books for parents who also have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. These are:

For moms

Moms with ADHD: Strategies for Women Parenting with Adult ADHD: ADHD in Adults, Book 8, focuses on helping moms with ADHD manage parenting responsibilities.

Men with Adult ADHD: Improve Concentration, Increase Productivity, and Stop Feeling Like a Failure is a book about dealing with adult ADHD for men.

ADHD Workbook for Adults 2nd Edition: Myths and Facts, Tips and Tools to Improve Concentration, Overcome Work Challenges, Improve relationships, Take Charge of Your Life and Break Through Barriers can help anyone who is struggling with ADHD understand and manage it. The more we understand, the more we can build effective interpersonal skills, including parenting.

A couple of tools that I have found helpful for those who also have ADHD to consider are: audio books, podcasts, instagram, and noise canceling headphones.

Audio books for parents

Audio books for parents present the information in a different way that is easy to stop and start as needed. This can help with parents’ focus. There are also apps, like Speechify, that can read to you.

Podcasts

Podcasts are another way to gain information. One podcast I found was the ADHD parenting podcast by Smarter Parenting.

Instagram

Instagram is another place to find helpful information about parenting ADHD kids and parenting or as one with ADHD. Follow as many pages as you can.

The information is presented concisely, . It is normally short, easily holds attention, can be bookmarked for future reference, and many of these accounts can be reached out to for more information or assistance. These are all ADHD friendly approaches.

Noise canceling headphones

I have found noise canceling headphones to be helpful for concentration, sleep, and overstimulation. Utilizing this tool while you are reading, dealing with chronically inflexible children, working, or all of the above at the same time can really help get you through. They can reduce stress, irritability, and other sensory processing disorder related issues.

Summing up

Like anyone else, an ADHD child wishes to be loved, supported, understood, and engaged with the world. An out of sync child needs extra support. If both you and your child have attention deficit disorder, the needs can be complex.

The books for parents of children are numerous. I have only given a sample in this post, however, I hope that you have found something of value here.

It is important to note that these recommendations are my own and were not given by Autism Parenting Magazine.

References

