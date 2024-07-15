Autistic Inertia: All You Should Know

Feeling stuck, even when you want to move, is a reality for many people who have autism spectrum disorder.

This phenomenon, known as autistic inertia, is more than just procrastination. It’s a unique challenge deeply rooted in differences in cognitive processes.

What is autistic inertia?

Autistic inertia means the person may have problems initiating or ending tasks. Unlike general inertia or evasion, it is an explicit problem for autistics because, in this regard, neurological differences become very much involved.

For example, an autistic individual might have trouble getting out of bed or switching tasks, even if they want to.

This difficulty isn’t a matter of low motivation or laziness, but it is about how the autistic brain processes tasks and transitions.

This may cause a lot of disruption in the execution of daily activities and an overall reduction in the quality of life.

How does inertia affect autistic individuals?

Autistic inertia can make completing tasks related to executive functioning and self-care, such as personal hygiene or eating, very challenging.

At school, a failure to keep up with fast-paced teaching or learning or to complete routine work is often mistakenly seen as a lack of interest or motivation. This only adds to the emotional load on the autistic person.

At work, job performance and productivity may be affected in many autistic adults, which can be interpreted as a lack of skills or dedication.

For instance, an employee might struggle to begin a new task requiring lots of motor control, resulting in delays and a backlog of work. This could make one feel stressed and anxious, further enhancing the inertia.

Case study on autism and inertia

A recent study gathered in-depth insights on the issue directly from autistic adults through focus groups. These included four face-to-face sessions and two text-based online sessions.

The participants, aged 23 to 64, included 32 autistic adults of varying genders, living situations, employment statuses, and the presence of comorbid conditions such as anxiety and ADHD.

Here are the main findings:

Although a few could not get started on something, many of them reported a very deep dysfunction in initiating even the simplest of tasks, similar to a movement disorder.

Inertia was not responsive to any conscious effort, and typically, some form of external cue or assistance was necessary.

Common mental health issues like anxiety and depression became more pervasive with inertia.

Inertia affected the individual in terms of general increased daily and quality of life problems.

Common traits of autistic inertia

Common traits of autistic inertia include:

Difficulty initiating tasks without directives: Most autistic individuals require prompting or support to begin a task.

Most autistic individuals require prompting or support to begin a task. Trouble stopping an activity: A person can become absorbed in a task and have trouble stopping.

A person can become absorbed in a task and have trouble stopping. Long periods of inactivity and hyper-focus: These extremes get in the way of routine and responsibilities.

These extremes get in the way of routine and responsibilities. Anxiety related to transitions: The prospect of moving from one task to the other brings about a huge amount of stress and anxiety.

Autistic inertia vs. ADHD

Although both ADHD and autism can involve executive function problems, they are rooted in different neurological mechanisms. In ADHD, there is an excessive interplay of factors such as inertia, hyperactivity, and impulsivity.



This means a person with ADHD may start multiple tasks but find it hard to complete them because of their impulsive nature. On the other hand, a student with autistic inertia may become over-focused on an activity.

Someone with ADHD primarily struggles to stay on task because of their impulsive nature. However, they can also become deeply engrossed in activities that capture their interest.





ADHD treatment usually involves prescription stimulant medications and behavioral therapies, while managing autistic inertia is improved through structured routines and specific interventions focused on the person’s autism.

How to manage autism and inertia

Managing autistic inertia involves:

Breaking tasks down into steps: This helps to carry out the task more easily. Instead of “Clean your room,” breaking it down to start with picking up clothes and then books can be more effective.

This helps to carry out the task more easily. Instead of “Clean your room,” breaking it down to start with picking up clothes and then books can be more effective. Designing routine structures: Routine offers comfort in transition. A daily schedule can help form how and when to start and stop activities.

Routine offers comfort in transition. A daily schedule can help form how and when to start and stop activities. Use of visual aids: Visual aids such as schedules, charts, and apps help in planning out routines.

Visual aids such as schedules, charts, and apps help in planning out routines. Seeking professional help: Therapists can provide individualized strategies. Occupational therapists work on many coping strategies that can help deal with the problem of inertia.

FAQs

Q: What helps with autistic inertia?

A: Structured routines, visual aids, and breaking tasks into smaller steps can significantly help autistic people with inertia. Support from family and professionals is also crucial.

Q: What does autistic inertia feel like?

A: Autistic inertia can feel like being mentally stuck, unable to start or stop activities despite wanting to. This can lead to frustration and a sense of helplessness.

Q: How can a person get out of inertia?

A: Gradual, small steps, external prompts, and supportive environments can aid in overcoming inertia. Encouragement and understanding from those around them are also vital.

Q: Is inertia the same as procrastination?

A: No, inertia in autism is a neurological issue, whereas procrastination is often a choice or habit. Inertia is about the brain’s difficulty initiating, switching, or stopping tasks, not a lack of willingness.

References

