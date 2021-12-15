Home » Autism News » CDC Figures Show Autism Prevalence is Increasing

CDC Figures Show Autism Prevalence is Increasing

Author Image

By Autism Parenting Articles

December 14, 2021

One in 44 (2.3%) eight-year-old children in the USA have autism spectrum disorder (ASD), according to an analysis of 2018 data newly published in CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) Surveillance Summaries.

CDC Figures Show Autism Prevalence is Increasing https://www.autismparentingmagazine.com/autism-prevalence

This figure is higher than the previous estimate published in March 2020, which found a prevalence of 1 in 54 (1.9%) eight-year-old children. The 2018 data come from 11 communities in the Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring (ADDM) network.

Autism Parenting Magazine comments on the findings 

“It is encouraging to see that more children are being identified as being on the autism spectrum as this could mean more access to early intervention. Awareness of autism is increasing year on year, which could mean more parents are spotting the signs and seeking routes to diagnosis and support,” said Emily Ansell Elfer, Editor of Autism Parenting Magazine


Special Offer

Don't miss out on our special offer.
Click here to find out more

“The younger a child receives access to services such as therapies and special education, the more likely they are to have a good quality of life and achieve great independence in adulthood.”

Further autism prevalence findings in the report

Community differences

Breaking the data down further to look at differences between the communities in the ADDM, there is a clear difference in rates from area to area. For example, autism is shown in 1 in 60 (1.7%) children in Missouri, in contrast to 1 in 26 (3.9%) children in California.

Racial differences in diagnosis stats

The data showed that, in many of the ADDM Network communities, fewer Hispanic children were identified with autism than Black or White children. It was also found that a higher percentage of Black children on the spectrum were identified with intellectual disability compared to White or Hispanic children. 

It is not known whether these differences relate in part to access to services that diagnose and support autistic children.

Progress in early identification 

A second report on children born in 2014 (four-year-old children) in the same 11 communities shows early identification of children with autism is on the rise. These children were 50% more likely to receive a diagnosis or special education classification by 48 months of age compared to children born in 2010.

Support Autism Parenting Magazine

We hope you enjoyed this article. In order to support us to create more helpful information like this, please consider purchasing a subscription to Autism Parenting Magazine.

Previous Article
Next Article

Download our FREE guide on the best Autism Resources for Parents

Give me my FREE PDF

Related Articles

CDC Figures Show Autism Prevalence is Increasing https://www.autismparentingmagazine.com/autism-prevalence/

CDC Figures Show Autism Prevalence is Increasing

Read More
Profound Autism is Now an Officially Recognized Term https://www.autismparentingmagazine.com/profound-autism-term/

Profound Autism is Now an Officially Recognized Term

Read More
Autism and Gender Dysphoria: 5.7% of Autistic Children Struggle With Gender Identity

Autism and Gender Dysphoria: 5.7% of Autistic Children Struggle With Gender Identity

Read More
iBASIS-VIPP Therapy Could Reduce Autism Diagnosis By Two Thirds

iBASIS-VIPP Therapy Could Reduce Autism Diagnosis By Two Thirds

Read More
Following the great success of the inaugural Autism Parenting Summit in April, Autism Parenting Magazine has announced that the virtual event will return for three full days in September.

Get ready…the Autism Parenting Summit is back!

Read More
People with Autism Are More Likely to Be LGBTQ https://www.autismparentingmagazine.com/autism-lgbtq/

People with Autism Are More Likely to Be LGBTQ

Read More
Get Ready to Join the Autism Parenting Summit

Get Ready to Join the Autism Parenting Summit!

Read More
United Kingdom Unveils National Autism Peer Education Programme

United Kingdom Unveils National Autism Peer Education Programme

Read More

Celebrating our Contributor Heroes for 2020!

Read More
Autism and Epilepsy: Are Autistic Children at Higher Risk of Seizures?

Autism and Epilepsy: Are Autistic Children at Higher Risk of Seizures?

Read More

Tribute: Autism Advocate Feda Almaliti and Son, Muhammed

Read More
>

Autism Parenting Magazine

SEND ME MY FREE MAGAZINE NOW!