Get ready…the Autism Parenting Summit is back!

Following the great success of the inaugural Autism Parenting Summit in April, Autism Parenting Magazine has announced that the virtual event will return for three full days in September.

Doctors, therapists, educators, parents, and people on the spectrum will again cover the topics that matter most to autism families in this FREE virtual event taking place on September 7th, 8th & 9th 2021.

A whole spectrum of autism speakers

The summit speaker panel includes experts like pediatrician and endocrinologist Prof. May Ng, marriage and family therapist Dr. Chisato Hotta, psychologist Karla Pretorius, sleep consultant Melissa Doman, speech-language pathologist Mallory Griffith, as well as occupational therapists Sarah Appleman and Linda Craig Dennis.

The event also involves transformation coaches, educators, behavior therapists, and specialist neurodiversity writers. Plus, we’ll hear from autistic advocates Daniel Jones, Ella Tabb, Russell Lehmann, J.R. Reed, and Nicole Filippone.

In a series of presentations and interviews, these experts will cover subjects such as social skills, sleep solutions, picky eating, transitioning to adulthood, sensory processing, motor skills, communication, behavior, executive dysfunction, education, and much more.

Bigger and better than before

This time, the Summit will run for three full days rather than two, with a bigger lineup and more topics being covered.

“We were delighted with the response we had to our first Autism Parenting Summit earlier this year. So many parents and caregivers tuned-in and it was clear the audience was hungry for more. We wasted no time arranging a new, bigger panel of experts and we have introduced more topics for the event such as sleep solutions, picky eating, and motor development,” says Mark Blakey, CEO at Autism Parenting Magazine.





Join Us For the Autism Parenting Summit Click here to get your FREE PASS

“The aim of the event is to support parents in helping their children to thrive. We encourage all autism caregivers to sign-up now and secure their spot. It’s totally FREE to get involved and all our sessions are available to watch for 24 hours after their initial release. There is then the option to upgrade to our all-access pass for those who wish to keep the content and re-watch at their leisure. We look forward to seeing you there!”

Get your free Summit pass without delay

Be sure to check out the full line-up and schedule here—where you’ll also find information on how to make the most of the summit and implement the many skills you’ll learn.

Anyone interested in the event can find out more at the official website and sign-up for their FREE pass.