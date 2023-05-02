Gear up for the Autism Parenting Summit!

The global Autism Parenting Summit is returning in May 2023.

Summit host Autism Parenting Magazine has announced that the virtual event will be back for four days on May 12th, 13th, 14th, and 15th with a stellar lineup of expert speakers.

Doctors, therapists, educators, advocates, and people on the spectrum will again cover the topics that matter most to autism parents in this FREE virtual event which families can enjoy from the comfort of their own homes.

Hear from doctors, parents, therapists, and autistic advocates

The Summit speaker panel includes renowned autism experts such as Dr. Gabriel M. Belfort, Carmellina Stetson, Dr. Erik Won, and Dr. Neil Riordan.

Neurodivergent speakers include Michelle L. Myers, Heather Cook, Sam Mitchell and Andrew Crosbie.

Of course, the event would not be possible without the support of the Summit’s sponsors who are adding their expertise to the lineup: Axial Therapeutics, Blue Balloon ABA, Stem Cell Institute, Wave Neuroscience, Algonot, Visit Mesa, Aris 4 Autism, ICDL, Munchables, CAI Neurodiverse solutions and Meristem.





Don't miss out on the Autism Parenting Summit. Click here to sign up now!

In a series of presentations and interviews, these experts and many more, will cover subjects such as behavior, communication, social skills, education, sensory solutions, transitioning to adulthood, diet, play therapy, safety, travel, and executive functioning among many other hot topics.

“We are thrilled to be returning this May for the fourth installment of the Autism Parenting Summit. This is one of our strongest speaker line-ups to date and we’re confident families across the globe will find something within the schedule to help and support them,” says Mark Blakey, CEO at Autism Parenting Magazine.

“We want the Autism Parenting Summit to be accessible to as many people as possible, which is why all our videos are FREE for 24 hours after their release. We encourage parents and professionals in the autism field to visit the website as soon as possible to get their free pass and reserve their places.”

Get your FREE Summit pass today

You can find the full line-up and schedule on the Summit website along with information on how to make the most of the Summit and implement the many autism parenting techniques you’ll learn.