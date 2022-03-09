Autism Parenting Summit Returns for Autism Acceptance Month

After two highly successful previous events, the virtual Autism Parenting Summit is returning this April in celebration of Autism Acceptance Month.

Organizers at Autism Parenting Magazine have announced that the Autism Parenting Summit virtual conference will return for four full days from April 1st – 4th 2022.

Doctors, therapists, educators, advocates, and people on the spectrum will again cover the topics that matter most to autism parents in this FREE virtual event which families can enjoy from the comfort of their own homes.

Hear from advocates, therapists, parents, and doctors

The Summit speaker panel includes renowned autism experts such as Dr. Temple Grandin, Professor James Adams, and Dr. Natasha Campbell-McBride, as well as transformation coaches, educators, behavior therapists, autism parents, and autistic advocates.

Neurodivergent speakers featuring in the lineup include Jude Morrow, Nicky Collins, Professor Ron Sandison, and, of course, Dr. Grandin.

Autism parents featured in the event will include Michelle O’Reilly, Lisa Candera, Kate Lynch, Jamiel Owens, Katie Emde, Lia McCabe, Kayla Monville, Venessa Bobb, and Daniella Mini.

Psychologists Dr. Marcia Eckerd, Dr. Tony Attwood, and Colette McNeil are also taking part, along with other experts.

In a series of presentations and interviews, the speakers will cover subjects such as behavior, social skills, communication, sensory processing, education, mindfulness, EFT therapy, meltdowns, executive dysfunction, diet, sleep solutions, employment, and much more.





Don't miss out on the Autism Parenting Summit. Click here to sign up now!

It’s our biggest Summit yet!

The April 2022 Summit will run for four full days, with a bigger lineup and more topics being covered than ever before.

“We are so pleased to be returning this April with another stellar lineup of autism experts, advocates, therapists, and coaches,” says Mark Blakey, CEO at Autism Parenting Magazine.

“As always, our main aim is supporting parents in helping their children to thrive. We encourage all autism caregivers to sign-up now. It’s totally FREE to join and our sessions are available to watch for 24 hours after their initial release. There is then the option to upgrade to our all-access pass for those who wish to re-watch after this window at their leisure. We look forward to seeing you there!”

Get your FREE Summit pass today

You can find the full line-up and schedule here—where you’ll also discover information on how to make the most of the Summit and implement the many skills and parenting techniques you’ll learn.

Anyone interested in the event can find out more at the official website and sign-up for a FREE pass.