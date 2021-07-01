Home » Autism News » People with Autism Are More Likely to Be LGBTQ

People with Autism Are More Likely to Be LGBTQ

Featured Image with Sidebar

By Emily Elfer, BA Hons, Dip

July 1, 2021

Did you know people on the autism spectrum are much more likely to identify as LGBTQ?

People with Autism Are More Likely to Be LGBTQ

Research conducted by the Autism Research Centre at the University of Cambridge in the UK has revealed that autstic individuals are three to nine times more likely to be “homosexual”, “asexual” or “other.” 

The above responses were given in a survey conducted by the centre of around 2,400 adults aged 16 to 90, including 1,183 participants on the autism spectrum.

Breaking the data down further, the survey found men on the spectrum were over three times more likely to state they were bisexual. Meanwhile, autistic women were no more likely than neurotypical women to identify as bisexual, but three times as likely to say they were homosexual. 

The research also revealed autistic individuals are less likely to be sexually active. For every 10 neurotypical adults who were sexually active, only four with autism said the same. Additonally, people on the spectrum were close to eight times more likely to describe themselves as asexual.

For those on the autism spectrum who did state they were sexually active, the age they started having sex was similar to those without autism. They were also just as likely to have had a sexually transmitted infection as their neurotypical peers.


Special Offer

Don't miss out on our special offer.
Click here to find out more

Why do many autistic people identify as LGBTQ?

There is not currently any firm scientific evidence as to why people on the spectrum are more likely to identify as LGBTQ.

“One possibility is that people with autism may be less attached to social expectations,” said Cambridge researcher and doctoral scientist Elizabeth Weir, “and feel more free to express their true identity.”

The study is not the first to show LGBTQ is a big part of the autism community. An earlier study by the Univeristy of Cambridge Autism Research Centre also found transgender and gender-diverse adults are three to six times more likely as cisgender adults to be diagnosed as autistic.

Readers, what do you make of the topic? Do you have insight or comments to share with Autism Parenting Magazine? You can email editor@autismparentingmagazine.com

Support Autism Parenting Magazine

We hope you enjoyed this article. In order to support us to create more helpful information like this, please consider purchasing a subscription to Autism Parenting Magazine.

Previous Article

Download our FREE guide on the best Autism Resources for Parents

Give me my FREE PDF

Related Articles

People with Autism Are More Likely to Be LGBTQ

People with Autism Are More Likely to Be LGBTQ

Read More
Get Ready to Join the Autism Parenting Summit

Get Ready to Join the Autism Parenting Summit!

Read More
United Kingdom Unveils National Autism Peer Education Programme

United Kingdom Unveils National Autism Peer Education Programme

Read More

Celebrating our Contributor Heroes for 2020!

Read More
Autism and Epilepsy: Are Autistic Children at Higher Risk of Seizures?

Autism and Epilepsy: Are Autistic Children at Higher Risk of Seizures?

Read More

Tribute: Autism Advocate Feda Almaliti and Son, Muhammed

Read More
New Specialized Autism Program Creates Blueprint for Success

New Specialized Autism Program Creates Blueprint for Success

Read More

2019 APM Awards: Let’s Applaud Our Outstanding Autism Community

Read More
Why It’s Important to Embrace Autism Research https://www.autismparentingmagazine.com/why-important-embrace-autism-research/

Why It’s Important to Embrace Autism Research

Read More
Hot Off the Press! JP’s Law Passed To Protect All People With Special Needs https://www.autismparentingmagazine.com/protect-people-with-special-needs/

JP’s Law Passed To Protect All People With Special Needs

Read More
The Latest Autism Research Presented at the INSAR Annual Meeting https://www.autismparentingmagazine.com/research-presented-at-insar-meeting/

The Latest Autism Research Presented at the INSAR Annual Meeting

Read More
>

Autism Parenting Magazine

SEND ME MY FREE MAGAZINE NOW!