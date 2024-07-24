Autism and Loneliness: Understanding Social Isolation

Have you ever felt lonely? Have you had a time in your life when you felt separated from society due to a lack of connection with others? Loneliness is something that many people experience in their lives. Unfortunately, loneliness in autism is also a common characteristic.

Autistic people may struggle to build those necessary connections, and those struggles will increase their feelings of loneliness and social isolation. However, there are ways to recognize loneliness among the autistic community and help those people overcome it.

If you’d like to help your autistic loved one improve their social skills, you can download your free guide here:

Download your FREE guide on 4 Practical Interventions to Help Develop Social Skills Download your FREE Guide

Understanding loneliness in autism

Studies define loneliness in autism as a negative experience when an autistic person is missing connections with other people. While many autistic people like to be alone, it’s not the same as feeling lonely.

While some autistic adults are fulfilled when they are alone, the ones experiencing loneliness can often feel misunderstood and struggle in social situations.

They also pointed out that ignorance added to loneliness and asked for more education to increase acceptance, which can reduce loneliness.

What causes loneliness in autistic people?

While there are many potential causes of loneliness, there are some triggers that can increase the likelihood of loneliness in autistic people. These causes include:

Sensory environments – Many social interactions occur in loud and noisy places like bars or restaurants. These can lead to sensory overload, forcing the autistic person to withdraw from the setting.

Many social interactions occur in loud and noisy places like bars or restaurants. These can lead to sensory overload, forcing the autistic person to withdraw from the setting. Social anxiety – Many on the spectrum may experience anxiety when dealing with social situations, which contributes to them feeling lonely.

Many on the spectrum may experience anxiety when dealing with social situations, which contributes to them feeling lonely. Bullying – Research found more than 60% of autistic people experience bullying in their lives. This can lead to social withdrawal as they actively avoid a situation that could result in bullying.

Research found more than 60% of autistic people experience bullying in their lives. This can lead to social withdrawal as they actively avoid a situation that could result in bullying. Lack of formal support – While autism awareness is spreading and more support is available, many autistic adults didn’t have formal support systems in place when they were growing up. Not knowing about this support can make them feel lonely as they don’t know help is available.

Impact of social isolation and loneliness

Loneliness can lead to social isolation for autistic people. This can have negative effects on physical, emotional, and mental health for people on the spectrum.

Physical health

According to doctors, loneliness has been linked to physical complications like high blood pressure, heart disease, and obesity. These can cause bigger issues later in life.

Emotional health

Loneliness has also been linked to anxiety, stress, low self-esteem, anger, confusion and sadness. Research has found some autistic people feel isolated or invisible and suffer from social withdrawal.

Many autistic people may also feel like they need to “mask” or try to hide their symptoms to appear neurotypical in an effort to fit in.

Mental health

Loneliness can also lead to mental health difficulties, including depression and, in a worst-case scenario, suicidal thoughts. According to a new study from the Kennedy Krieger Institute, 36 percent of autistic people have experienced suicidal thoughts, while 18 percent have made a plan.

If you believe your loved one may be experiencing suicidal thoughts connected to loneliness, please reach out to a crisis center for help.

Managing loneliness in autism

If you’re feeling lonely, there are ways to manage those feelings and avoid potential isolation later on.

Leaning on family and friends for support is vital to help combat loneliness. Using special interests can help an autistic person build a meaningful relationship that can help prevent loneliness.

Social media and online forums can help autistic individuals find a community to help them build connections. However, anyone online must be aware of the potential of cyberbullying and other online risks.

Finding an environment that meets sensory needs can also help combat loneliness. While many may find it hard to interact in environments with too much sensory stimulation, finding the right environment can make social interactions more pleasant.

Autistic individuals can also seek professional help if necessary. Counselors and therapists can help address loneliness and provide helpful tips on finding the right sensory environments so that autistic individuals do not feel excluded.

Support and understanding

Loneliness can be devastating for those who experience it. It can lead to major issues with physical and mental health, as well as socialization issues. But families can step up to help those on the spectrum overcome bouts of loneliness. We can create supportive and inclusive environments that address their needs so they don’t feel lonely.

Loneliness should never be left unaddressed. But, working together, we can improve autistic people’s experiences and help them connect in ways they haven’t experienced previously.





Don't miss out on our special offer. Click here to find out more!

FAQs

Q: Can someone with autism live alone?

A: People on the autism spectrum can live alone, but it varies from person to person depending on where they fall on the spectrum and how much support they require.

Q: Why does autism make me feel lonely?

A: Research has found people with autism are more likely to feel lonely due to numerous factors, including social barriers, sensory environments, and lack of support.

Q: Do autistic people like to spend time alone?

A: Many autistic people like to spend time alone as a way to recharge their battery and improve their overall well-being.

Q: How do you cope with autism and feeling lonely?

A: Autistic adults can cope with loneliness by reaching out to others to connect and seeking necessary support.

References:

Caruana, N., White, R. C., & Remington, A. (2021). Autistic traits and loneliness in autism are associated with increased tendencies to anthropomorphise. Quarterly Journal of Experimental Psychology, 74(7), 1295-1304 https://doi.org/10.1177/17470218211005694

Grace, K., Remington, A., Lloyd-Evans, B., Davies, J., & Crane, L. (2022). Loneliness in autistic adults: A systematic review. Autism, 26(8), 2117-2135. https://doi.org/10.1177/13623613221077721

“I’m Trying to Reach Out, I’m Trying to Find My People”: A Mixed-Methods Investigation of the Link Between Sensory Differences, Loneliness, and Mental Health in Autistic and Nonautistic Adults. Autism in Adulthood 10.1089/aut.2022.0062 https://www.liebertpub.com/doi/abs/10.1089/aut.2022.0062

Suzuki, K., Oi, Y. & Inagaki, M. The Relationships Among Autism Spectrum Disorder Traits, Loneliness, and Social Networking Service Use in College Students. J Autism Dev Disord 51, 2047–2056 (2021) https://doi.org/10.1007/s10803-020-04701-2

https://www.kennedykrieger.org/stories/news-and-updates/research-news-releases/new-research-shows-alarming-number-suicidal-thoughts-among-young-children-autism-spectrum-disorder