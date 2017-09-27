A Mother’s Amazing Quest to Help Her Child with Autism – Autism: A Family Journey

When Cindy and Phil Rasmussen welcomed baby son Steven into the world in 1971, the diagnosis and treatment of autism spectrum disorder also was in its infancy. In Autism – A Family Journey, published by Kitsap Publishing, author Cindy Rasmussen charts the difficult but inspiring course they have navigated ever since through a maze of medical institutions, schools, and bureaucracies in their quest to ensure a happy, healthy and productive life for Steven from childhood through adulthood, while at the same time providing some level of normal family life for their other two sons.

“Cindy Rasmussen’s moving memoir of life with Steven is engaging, honest, painful and at times, very funny,” said Ingemar Anderson, president and founder of Kitsap Publishing. “I know that other families of autistic individuals, as well as anyone else who reads this book, will find inspiration and encouragement in the pages of Autism: A Family Journey.”

“If you are the parent of an autistic child, I want to share our story with you so you will know you are not alone,” Cindy Rasmussen writes in her introduction to the book. “Our story does not have a ‘happily ever after’ ending, but it is a story of hope and encouragement.”

About the Author

Cindy Rasmussen was born in Colorado as the oldest of six children. She moved to California in the early 1960s and earned a BA degree in Sociology from the University of California at Berkeley in 1965. Shortly thereafter, she became a Social Caseworker for the San Diego County Department of Public Welfare. In 1966, she married Phil Rasmussen, an officer in the U.S Navy working for the elite Special Forces now known as Navy SEALs. The couple has three children: Mark, born in 1969; Steven, born in 1971; and Geoffrey, born in 1977. Life with Steven is the inspiration for Cindy’s book, Autism – a Family Journey .

Cindy and Phil now divide their time between Washington State’s Olympic Peninsula and Jensen Beach, Florida.

